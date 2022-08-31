Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes for free money (August 2022)

Are you looking for active Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all working Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes that you can use to get free money and other in-game rewards.

Currently working Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes

petergriffin - Use this code to get 50 money doublers

- Use this code to get 50 money doublers money - use this code to get 50 money

- use this code to get 50 money wetakedevelopmentseriously - use this code to get 50 exp doublers

- use this code to get 50 exp doublers shut_up – use this code to 5 money, a money doubler and an exp doubler

Expired Codes:

happy_bday_zake - use this code to get 400 money and 500 money doublers

UPDATE!!! - use this code to get 500 coins

How to redeem Pixel Gun Tower Defense code?

Launch Pixel Gun Tower Defense and wait for the game to load

Click on the codes button located on the right-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Pixel Gun Tower Defense codes from above in the text area

Press enter to collect your free reward

About Pixel Gun Tower Defense

