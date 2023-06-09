Factory Simulator codes for free boosts and in-game cash (June 2023)

In this guide, we will share all the active Factory Simulator codes you can use to get free advanced crates, cash boosts, and other in-game rewards.

Active Factory Simulator codes

wintersurprise130k - 2x cash boost

- 2x cash boost payday - double cash boost

- double cash boost warpspeed - double walk speed boost

- double walk speed boost OMGTYSMFOR300KFAVORITES!! - free rewards

- free rewards tevinisawesomeagain!! - free 6.5K cash

- free 6.5K cash newyearnewcodes!! - free 6.5K cash

- free 6.5K cash WEOUTHEREEEE!!! - free 5k cash

- free 5k cash BIGSORRYBUGFIX!! - free 6.5K cash

- free 6.5K cash Stanscode - 2x Advanced Crates

- 2x Advanced Crates TheCarbonMeister - 2x Advanced Crates

Expired codes

TYSMFOR100KLIKES!! - Advanced Crates

- Advanced Crates devteamisawesomeyes!! - free Cash

- free Cash happyholidays - free Cash

- free Cash tevinisawesomept2! - An Advanced Crate

- An Advanced Crate randomcodehehpt2 - free Cash

- free Cash greetingsmychildren - free Cash

- free Cash tevinsalwayswatchingyes!! - free cash

- free cash SURPRISECODEHI! - free cash

- free cash discordspecial - $6,666 cash

- $6,666 cash October - free Cash

- free Cash sussycheckinyes! - $3,540 cash

- $3,540 cash HappyBirthdayTevin!! - $6,666 cash and a Legendary Crate

- $6,666 cash and a Legendary Crate tevinisawesome! - a free reward

- a free reward RANDOMCODEHI!! - a free reward

- a free reward WEARERUNNINGOUTOFCODENAMES - $3,430 cash

- $3,430 cash Bruh - $8,460 Cash

- $8,460 Cash Alfi3M0nd0_YT - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash Sub2DrakeCraft - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash TwitterCode2021! - 1 Advanced Crate

- 1 Advanced Crate THANKYOUFORPLAYING! - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash Sub2Cikesha - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash Firesam - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash Kingkade - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash Goatguy - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash FSTHANKYOU!! - $3,000 Cash

- $3,000 Cash TEAMGGS!! - $3,000 Cash

How to redeem Factory Simulator codes?

Launch Factory Simulator and click on the settings icon located at the bottom of the screen

At the bottom of the new setting's menu, you will find the redemption box

Copy and paste any of the active Factory Simulator codes into the text box, and press enter to claim your freebies

Redeeming Factory Simulator codes is quite easy. But if you are new to the game, don't worry. Follow the steps below to learn to redeem Factory Simulator codes:

About the game

Factory Simulator is a popular Roblox-building game from Gaming Glove Studios. It was released a couple of years back in 2021 and has become quite popular since then.

In Factory Simulator, you have to harvest resources and expand your industrial empire. You have to cut trees, mine ores, refine oil and so on. As you grow, you unlock new adventures. The objective is simple: collect resources and expand your industrial empire.

