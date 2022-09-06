Escape the Darkness codes to get free shards (September 2022)

We have compiled a list of all active Escape The Darkness codes that you can use to get free shards and other in-game rewards.

We have also recently posted a few other Roblox codes including the Legend Piece codes, Tapping Legends X codes and Pop It Trading codes, but there are also ones that are much older and we are still updating them, so they are all up-to-date.

Currently working Escape the Darkness codes

Deeter - Use this code to get 250 Shards

- Use this code to get 250 Shards TeraBrite - Use this code to get 250 Shards

- Use this code to get 250 Shards Russo - Use this code to get 250 Shards

Expired Codes

happy-easter - Use this code to get 300 Shards and a 150% XP booster

- Use this code to get 300 Shards and a 150% XP booster WELCOME-BACK - Use this code to get 300 Shards

- Use this code to get 300 Shards 10000LIKES - Use this code to get 150 Shards

- Use this code to get 150 Shards 5000-LIKES - Use this code to get 150 Shards

Don't forget to bookmark this post and visit frequently to find new Escape the Darkness codes before others, as we will keep updating it regularly with new codes as and when they are released.

How to redeem Escape the Darkness codes?

Open Escape the Darkness and wait for it to load

On the main menu, choose and enter the store

Copy and paste any of the active Escape the Darkness codes from above in the text area located at the top

Click on redeem button located right beside the text box (do note that pressing enter does not work in this game)

Redeeming Escape the Darkness codes for free rewards is a pretty simple process. But if you haven't used codes before in Escape the Darkness, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

About Escape The Darkness