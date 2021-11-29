Squid Game codes to claim a lot of cash and a skin: November 2021 (By Trendsetter Games)

: November 29th, 2021 - Added 1 new Squid Game code

Similar to the original story, you can break free from debt and complete the game by abiding by its rules. But you can always get a little extra help from the Squid Game codes that we have in this article.

Following the release of Squid Game, the hit Netflix drama series, it has become a trend as many developers are creating games based on it and one of them is Roblox’s Squid Game.

By using these Squid Game codes, you can claim cash, skins and other exclusive freebies. Make sure you copy the active codes and redeem them right after they are released on the site. Currently, the developers are sending out codes for every 50K likes reached.

Currently working Squid Game codes

LikesLikesLikes - Redeem code for 1000 cash (NEW)

- Redeem code for 1000 cash 350kLikes - Redeem code for Halloween Crate



- Redeem code for Halloween Crate 5kFollowers - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash RobloxUp - Redeem code for 500 cash



- Redeem code for 500 cash TonsOfLikes - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash RBBattles - Redeem code for 500 cash



- Redeem code for 500 cash FloodEscape - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash EvenMoreLikes - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash 100MillionVisits! - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash 100kMembers! - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash 100kMembers? - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash PewDiePie - Redeem code for PewDiePie-themed bat skin

- Redeem code for PewDiePie-themed bat skin ThanksPewDiePie - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash LotsOfStuff - Redeem code for 500 cash

- Redeem code for 500 cash LotsOfPlayers - Redeem code for 300 cash

- Redeem code for 300 cash 30kMembers - Redeem code for 250 cash

- Redeem code for 250 cash LotsOfLikes! - Redeem code for 250 cash

- Redeem code for 250 cash FrontPage! - Redeem code for 200 cash

Expired

10k

FirstCode!

Marbles

How to redeem Squid Game codes?

Launch the game and wait for the resources to load up

Locate the codes button on the home screen

Tap on it and copy a Squid Game code from the list

Paste it inside the box and hit enter to redeem the reward

If the code is active, you will receive the rewards instantly

How to find more Squid Game codes?