Muscle Legends codes (February 2022)

List of currently working Muscle Legends codes that you can redeem to get more strength, agility or gems

Searching for a way to build the strongest character? Our list of Muscle Legends codes will definitely help you achieve that target and much more.

Muscle Legends allows you to compete against other players to determine who is the strongest in the arena. Apart from displays of strength, you will build new gyms, training areas, collect epic pets and lots more.

In addition, these codes will give you an advantage as they allow you to grab those gems, agility and strength stats for free. So, let’s head right to the codes for Muscle Legends.

Active Muscle Legends Codes

galaxycrystal50 – 5K gems

– 5K gems Musclestorm50 – 1500 strength

– 1500 strength spacegems50 – 5K gems

– 5K gems supermuscle100 – 200 strength

– 200 strength frostgems10 – 10K gems

– 10K gems superpunch100 – 100 strength

– 100 strength epicreward500 – 500 gems

– 500 gems launch250 – 250 gems

– 250 gems megalift50 – 250 strength

– 250 strength speedy50 – 250 agility

– 250 agility Skyagility50 – 500 agility

Expired

musclelift50 - 1500 strength

How to redeem Muscle Legends codes?

Launch Muscle Legends and wait for a bit on the home screen

Tap on the codes tab which is on the right side of the screen

Copy one of the codes from the active section

Paste it in the box and tap on confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Muscle Legends codes?