Venture Tale codes for Ayagems and other rewards (August 2023)

Venture Tale is among the most well-designed Roblox experiences, with stunning graphics and character customization choices. It features a vast world to explore and a wide range of unique in-game items to acquire. In general, you can grind to obtain the items; alternatively, you can also use the codes released by the developers. This post provides a list of working Venture Tale codes you can use.

Other than Venture Tale, you may have a look at the codes for other Roblox experiences. Anime Brawl All Out codes and Factory Simulator codes are some of them, while we are also covering Tank Legends codes and others. Use our search bar and look for your favourite games, we are probably covering them as well.

Working Venture Tale codes for free rewards

hydrasaredangerous: 100x Ayagems and 3x eterna chunks

100x Ayagems and 3x eterna chunks miningcatgirl: 150x Ayagems, 10x eterna chunks, and 5x scroll of the scholar

150x Ayagems, 10x eterna chunks, and 5x scroll of the scholar 10mvisits: 100x Ayagems and more rewards

100x Ayagems and more rewards 20fivethousand: 100x Ayagems and more rewards

100x Ayagems and more rewards 9kamazing: 100x Ayagems, 5x eterna chunks, and 5x scroll of the scholar

Expired codes

mrsclawshasagiftforyou

sixthousandlikes

4likes

railgunner

katanarelease

savethegoblings

Venture Tale codes are a fantastic way to get Ayagems, which is the game’s currency. Besides that, you will also be able to receive eterna chunks and the scroll of the scholar. Below are the active Venture Tale codes that can presently be employed for free rewards in the game:

If you attempt to use these codes, you will face an error on the screen.

Guide on using Venture Tale codes

You can use Venture Tale codes by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open the game and go to the lobby.

Open the game and go to the lobby. Step 2: Next, you will have to interact with the Rewards Attendant, who is highlighted by the “Codes & Rewards” text.

Next, you will have to interact with the Rewards Attendant, who is highlighted by the “Codes & Rewards” text. Step 3: You may subsequently tap on the “Redeem Code” button. A dialogue box will pop up, and you must insert the code into the text field.

You may subsequently tap on the “Redeem Code” button. A dialogue box will pop up, and you must insert the code into the text field. Step 4: Complete the process by pressing the “Redeem” button. If the process concludes successfully, the rewards associated with the code will get deposited into your accounts.

It is critical to note that you must not make any typing errors when entering the codes, and it is preferable to copy and paste them. Oh, and save this guide, since we will update it every time that new Venture Tale codes get released.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena