Anime World Tower Defense codes (May 2024)

Are you looking for ways to get your hands on free gold, puzzles, and reroll tokens in AWTD? If yes, you are in luck. We've tested all the available Anime World Tower Defense codes and compiled all the working ones in our list below. Use these codes right away to get free gold, puzzles, reroll tokens, and much more.

As the name suggests, AWTD is a popular tower defence game in which you collect anime characters and try to defend your base from the corrupt hero's army. The roster features many popular anime heroes, and to collect and upgrade them, you need resources like gold, puzzles, and more, which you can get for free using Anime World Tower Defense codes.

We've got codes for other popular Roblox titles as well; anime fans will be pleased to know that we have Anime Last Stand codes, and for fans of lighter titles, there are Wild Horse Islands codes - you can always use that search bar at the top to find what you're after. There's a good chance that we've covered it.

Active Anime World Tower Defense codes

MusclePower - 3K Puzzles and 50 Reroll Tokens

- 3K Puzzles and 50 Reroll Tokens PhantomLeaderWhere - 5450 Puzzles and 55 Reroll Tokens

- 5450 Puzzles and 55 Reroll Tokens 150kFav - 15,000 puzzle pieces, three miracle shards, 150 reroll tokens (Req lvl 50+)

- 15,000 puzzle pieces, three miracle shards, 150 reroll tokens (Req lvl 50+) 125MVisit - 12,500 puzzle pieces, three miracle shards, 125 reroll tokens (Req lvl 50+)

- 12,500 puzzle pieces, three miracle shards, 125 reroll tokens (Req lvl 50+) SubToKingLuffy - 1500 Puzzles

- 1500 Puzzles SubToBlamSpot - 1500 Puzzles

Remember that AWTD codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible, or they might expire soon.

Expired codes

MicaaPeemSoReal - 10k Puzzles, 5 Miracle Shards, and 10 Cursed Dolls

SwordMaster - 3k Puzzles and 25 Reroll Tokens

DragonKingdom - 3,000 puzzles and 25 reroll tokens

Sry4LongMaintain - 3,000 puzzles and 25 reroll tokens

DragonKingdom

Ninetails

Valentine2024

February11Accident

1MGolds

GodShinobi

UchigoDaigan

30KActiveTysm

SorryForQuestBug

100MVisit

75MVisit

125KFav

ShadowMonarch

HappyNewYear2024

MerryChristmasAWTD2023

CHRISTMAS2023

FinalProjectDestroyer

DreamIsland

Noclypso

KingLuffy

BlamSpot

StringKingdom

50MVisit

PureLove

CorruptedNight

PinkyLoveHalloween!

HappyHalloween!

BloodMoon

SorryForShutdown!

HollowPurple

100KFave

QuincyInvation

GrandReaper

Arrancar

PowerReaper

30MVisits

MyHero

SecretGardenCode

PirateKing

35KLikes

DemonHunt

SryForShutDownTooMuch

Atomic

BlamSpot420k

20MVisit

Update5

HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy

SRY4SHUTDOWN

STARDUSTCRUSADERS

75KFAV

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

AWTDRIVIVE

DELAYUPDATE

Fate

FateUpdateDelay

OitaniWorkHard

10MVisits

End

20KLikes

SorryForBug

New_6Mvisit

AWTDRelease

10Klikes

1Mvisit

SryF0rShutDown

GameRelease

How do you redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes?

If you haven't redeemed codes in this popular Roblox tower defense title before, fear not. Just follow our step-by-step guide on how to use Anime World Tower Defense codes:

Launch Anime World Tower Defense on your device

Click on the gear (settings) button located on the left-hand side of the screen

Scroll to find the code redemption box

Copy and paste any of the active codes from our list above into the text area

Press enter to collect your AWTD freebies

How do I get more Anime World Tower Defense codes?