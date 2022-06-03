Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes [June 2022]
If you looking for the latest Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes then you have come to the right place. We will share a list of all active Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes that you can use to get free gold, gems and other rewards.
We will also keep updating this post with new Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes as and when they are released. So don’t forget to bookmark this post and visit frequently to find new codes before others. For similar content, take a look at the ASTD codes, Clicker Simulator codes, Anime Battle Simulator codes and a collection of other Roblox codes that we are featuring.
Active Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes
- Easter2022 - 250 Gems
- 600MillionVisits - 100 Gems
- 320kLikes - 5,000 Gold
- 310kLikes - 5,000 Gold
- StayGreen2022 - 200 Gems
- Maja - 75 Gold
Expired codes
- MrFlimmyFlammy - Flamingo Tower
- Valentines2022 - 500 Gems
- 300kLikes - 5,000 Gold
- MillionMembers - 500 Gems
- 290KLikes - 5,000 Gold
- Christmas2021 - 200 Gems
- 280KLikes - 5,000 Gold
- 500MillionVisits - 5,000 Gold
- 270KLikes - 5,000 Gold
- 260KLikes - 5,000 Gold
- 250KLikes - 5,000 Gold
- 240KLikes - 3,000 Gold
- 230KLikes - 3,000 Gold
- 220Klikes - 3,000 Gold
- 210klikes - 3,000 Gold
- 20Updates - 100 Gems
- 200Klikes - 10,000 Gold
- 600kGroupMembers - 150 Gems
- 190KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 180KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 300mvisits - 5,000 Gold
- 170kLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 100Gems - 100 Gems
- 150KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 140KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 130KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 200Mvisits - 5,000 Gold
- 120klikes - 2,500 Gold
- 110KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- Patrick - 5,000 Gold
- 100KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 90KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 80KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 70KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 60KLikes - 2,500 Gold
- 100mVisits - 2,000 Gold
- ValentinesDay - 2,000 Gold
- 50KLikes - 2,000 Gold
- 50mVisits - 1,500 Gold
- Anime - 1000 Gold
- MerryChristmas - Christmas Spidey
- BREN0RJ7 - BREN0RJ7 YouTuber Tower
- Sub2PlanetMilo - Planet Milo YouTuber Tower
- Blueio - Blueio YouTuber Tower
- Veyar - Veyar YouTuber Tower
- Inemajohn - Inemajohn YouTuber Tower
- Betero - YouTuber Tower
- Tofuu - Tofuu YouTuber Tower
- Gravy - GravyCatman YouTuber Tower
How to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator?Redeeming Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes is quite simple. But if you are new or aren't aware of the process, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes:
- Launch the game and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to claim your free reward