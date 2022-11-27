Last Pirates codes and how to redeem them - November 2022

The One Piece-inspired Roblox game, Last Pirates, is gradually climbing the ladder of popularity. As such, we are seeing a surge in people searching for codes. In view of that, we are putting out this piece which has all the latest Last Pirates codes.

One Piece is a popular anime and manga beautifully illustrated by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. It describes the story of a young man who embarks on a journey filled with action and adventure. He travels from the East Blue Sea to find the precious treasure.

This article has all the information you will need, starting from the description of the Last Pirates codes, the easiest steps to redeem them and where you can find more of them. Without any further delay, let’s take a look at all the details.

Active Last Pirates Codes

FixBug – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats KongPoop – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats bleak – 50K beli

– 50K beli BigUpdate – 5LP

– 5LP NewWorld – Reset Stats

Expired

Bleak_fat - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats Event - 5LP

- 5LP Chxmei - 10K beli

- 10K beli Odyssey - 20K beli

- 20K beli Dream - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats CarinaCaxtez - 5 LP

- 5 LP PixelJoe - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats N4Animation - 30K beli

- 30K beli SEAFOUR - 1 LP

- 1 LP Stranger - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats Ruriair - 20K beli

- 20K beli UPDATE2 - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats 5Chiba - 20K beli

- 20K beli TECHO - 5 LP

- 5 LP Code - 25K beli

- 25K beli Greed - 10 LP

- 10 LP Update - 5 LP

- 5 LP OPZTV - 5 LP

- 5 LP Checkmate - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats Snappy - 25K beli

- 25K beli Juan - 5 LP

- 5 LP NEOGAMING - 10 Heart Gem

- 10 Heart Gem iSEN - 5 LP

- 5 LP 111KFAV - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats 100KFAV - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats 10CandyCane - 10 Candy Canes

- 10 Candy Canes Free Candy - 10 candy canes

- 10 candy canes 30KLIKES - Stats Reset

- Stats Reset 80KFAV - 50K beli

- 50K beli BUMBY - 10 Candy

- 10 Candy RESET - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats yy0rk - 10K beli

- 10K beli GUIDE1985 - 10K beli

- 10K beli HappyHalloween!! - 10 Candy

- 10 Candy SmolEsan - 10K beli

- 10K beli WHITEKUNG - 10K beli

- 10K beli 10MVisits - beli

- beli UPDATE!! -20K beli

-20K beli OatCasterCh - 10K beli

- 10K beli DIW_TW - beli

- beli JZGAMMING - 10K beli

- 10K beli MAOKUMA - 10K beli

- 10K beli XIEXIE - 10K beli

- 10K beli MIUMA - 20K beli

- 20K beli KINGNONKD - 1K beli

- 1K beli 3MVisits - beli

- beli Cathunt

Katana

HxW

25KVisit

Bisentov2

Bisento

snowman

Rosaki

10KVisit

Saber

UPDATE3

Yoru

Vezxter

What are Last Pirates codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Launch the game and wait for it to load

Once the loading is finished, locate the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen

Copy one of the codes from our list below and paste it into the input box

Hit the enter button to receive the rewards right away

These codes contain extra cash, sometimes limited items and stat reset. Feel free to use the codes as these are sent out by the official developer of the game.Follow our simplified steps to redeem the codes instantly.

How to find more Last Pirates codes?

Our page is the ultimate destination for you to claim active and updated codes. As soon as these exclusive codes are sent out from the official source, we will update this page. You can also try out the expired codes and claim the rewards if you're lucky enough.

Make sure to take a look at our other Roblox codes which include All Star Tower Defence, Blox Fruit, Anime Fighting Simulator, Anime Mania and many others!

Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.