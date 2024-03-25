Airplane Simulator codes (March 2024)
Airplane Simulator is a popular simulator that lets you step into the shoes of a pilot and fly an aeroplane. It features over 100 realistic aeroplanes and provides an immersive experience. Unlocking new planes and routes requires cash. By redeeming Airplane Simulator codes that are active, you can get your hands on a lot of in-game cash.
Active Airplane Simulator codes
- VULCAN - $25,000 Cash
- XMAS - $50,500 Cash
- AS2 - $70,625 Cash
- LIVERY - $50k Cash
- B1 - $50k Cash
- YF23 - $50k Cash
- EASTER - $50k Cash
Airplane Simulator codes are time-limited. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.
Expired codes
- FALCON - $50k Cash
- 6thGEN - $50k Cash
- DELTA - Free Cash
- FestiveFrenzy - Free Cash
- HALLOW - Free Cash
- 1YEAR - $45,000 Cash
- RESCUE - $40,000 Cash
- AF1 - $30,000 Cash
- COLORS - $41,000 Cash
- RACE - $50,000 Cash
- RELEASE - $20,000 Cash
- LIKES20K - $20,000 Cash
- LIKES1500 - $20,000 Cash
- LIKES10K - $15,000 Cash
- ANGEL - $20,000 Cash
- 5000LIKES - $20,000 Cash
- LIKES15K - Free Cash
- MILITARY - $20,000 Cash
- UPDATE5 - $20,000 Cash
- NEWYEAR - $30K Cash
- STUNTS - $20K Cash
- 300K - $55,000 Cash
- SKYFIGHTERS - $55,000 Cash
- SPACE - $50,000 Cash
- FOOL - Free Cash
- AIRLINES - $50,000 Cash
- 500K - $50,000 Cash
- CONTRACT - $50K Cash
- CHINOOK - $50K Cash
- 100M - $50K Cash
- 50MIL - $50K Cash
- USA - $50K Cash
How to redeem Airplane Simulator codes?
Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem Airplane Simulator codes:
- Launch Airplane Simulator on your device and wait for the game to load.
- Press V or click on the settings icon located in the bottom-left corner of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Airplane Simulator codes from above into the text box
- Click on the enter button to collect your free cash
