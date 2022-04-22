Project Ghoul codes for free spins (April 2022)
You have landed in the right place if you actively play Project Ghoul and are looking for working Project Ghoul Codes that you can redeem for free spins. We have compiled a list of all active Project Ghoul codes for you in this post. So let's get right into it.
Currently working Project Ghoul codes
- KakujasAreHere - 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials
- LoveJay - 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2
- KyleGotNoMaidens - 15 spins
- NARUTOGHOUL30K - 15 spins
- LastShutdownForToday - 30 spins
- subtoAlphamisfits - 15 spins
- Sub2JustYami - 15 spins
- SubToKilik - 15 spins
- Sub2Kakuja - 15 Spins
- Sub2BokTheGamer - 15 Spins
- Sub2FloatyZone - 15 Spins
- StarcodeBenni - 15 Spins
- SubToJay - 15 Spins
Expired codes
- Sorry! - 1.5k material, 35 spins, 150k yen, two times boost for 20 minutes
- 47klikes - 447 material, 40 spns, and 147k yen
- Noro! - spins, boosts, yen, and materials
- Nutcracker! - boosts, spins, materials, yen
- 38klikes - spins and cash
- XBOXSUPPORT - 20 spins
- WeAreSorry! - 30 spins
- 3000Players! - 30 spins
Don't forget to bookmark this post, as we will keep updating it regularly with new Project Ghoul codes as and when they are released.
How to redeem codes in Project Ghoul?Redeeming Project Ghoul Codes is very easy. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Project Ghoul codes to get free spins:
- Launch Project Ghoul and wait for it to load
- Click on the menu button
- Copy and paste any of the active Project Ghoul codes from above in the text area
- Hit enter to claim your free spins