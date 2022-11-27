Last Pirates codes and how to redeem them - November 2022
The One Piece-inspired Roblox game, Last Pirates, is gradually climbing the ladder of popularity. As such, we are seeing a surge in people searching for codes. In view of that, we are putting out this piece which has all the latest Last Pirates codes.
One Piece is a popular anime and manga beautifully illustrated by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. It describes the story of a young man who embarks on a journey filled with action and adventure. He travels from the East Blue Sea to find the precious treasure.
This article has all the information you will need, starting from the description of the Last Pirates codes, the easiest steps to redeem them and where you can find more of them. Without any further delay, let’s take a look at all the details.
Active Last Pirates Codes
- FixBug – Reset Stats
- KongPoop – Reset Stats
- bleak – 50K beli
- BigUpdate – 5LP
- NewWorld – Reset Stats
Expired
- Bleak_fat - Reset Stats
- Event - 5LP
- Chxmei - 10K beli
- Odyssey - 20K beli
- Dream - Reset Stats
- CarinaCaxtez - 5 LP
- PixelJoe - Reset Stats
- N4Animation - 30K beli
- SEAFOUR - 1 LP
- Stranger - Reset Stats
- Ruriair - 20K beli
- UPDATE2 - Reset Stats
- 5Chiba - 20K beli
- TECHO - 5 LP
- Code - 25K beli
- Greed - 10 LP
- Update - 5 LP
- OPZTV - 5 LP
- Checkmate - Reset Stats
- Snappy - 25K beli
- Juan - 5 LP
- NEOGAMING - 10 Heart Gem
- iSEN - 5 LP
- 111KFAV - Reset Stats
- 100KFAV - Reset Stats
- 10CandyCane - 10 Candy Canes
- Free Candy - 10 candy canes
- 30KLIKES - Stats Reset
- 80KFAV - 50K beli
- BUMBY - 10 Candy
- RESET - Reset Stats
- yy0rk - 10K beli
- GUIDE1985 - 10K beli
- HappyHalloween!! - 10 Candy
- SmolEsan - 10K beli
- WHITEKUNG - 10K beli
- 10MVisits - beli
- UPDATE!! -20K beli
- OatCasterCh - 10K beli
- DIW_TW - beli
- JZGAMMING - 10K beli
- MAOKUMA - 10K beli
- XIEXIE - 10K beli
- MIUMA - 20K beli
- KINGNONKD - 1K beli
- 3MVisits - beli
- Cathunt
- Katana
- HxW
- 25KVisit
- Bisentov2
- Bisento
- snowman
- Rosaki
- 10KVisit
- Saber
- UPDATE3
- Yoru
- Vezxter
What are Last Pirates codes?These codes contain extra cash, sometimes limited items and stat reset. Feel free to use the codes as these are sent out by the official developer of the game.
How to redeem the codes step by step?Follow our simplified steps to redeem the codes instantly.
- Launch the game and wait for it to load
- Once the loading is finished, locate the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen
- Copy one of the codes from our list below and paste it into the input box
- Hit the enter button to receive the rewards right away
How to find more Last Pirates codes?Our page is the ultimate destination for you to claim active and updated codes. As soon as these exclusive codes are sent out from the official source, we will update this page. You can also try out the expired codes and claim the rewards if you're lucky enough.
