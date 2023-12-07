Zombie Uprising codes for in-game cash (December 2023)

We have tested all the available Zombie Uprising codes and compiled them in the list below. You can use them to get a lot of free in-game Cash.

We regularly look out for newly available working codes and add them to our list as soon as they are released. You can bookmark this page and return often to get new Zombie Uprising codes before others.

ACTIVE CODES FOR ZOMBIE UPRISING

august2021 - 5,000 Cash

bugs2021 - 5,000 Cash

summer2021 - 5,000 Cash

melee - 5,000 Cash

february 2020 - 5,000 Cash (There is a space between "February" and "2020")

summer 2020 - 5,000 Cash (There is a space between "Summer" and "2020")

shotguns - 5,000 Cash

shutdown - 2,500 Cash

Expired codes

update_v1

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN THIS GAME?

Redeeming Zombie Uprising codes is probably the easiest. All you have to do is type the codes into the chatbox. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide:

Step 1 : Launch Zombie Uprising on your device

: Launch Zombie Uprising on your device Step 2 : Copy any of the active Zombie Uprising codes from above

: Copy any of the active Zombie Uprising codes from above Step 3 : Click on the chat box icon located at the top left corner of the screen, or press / key on your keyboard to open the chat box

: Click on the chat box icon located at the top left corner of the screen, or press / key on your keyboard to open the chat box Step 4: Paste the code into the chat box and press enter to claim your free rewards

About Zombie Uprising