Bakery Simulator codes (June 2023)

Getting free rewards in Roblox Bakery Simulator is easy by using the unique promo codes that are occasionally released. You can quickly utilise the active ones to get numerous in-game items that can help you considerably inside the game. This guide covers the codes you can employ for freebies in Bakery Simulator.

Bakery Simulator codes list

PRIDE - Pride Oven

Bakery Simulator codes are an exciting way to get rewards such as ovens, gems, and other items. The following are the active codes that are currently available for redemption:

Expired codes

Summer22

Summer21

Babble300K

How to use codes for Bakery Simulator

You can use the Bakery Simulator codes directly inside the game for free rewards. The process is relatively straightforward, and the instructions below will guide you through the same:

Step 1: Once Bakery Simulator is open on your device, click the Enter Code button beside the music note symbols on the bottom.

If the code gets used successfully, the name of the reward will be shown on the screen, and you will receive it in your account. It is worth noting that each code can be used once per account. An error message notifying “Not a Valid Code! Check the Spelling!” will appear if you attempt to use an expired code.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.