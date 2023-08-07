Dragon Warrior Simulator codes (August 2023)

Dragon Warrior Simulator is an entertaining Roblox game, and it has managed to build an active community of players regularly immersing in it. Following the completion of the numerous milestones, the developers have been releasing special codes, giving back to the users with free rewards.

Working Dragon Warrior Simulator codes

THUMB20000 : 1K Diamonds

THUMB15000 : 1K Diamonds

THUMB10000 : 1K Diamonds

THUMB5000 : 800 Diamonds

THUMB1000 : 500 Diamonds

THUMB500 : 500 Diamonds

WELCOME: 100 Diamonds

Expired codes

THUMB3000

THUMB2000

THUMB100

THUMB200

Diamond400

Diamond100

MerryChristmas

Steps to use codes in Dragon Warrior Simulator

You can receive free diamonds in Dragon Warriors Simulator by using the working codes. The in-game currency will help you out immensely, so you should use the following codes before they expire.

You can redeem the codes within Dragon Warrior Simulator itself. Below are the steps that you can follow:

Step 1: After you launch Dragon Warrior Simulator on your device, click the ticket button located in the upper left corner of the screen. You may find it right next to the settings icon.

After you launch Dragon Warrior Simulator on your device, click the ticket button located in the upper left corner of the screen. You may find it right next to the settings icon. Step 2: An interface to use the codes will appear, and you must carefully punch in all the characters of the code in the text field. You may also choose to paste the code directly to avoid any typos.

An interface to use the codes will appear, and you must carefully punch in all the characters of the code in the text field. You may also choose to paste the code directly to avoid any typos. Step 3: Finally, press the Confirm button on the pop-up to complete the redemption.

If the code is successfully redeemed, you will receive the associated reward. On the other hand, if the outcome is negative, a message will appear, letting you know that the code is invalid.

Other new codes will soon get released after the completion of different milestones. You may actively follow the game’s Roblox page or keep checking this article to stay updated about the latest codes for Dragon Warrior Simulator.