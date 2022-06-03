Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes [June 2022]

If you looking for the latest Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes then you have come to the right place. We will share a list of all active Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes that you can use to get free gold, gems and other rewards.

For similar content, take a look at the ASTD codes, Clicker Simulator codes, Anime Battle Simulator codes and a collection of other Roblox codes that we are featuring.

Active Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes

Easter2022 - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems 600MillionVisits - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems 320kLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 310kLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold StayGreen2022 - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems Maja - 75 Gold

Expired codes

MrFlimmyFlammy - Flamingo Tower

- Flamingo Tower Valentines2022 - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems 300kLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold MillionMembers - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems 290KLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold Christmas2021 - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems 280KLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 500MillionVisits - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 270KLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 260KLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 250KLikes - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 240KLikes - 3,000 Gold

- 3,000 Gold 230KLikes - 3,000 Gold

- 3,000 Gold 220Klikes - 3,000 Gold

- 3,000 Gold 210klikes - 3,000 Gold

- 3,000 Gold 20Updates - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems 200Klikes - 10,000 Gold

- 10,000 Gold 600kGroupMembers - 150 Gems

- 150 Gems 190KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 180KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 300mvisits - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 170kLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 100Gems - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems 150KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 140KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 130KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 200Mvisits - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 120klikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 110KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold Patrick - 5,000 Gold

- 5,000 Gold 100KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 90KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 80KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 70KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 60KLikes - 2,500 Gold

- 2,500 Gold 100mVisits - 2,000 Gold

- 2,000 Gold ValentinesDay - 2,000 Gold

- 2,000 Gold 50KLikes - 2,000 Gold

- 2,000 Gold 50mVisits - 1,500 Gold

- 1,500 Gold Anime - 1000 Gold

- 1000 Gold MerryChristmas - Christmas Spidey

- Christmas Spidey BREN0RJ7 - BREN0RJ7 YouTuber Tower

- BREN0RJ7 YouTuber Tower Sub2PlanetMilo - Planet Milo YouTuber Tower

- Planet Milo YouTuber Tower Blueio - Blueio YouTuber Tower

- Blueio YouTuber Tower Veyar - Veyar YouTuber Tower

- Veyar YouTuber Tower Inemajohn - Inemajohn YouTuber Tower

- Inemajohn YouTuber Tower Betero - YouTuber Tower

- YouTuber Tower Tofuu - Tofuu YouTuber Tower

- Tofuu YouTuber Tower Gravy - GravyCatman YouTuber Tower

How to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator?

Launch the game and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to claim your free reward