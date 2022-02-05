Anime Warriors codes (February 2022)

Crystals and yen boosts await for you, just redeem any of the Anime Warriors codes

- Checked for new codes

Today, we have got some exciting Anime Warriors codes to nab some exclusive freebies.

Are you a fan of all the warrior characters from popular anime and love playing Roblox? Anime Warriors is the perfect game for you to experience those characters in the Roblox environment.

It sees you exploring a completely unknown universe by summoning those powerful characters by completing some mind-boggling quests. Meanwhile, you’ll also get plenty of opportunities to upgrade your characters to make them even more powerful.

Active Anime Warriors Codes

125KTHUMBSUP - Redeem this code to get 200 Crystals



Redeem this code to get 200 Crystals UPDATE1MH - Redeem this code to get 300 Crystals

Redeem this code to get 300 Crystals THANKS4100KLIKES - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals

- Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals WOAHFiftyKLikes - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals

- Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals Twenty5kLikes - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals

- Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals 5kL1kes - Redeem this code to get 30 minutes x2 Yen boost

- Redeem this code to get 30 minutes x2 Yen boost RELEASE - Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals

- Redeem this code to get 150 Crystals Incredible10k - Redeem this code to get a free boost

Expired

SeventyFiveK - Redeem this code to get 100 Crystals

How to redeem Anime Warriors codes?

Launch the game

Press the codes button, located on the right side of the home screen

Copy one of the active Anime Warriors codes from the list above

Press the confirm button to receive the rewards

Enjoy your rewards!

Follow the steps below to claim the codes instantly.

How to get more Anime Warriors codes?

The easiest way to get access to these codes is by simply following our page, as we keep it updated with new and working codes regularly. You can also follow the developer's Twitter account where you can claim those codes.

Looking for more Roblox codes to nab those freebies? We have made lists of codes for multiple popular titles along with the simple steps to claim them. Read more about them by clicking the links below and make sure to bookmark us.