Roblox: Bitcoin Miner codes (March 2024)
There are hundreds of Bitcoin Miner codes out there, but only a few actually work. We've tested all the available codes and compiled all the working ones here.
Bitcoin Miner is an engaging simulation game where you jump into the world of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. You are tasked with mining, trading and upgrading equipment to maximize profits. To help you on your journey, we've got this list of Bitcoin Miner codes that you can redeem for rewards like boosts, free level-ups, and other goodies.
If you play other Roblox games, you'll love our collection of guides and codes, including Anime Souls Simulator X codes that will get you potions, Blue Flames and other gifts, My Prison codes and many others, just like the one you're reading about. But enough about that, let's get to it.
Active Bitcoin Miner codes
- 77U8 - Super Mining Boost
- 22XD - Super Mining Boost
- E7R6 - Super Mining Boost
- SandFloor - turn the floor into sand (for your land)
- FreeLvl - one free level-up
- extra - Starter Electricity Box
- GPUBoost - Super Mining Boost
- RockBoost - Super Mining Boost
- BoosterCode - Super Mining Boost
- 43DB - Super Mining Boost
- NewLampBoost - Super Mining Boost
- KB34 - Super Mining Boost
- B7FQ - Super Mining Boost
Expired codes
- ThxFor2M - limited Card
- 54L5 - Super Mining Boost
- UGCUpdate - Super Mining Boost
- thxfor150M - 150M Visits Card
- 6wio - Super Mining Boost
- 45dz - Super Mining Boost
- GreenWall - 5x Hedge
- LightningSpeed - a Super Mining Boost
- PowerfulBoost - a Super Mining Boost
- PurplePrism - 5x Hedge
- StoneBoost - a Super Mining Boost
- WeekIV - a Super Mining Boost
- Week3 - an Alien Block Head
- AnotherBlock - a Concrete Block
- truckboost - Super Mining boost
- AgainBoost - Super Mining boost
- GrassWall - 3 Hedge blocks
- QuadBoost - Super Mining boost
- ExtraBooster - Super Mining boost
- NotATrashCan - Super Mining boost
- HereAgain - Super boost
- UpBoost - Super boost
- NewUI - Super GPU Cabinet
- BoostOnSign - Super Mining boost
- PlantWalls - Free Hedges
- NotAPlate - Super Mining boost
- AnotherCodeOnARock - 3 Hedge blocks
- EvenMoreCodes - Super Mining boost
- ChargedUpdate - Super Mining boost
- thxfor100m
- ExchangeSkulls - Exchange Skull Coins for Halloween Coins
- RGBUpdate - This lets you control the colour of RGB objects
How to redeem Bitcoin Miner codes?
Here is a step-by-step guide to redeeming Bitcoin Miner codes:
- Launch Bitcoin Miner on your device
- Walk towards the codes section/booth in the lobby
- Pree and hold E to open the codes menu
- Copy and paste any of the active codes from above into the new menu that pop-up on your screen
- Click on the redeem button or press enter to redeem your Bitcoin Miner codes and get your rewards