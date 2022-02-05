Adoption Simulator codes to get some Luck, Love and cash (February 2022)

Give a man some luck, love and cash and he'll be happy for a day. Give a man Adoption Simulator codes and he can redeem them every week!

Take a look at our up-to-date collection of Adoption Simulator codes if you’re looking to grab some freebies. We will maintain this list by regularly adding and removing active and expired codes.

With the help of these codes, you can boost your gameplay as they help you gain certain attributes for free. By using one, you can boost the speed of hatching and, with the free cash, you can visit the store to buy rare in-game items.

In one of the recent updates, the developers added six new pets, new eggs and adjusted the existing content along with a few bug fixes.

Now, we’ll take a look at the codes that let you get those freebies.

Working Adoption Simulator codes

CodeGazaPancakeDog - Pancake dog pet



- Pancake dog pet WowLuck – Luck Boost



– Luck Boost CrazyLuck – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost megaluck – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost FreeLuck – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost SuperLove – Love Boost

– Love Boost Release – Cash

– Cash LuckyLucky – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost LuckyBoost – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost CodeLuck – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost FreeLuck – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost lovelycode – Love Boost

– Love Boost freeboost – Luck Boost

How to redeem Adoption Simulator codes?

Simply launch the game and locate the Twitter symbol on the home screen

Tap on the symbol and a box will appear, asking for the code

Copy one of the Adoption Simulator codes from our list above

Paste it inside the box and hit the enter button to claim the rewards

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game. All of the codes above are still working!

Where to find more Adoption Simulator codes?

The best and easiest way to get more Adoption Simulator codes is to visit our page regularly. Whenever there’s a new code for the game, we make sure to update the page and also remove the expired ones too. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff