Legend Piece codes for gems, beli and boosts (September 2022)

Legend Piece is a popular Roblox game inspired by the hit anime One Piece. If you regularly play Legend Piece on Roblox and are looking for active Legend Piece codes to get free gems, beli and other rewards, you have come to the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active Legend Piece codes.

Active Legend Piece codes

Dragon - Reward: 3 Gems

10MVISITS - Reward: 100K Beli

Update2Part1 - Reward: 1h Exp boost

Race - Reward: 5 Spins

Legend - Reward: 3 Gems

These Legend Piece codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this post to find new codes before others, as we regularly update it.

Expired codes

Boost - Reward: 1h Exp Boost

5MVISITS - Reward: 5 Gems

SorryForReset! - Reward: 10 Gems

Donut - Reward: 5 Gems

Dough - Reward: 1 Gem

500KVISITS - Reward: 1 Gem

Marineford - Reward: 1 Gem

SorryForShutdown - Reward: 2 Gems

Beta - Reward: 1 Gem

10KVISITS - Reward: 200K Beli

50KVISITS - Reward: 5 Gems

100KVISITS - Reward: 100k Beli

Logia - Reward: 1 Gem

How to redeem codes in Legend Piece?

Launch Legend Piece and wait for the game to load

Click on the menu button located in the bottom left-hand side of the screen

Now click on the code button

Copy and paste any of the active Legend Piece codes from above in the text box and press submit to collect your free rewards

Where to find new Legend Piece codes?