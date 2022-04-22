Project Ghoul codes for free spins (April 2022)

You have landed in the right place if you actively play Project Ghoul and are looking for working Project Ghoul Codes that you can redeem for free spins. We have compiled a list of all active Project Ghoul codes for you in this post. So let's get right into it.

You can rummage through our collection of Roblox codes, there are fantastic rewards that you could grab. To name a few: MeepCity codes, Reaper 2 codes, Anime Fighters codes, and dozens of others!

Currently working Project Ghoul codes

KakujasAreHere - 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials

- 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials LoveJay - 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2

- 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2 KyleGotNoMaidens - 15 spins

- 15 spins NARUTOGHOUL30K - 15 spins

- 15 spins LastShutdownForToday - 30 spins

- 30 spins subtoAlphamisfits - 15 spins

- 15 spins Sub2JustYami - 15 spins

- 15 spins SubToKilik - 15 spins

- 15 spins Sub2Kakuja - 15 Spins

- 15 Spins Sub2BokTheGamer - 15 Spins

- 15 Spins Sub2FloatyZone - 15 Spins

- 15 Spins StarcodeBenni - 15 Spins

- 15 Spins SubToJay - 15 Spins

Expired codes

Sorry! - 1.5k material, 35 spins, 150k yen, two times boost for 20 minutes

47klikes - 447 material, 40 spns, and 147k yen

Noro! - spins, boosts, yen, and materials

Nutcracker! - boosts, spins, materials, yen

38klikes - spins and cash

XBOXSUPPORT - 20 spins

WeAreSorry! - 30 spins

3000Players! - 30 spins

Don't forget to bookmark this post, as we will keep updating it regularly with new Project Ghoul codes as and when they are released.

How to redeem codes in Project Ghoul?

Launch Project Ghoul and wait for it to load

Click on the menu button

Copy and paste any of the active Project Ghoul codes from above in the text area

Hit enter to claim your free spins

Redeeming Project Ghoul Codes is very easy. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Project Ghoul codes to get free spins:

About Project Ghoul