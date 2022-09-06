Legend Piece codes for gems, beli and boosts (September 2022)
Legend Piece is a popular Roblox game inspired by the hit anime One Piece. If you regularly play Legend Piece on Roblox and are looking for active Legend Piece codes to get free gems, beli and other rewards, you have come to the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active Legend Piece codes.
Active Legend Piece codes
- Dragon - Reward: 3 Gems
- 10MVISITS - Reward: 100K Beli
- Update2Part1 - Reward: 1h Exp boost
- Race - Reward: 5 Spins
- Legend - Reward: 3 Gems
These Legend Piece codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this post to find new codes before others, as we regularly update it.
Expired codes
- Boost - Reward: 1h Exp Boost
- 5MVISITS - Reward: 5 Gems
- SorryForReset! - Reward: 10 Gems
- Donut - Reward: 5 Gems
- Dough - Reward: 1 Gem
- 500KVISITS - Reward: 1 Gem
- Marineford - Reward: 1 Gem
- SorryForShutdown - Reward: 2 Gems
- Beta - Reward: 1 Gem
- 10KVISITS - Reward: 200K Beli
- 50KVISITS- Reward: 5 Gems
- 100KVISITS - Reward: 100k Beli
- Logia - Reward: 1 Gem
How to redeem codes in Legend Piece?Redeeming codes in Legend Piece is a pretty simple process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Legend Piece codes:
- Launch Legend Piece and wait for the game to load
- Click on the menu button located in the bottom left-hand side of the screen
- Now click on the code button
- Copy and paste any of the active Legend Piece codes from above in the text box and press submit to collect your free rewards