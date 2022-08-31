Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes for free money (August 2022)
Are you looking for active Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all working Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes that you can use to get free money and other in-game rewards.
Currently working Pixel Gun Tower Defense codesHere is the list of all active Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes:
- petergriffin - Use this code to get 50 money doublers
- money - use this code to get 50 money
- wetakedevelopmentseriously - use this code to get 50 exp doublers
- shut_up – use this code to 5 money, a money doubler and an exp doubler
Expired Codes:
- happy_bday_zake - use this code to get 400 money and 500 money doublers
- UPDATE!!! - use this code to get 500 coins
How to redeem Pixel Gun Tower Defense code?Redeeming Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes is pretty simple. But if you are new to the game or are unaware of the process, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes and get free money:
- Launch Pixel Gun Tower Defense and wait for the game to load
- Click on the codes button located on the right-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes from above in the text area
- Press enter to collect your free reward
About Pixel Gun Tower DefensePixel Gun Tower Defense is a popular Roblox first-person shooter meets tower defense inspired by the original Pixel Gun 3D that released back in 2013. It has been developed by CDK Development. Like in every other tower defense game, in Pixel Gun Tower Defense, you also have to protect your tower from enemies. There are various weapons to use, you can even combine the guns with different characters.
