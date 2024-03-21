Roblox Stand Proud codes (March 2024)
Stand Proud is a popular Roblox Fighting game inspired by the hit Japanese manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. If you are an avid player and are looking for the latest working Roblox Stand Proud codes, you have come to the right place.
In this guide, we'll share the active codes you can use to free Yen and other rewards. We'll also share a detailed step-by-step guide on how to redeem Stand Proud codes and how you can get your hands on more of them.
Active Stand Proud codes
- TheTrinityUpdate - 9999 Yen
- StoneExperience - 4999 Yen
Remember that these codes are time-limited and will eventually expire, so try to use them early.
Expired codes
- FallingAwayFromWhereIStand - 7999 Yen
- NextUpdateComingSoon - 9999 Yen
- ScrewDataIssues - 4999 Yen
- Thanksfor50kAnd10MVists - 7999 Yen
- TheWorldAlternativeUniverse - 4999 Yen
- NewStandReworks - 4999 Yen
- ithoughtilostyou - 4999 Yen
- Insta350Followers - 9999 Yen
- ShiningSematary - two universal reskins, Lil Shine and Sematary
- Twitter10K - 9,999 Yen
- NewUpdate2 - 4,999 Yen
- Acloudyskye - 4,999 Yen
- Anamaguchi - 4,999 Yen
- WeReached2kPlayers - 7,999 Yen
- ThanksFor40k - 6499 Yen
- PurpleOverMyHead - 1.5k Yen
- MonstersInMyBasement - 5k Yen
- SORRYFORTHETROUBLE - 10,000 Yen
- YoAngelo - 3,000 Yen
- NewUpdate1_5 - 5,000 Yen
- ListenTo_acloudyskyefor - 1,000 Yen
- NoWay32kLike - 5,999 Yen
- ThanksFor31kLikes - 9,999 Yen
- WOWThanksFor1kPlayers - 4,999 Yen
- SorryMobilePlayers - 1,999 Yen
- ICantSaveYou - 4,999 Yen
- MaintenanceIsOver - 10,000 Yen
- StandingProudReleasedLol - 5,000 Yen
- Likes30K - 2,000 Yen
How to redeem Stand Proud codes?
If you are new to the game or haven't used codes before in this popular Roblox fighting game, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Stand Proud codes and get free Yen:
- Launch Stand Proud on your mobile or PC
- Click on the menu button on the bottom left to expand the menu
- Now click on the codes button (the Twitter icon)
- Copy an active code from our list above and paste it into the text box
- Press enter to collect free Yen and other rewards