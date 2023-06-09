Factory Simulator codes for free boosts and in-game cash (June 2023)
Updated on June 06, 2023 - Checked for new codes
In this guide, we will share all the active Factory Simulator codes you can use to get free advanced crates, cash boosts, and other in-game rewards.
Active Factory Simulator codes
- wintersurprise130k - 2x cash boost
- payday - double cash boost
- warpspeed - double walk speed boost
- OMGTYSMFOR300KFAVORITES!! - free rewards
- tevinisawesomeagain!! - free 6.5K cash
- newyearnewcodes!! - free 6.5K cash
- WEOUTHEREEEE!!! - free 5k cash
- BIGSORRYBUGFIX!! - free 6.5K cash
- Stanscode - 2x Advanced Crates
- TheCarbonMeister - 2x Advanced Crates
Expired codes
- TYSMFOR100KLIKES!! - Advanced Crates
- devteamisawesomeyes!! - free Cash
- happyholidays - free Cash
- tevinisawesomept2! - An Advanced Crate
- randomcodehehpt2 - free Cash
- greetingsmychildren - free Cash
- tevinsalwayswatchingyes!! - free cash
- SURPRISECODEHI! - free cash
- discordspecial - $6,666 cash
- October - free Cash
- sussycheckinyes! - $3,540 cash
- HappyBirthdayTevin!! - $6,666 cash and a Legendary Crate
- tevinisawesome! - a free reward
- RANDOMCODEHI!! - a free reward
- WEARERUNNINGOUTOFCODENAMES - $3,430 cash
- Bruh - $8,460 Cash
- Alfi3M0nd0_YT - $3,000 Cash
- Sub2DrakeCraft - $3,000 Cash
- TwitterCode2021! - 1 Advanced Crate
- THANKYOUFORPLAYING! - $3,000 Cash
- Sub2Cikesha - $3,000 Cash
- Firesam - $3,000 Cash
- Kingkade - $3,000 Cash
- Goatguy - $3,000 Cash
- FSTHANKYOU!! - $3,000 Cash
- TEAMGGS!! - $3,000 Cash
How to redeem Factory Simulator codes?Redeeming Factory Simulator codes is quite easy. But if you are new to the game, don't worry. Follow the steps below to learn to redeem Factory Simulator codes:
- Launch Factory Simulator and click on the settings icon located at the bottom of the screen
- At the bottom of the new setting's menu, you will find the redemption box
- Copy and paste any of the active Factory Simulator codes into the text box, and press enter to claim your freebies
About the gameFactory Simulator is a popular Roblox-building game from Gaming Glove Studios. It was released a couple of years back in 2021 and has become quite popular since then.
In Factory Simulator, you have to harvest resources and expand your industrial empire. You have to cut trees, mine ores, refine oil and so on. As you grow, you unlock new adventures. The objective is simple: collect resources and expand your industrial empire.
If you play Roblox Games, you might also be interested in Ninja Legends codes and Anime Brawl All Out codes, but also codes for Soul War that you can use to claim a bunch of free in-game rewards.