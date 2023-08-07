Codes for Shoot Wall Simulator (August 2023)
Shoot Wall Simulator receives new codes regularly, and they tend to provide you with rewards like potions, helping you to move ahead in the game. This guide looks at all the working Shoot Wall Simulator codes currently active for free items inside this particular Roblox experience.
We also have a list of codes for several other popular Roblox experiences, and they can be pretty valuable to you in case you play them. For instance, you can check the codes for Project New World, Evade codes, and Dragon Warrior Simulator codes.
Active codes for Shoot Wall Simulator
- Fight: 3x 30-minute Damage Potions
- Boss: 3x 30-minute Win Potions
- 100KMembers: 3x 30-minute Lucky Potions
- 500KV: 3x 30-minute Win Potions
- 250KV: 2x 5-minute Damage Potions
- 100KV: Free 100k Special Skewnet Pet
- 10KFaves: 2x 30-minute Damage Potions
- 10KMember: 2x 30-minute Win Potions
- 1KLikes: 5x 5-minutes Damage Potions
- 2.5MVisits: 7x 5-minute Lucky Potions
- 1MVisits: 5x 5-minute Damage Potions
- 2.5KMembers: 2x 30-minute Lucky Potions
- 2KMembers: 2x 5-minute Damage Potions
- Chef: 2x 30-minute Win Potions
- Pet: Free Pet
- Race: 2x 30-minute Lucky Potions
- Robot: 2x 30-minute Damage Potions
- Summer: 4x 5-minute Win Potions
- Trading: 2x 30-minute Damage Potions
List of expired codesThere are no expired codes for Shoot Wall Simulator, and you can use all the ones listed above to get the associated freebies.
Steps to use Shoot Wall Simulator codes
Overall, the process to redeem the codes in Shoot Wall Simulator is clear-cut. However, you may follow these instructions to earn the rewards in case of any confusion:
- Step 1: Once you access the Shoot Wall Simulator, select the codes option present next to the settings.
- Step 2: A new dialogue box will appear on the screen where you can enter one code at a time in the Enter Code field.
- Step 3: Press the Submit button to redeem the code.
You will immediately receive the incentives in case of a successful redemption. Meanwhile, an error will appear after clicking the Submit option if the code is invalid.