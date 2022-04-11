Brookhaven RP codes for free music (April 2022)
Updated on April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Brookhaven RP is different from other Roblox games. Usually, you enter codes to get free money or items. But in this one, you get free music instead that you play in your car and house. If you are looking for Brookhaven RP codes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active ones for you.
Currently working Brookhaven RP codesHere is the list of all active Brookhaven RP codes:
- 1259050178: A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 6957372976: Bad Bunny : Yonaguni
- 1845016505: Believer
- 6843558868: BTS : Butter
- 5253604010: Capone : Oh No
- 5937000690: Chikatto : Chika Chika
- 5760198930: Clairo : Sofia
- 1725273277: Frank Ocean : Chanel
- 189105508: Frozen : Let It Go
- 6432181830: Glass Animals : Heat Wave
- 249672730: Illijah : On My Way
- 1243143051: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 224845627: The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6620108916: Lil Nas X : Call Me By Your Name
- 143666548: Mii Channel Music
- 6447077697: PinkPantheress Pain
- 3400778682: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6678031214: Polo G : RAPSTAR
- 6887728970: Rauw Alejandro : Todo De Ti
- 5595658625: Royal & the Serpent : Overwhelmed
- 292861322: Snoop Dogg : Drop It Like It's Hot
- 6794553622: Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6463211475: Tesher : Jalebi Baby
- 154664102: You've Been Trolled
We will also keep updating this post with new Brookhaven RP codes, so don't forget to bookmark this post and visit frequently.
How to redeem codes in Brookhaven RP?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Brookhaven RP:
- Launch Brookhaven RP and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Music speaker Icon located at the top of the screen
- In the new pop up, it will ask you to buy the product music unlocked, just click on the buy now option
- Clicking on the buy now option will open a new window asking for your Roblox ID, copy and paste any of the active Brookhaven RP codes from above here and click on the redeem button to claim your rewards
Don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes.