Squid Game codes to claim a lot of cash and a skin: November 2021 (By Trendsetter Games)
It's like the real world - Squid Game codes will bring you cash and cash will help you survive
| Squid Game
Similar to the original story, you can break free from debt and complete the game by abiding by its rules. But you can always get a little extra help from the Squid Game codes that we have in this article.
Following the release of Squid Game, the hit Netflix drama series, it has become a trend as many developers are creating games based on it and one of them is Roblox’s Squid Game.
By using these Squid Game codes, you can claim cash, skins and other exclusive freebies. Make sure you copy the active codes and redeem them right after they are released on the site. Currently, the developers are sending out codes for every 50K likes reached.
We know you like freebies as much as we do, take a look at our collection of codes for some other trending Roblox titles:
Currently working Squid Game codes
- LikesLikesLikes - Redeem code for 1000 cash (NEW)
- 350kLikes - Redeem code for Halloween Crate
- 5kFollowers - Redeem code for 500 cash
- RobloxUp - Redeem code for 500 cash
- TonsOfLikes - Redeem code for 500 cash
- RBBattles - Redeem code for 500 cash
- FloodEscape - Redeem code for 500 cash
- EvenMoreLikes - Redeem code for 500 cash
- 100MillionVisits! - Redeem code for 500 cash
- 100kMembers! - Redeem code for 500 cash
- 100kMembers? - Redeem code for 500 cash
- PewDiePie - Redeem code for PewDiePie-themed bat skin
- ThanksPewDiePie - Redeem code for 500 cash
- LotsOfStuff - Redeem code for 500 cash
- LotsOfPlayers - Redeem code for 300 cash
- 30kMembers - Redeem code for 250 cash
- LotsOfLikes! - Redeem code for 250 cash
- FrontPage! - Redeem code for 200 cash
Expired
- 10k
- FirstCode!
- Marbles
How to redeem Squid Game codes?
- Launch the game and wait for the resources to load up
- Locate the codes button on the home screen
- Tap on it and copy a Squid Game code from the list
- Paste it inside the box and hit enter to redeem the reward
- If the code is active, you will receive the rewards instantly
How to find more Squid Game codes?The easiest way to grab more Squid Game codes is by following our page as we always keep it updated. So, don’t forget to bookmark us. You can also visit the official game page and search through the description box to find new codes.
