The Maze Runner codes (November 2022)

If you are looking for working The Maze Runner codes, then this post is for you. We will not only share all the active The Maze Runner codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards such as gems, gold keys, silver keys, bronze keys, and XP but also everything you need to know about these codes from how to redeem them to get more of them.

The Maze Runner is a popular Roblox adventure developed by Revolution games. It is heavily inspired by The Maze Runner franchise, a North American film trilogy. In The Maze Runner, you explore a giant maze with your friends, solve puzzles and fight monsters.

Active codes for The Maze Runner

HALLOWEEN - 950 gems, one gold key, two silver keys, three bronze keys, XP

- 950 gems, one gold key, two silver keys, three bronze keys, XP 60KLIKES - 450 gems, one gold key, three silver keys, XP

- 450 gems, one gold key, three silver keys, XP 50KLIKES - 450 gems and one gold key

- 450 gems and one gold key GEMS - 450 gems and one gold key

- 450 gems and one gold key FIXES - 450 gems and one gold key

- 450 gems and one gold key 40KLIKES - three silver keys, two bronze keys, XP

- three silver keys, two bronze keys, XP SPECTATE - three silver keys, two bronze keys, XP

Expired codes

THANKYOU - three silver keys, two bronze keys, XP

- three silver keys, two bronze keys, XP 35KGOAL

How do you redeem codes in The Maze Runner?

Launch The Maze Runner and wait for the game to load

Click on the thumbs-up symbol located on the right-hand side of the screen

In the redemption code, copy and paste any of the active The Maze Runner codes from above

Click on the redeem button to collect your freebies

