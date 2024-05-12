Anime World Tower Defense codes (May 2024)
Are you looking for ways to get your hands on free gold, puzzles, and reroll tokens in AWTD? If yes, you are in luck. We've tested all the available Anime World Tower Defense codes and compiled all the working ones in our list below. Use these codes right away to get free gold, puzzles, reroll tokens, and much more.
As the name suggests, AWTD is a popular tower defence game in which you collect anime characters and try to defend your base from the corrupt hero's army. The roster features many popular anime heroes, and to collect and upgrade them, you need resources like gold, puzzles, and more, which you can get for free using Anime World Tower Defense codes.
Active Anime World Tower Defense codes
- MusclePower - 3K Puzzles and 50 Reroll Tokens
- PhantomLeaderWhere - 5450 Puzzles and 55 Reroll Tokens
- 150kFav - 15,000 puzzle pieces, three miracle shards, 150 reroll tokens (Req lvl 50+)
- 125MVisit - 12,500 puzzle pieces, three miracle shards, 125 reroll tokens (Req lvl 50+)
- SubToKingLuffy - 1500 Puzzles
- SubToBlamSpot - 1500 Puzzles
Remember that AWTD codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible, or they might expire soon.
Expired codes
- MicaaPeemSoReal - 10k Puzzles, 5 Miracle Shards, and 10 Cursed Dolls
- SwordMaster - 3k Puzzles and 25 Reroll Tokens
- DragonKingdom - 3,000 puzzles and 25 reroll tokens
- Sry4LongMaintain - 3,000 puzzles and 25 reroll tokens
- DragonKingdom
- Ninetails
- Valentine2024
- February11Accident
- 1MGolds
- GodShinobi
- UchigoDaigan
- 30KActiveTysm
- SorryForQuestBug
- 100MVisit
- 75MVisit
- 125KFav
- ShadowMonarch
- HappyNewYear2024
- MerryChristmasAWTD2023
- CHRISTMAS2023
- FinalProjectDestroyer
- DreamIsland
- Noclypso
- KingLuffy
- BlamSpot
- StringKingdom
- 50MVisit
- PureLove
- CorruptedNight
- PinkyLoveHalloween!
- HappyHalloween!
- BloodMoon
- SorryForShutdown!
- HollowPurple
- 100KFave
- QuincyInvation
- GrandReaper
- Arrancar
- PowerReaper
- 30MVisits
- MyHero
- SecretGardenCode
- PirateKing
- 35KLikes
- DemonHunt
- SryForShutDownTooMuch
- Atomic
- BlamSpot420k
- 20MVisit
- Update5
- HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy
- SRY4SHUTDOWN
- STARDUSTCRUSADERS
- 75KFAV
- GETREADYTOUPDATE4
- AWTDRIVIVE
- DELAYUPDATE
- Fate
- FateUpdateDelay
- OitaniWorkHard
- 10MVisits
- End
- 20KLikes
- SorryForBug
- New_6Mvisit
- AWTDRelease
- 10Klikes
- 1Mvisit
- SryF0rShutDown
- GameRelease
How do you redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes?
If you haven't redeemed codes in this popular Roblox tower defense title before, fear not. Just follow our step-by-step guide on how to use Anime World Tower Defense codes:
- Launch Anime World Tower Defense on your device
- Click on the gear (settings) button located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Scroll to find the code redemption box
- Copy and paste any of the active codes from our list above into the text area
- Press enter to collect your AWTD freebies
How do I get more Anime World Tower Defense codes?Are you looking for more AWTD codes? You can track new codes by following the game's Discord Server or Trello; the developer releases new codes directly over there. However, the easiest method to track new AWTD codes is to bookmark this page and come back often to find new codes, as we update our list of codes regularly.
