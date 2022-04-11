Brookhaven RP codes for free music (April 2022)

Brookhaven RP is different from other Roblox games. Usually, you enter codes to get free money or items. But in this one, you get free music instead that you play in your car and house. If you are looking for Brookhaven RP codes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active ones for you.

Currently working Brookhaven RP codes

1259050178 : A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

: A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox 6957372976 : Bad Bunny : Yonaguni

: Bad Bunny : Yonaguni 1845016505 : Believer

: Believer 6843558868 : BTS : Butter

: BTS : Butter 5253604010 : Capone : Oh No

: Capone : Oh No 5937000690 : Chikatto : Chika Chika

: Chikatto : Chika Chika 5760198930 : Clairo : Sofia

: Clairo : Sofia 1725273277 : Frank Ocean : Chanel

: Frank Ocean : Chanel 189105508 : Frozen : Let It Go

: Frozen : Let It Go 6432181830 : Glass Animals : Heat Wave

: Glass Animals : Heat Wave 249672730 : Illijah : On My Way

: Illijah : On My Way 1243143051 : Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody) 224845627 : The Kitty Cat Dance

: The Kitty Cat Dance 6620108916 : Lil Nas X : Call Me By Your Name

: Lil Nas X : Call Me By Your Name 143666548 : Mii Channel Music

: Mii Channel Music 6447077697 : PinkPantheress Pain

: PinkPantheress Pain 3400778682 : Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme 6678031214 : Polo G : RAPSTAR

: Polo G : RAPSTAR 6887728970 : Rauw Alejandro : Todo De Ti

: Rauw Alejandro : Todo De Ti 5595658625 : Royal & the Serpent : Overwhelmed

: Royal & the Serpent : Overwhelmed 292861322 : Snoop Dogg : Drop It Like It's Hot

: Snoop Dogg : Drop It Like It's Hot 6794553622 : Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop

: Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop 6463211475 : Tesher : Jalebi Baby

: Tesher : Jalebi Baby 154664102: You've Been Trolled

How to redeem codes in Brookhaven RP?

Launch Brookhaven RP and wait for the game to load

Click on the Music speaker Icon located at the top of the screen

In the new pop up, it will ask you to buy the product music unlocked, just click on the buy now option

Clicking on the buy now option will open a new window asking for your Roblox ID, copy and paste any of the active Brookhaven RP codes from above here and click on the redeem button to claim your rewards

