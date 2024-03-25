Airplane Simulator codes (March 2024)

Airplane Simulator is a popular simulator that lets you step into the shoes of a pilot and fly an aeroplane. It features over 100 realistic aeroplanes and provides an immersive experience. Unlocking new planes and routes requires cash. By redeeming Airplane Simulator codes that are active, you can get your hands on a lot of in-game cash.

We've tested all the available Airplane Simulator codes and compiled all the working codes into a list, which you can find below. We'll also regularly check for new codes and update the list when we find new codes, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back often to get your hands on new Airplane Simulator codes.

Like Airplane Simulator codes, we also have codes for popular games like Rebirth Champions X and Car Dealership Tycoon. Of course, there are other Roblox codes that you can use - just go through the list.

Active Airplane Simulator codes

VULCAN - $25,000 Cash

- $25,000 Cash XMAS - $50,500 Cash

- $50,500 Cash AS2 - $70,625 Cash

- $70,625 Cash LIVERY - $50k Cash

- $50k Cash B1 - $50k Cash

- $50k Cash YF23 - $50k Cash

- $50k Cash EASTER - $50k Cash

Airplane Simulator codes are time-limited. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

FALCON - $50k Cash

6thGEN - $50k Cash

DELTA - Free Cash

FestiveFrenzy - Free Cash

HALLOW - Free Cash

1YEAR - $45,000 Cash

RESCUE - $40,000 Cash

AF1 - $30,000 Cash

COLORS - $41,000 Cash

RACE - $50,000 Cash

RELEASE - $20,000 Cash

LIKES20K - $20,000 Cash

LIKES1500 - $20,000 Cash

LIKES10K - $15,000 Cash

ANGEL - $20,000 Cash

5000LIKES - $20,000 Cash

LIKES15K - Free Cash

MILITARY - $20,000 Cash

UPDATE5 - $20,000 Cash

NEWYEAR - $30K Cash

STUNTS - $20K Cash

300K - $55,000 Cash

SKYFIGHTERS - $55,000 Cash

SPACE - $50,000 Cash

FOOL - Free Cash

AIRLINES - $50,000 Cash

500K - $50,000 Cash

CONTRACT - $50K Cash

CHINOOK - $50K Cash

100M - $50K Cash

50MIL - $50K Cash

USA - $50K Cash

How to redeem Airplane Simulator codes?

Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem Airplane Simulator codes: