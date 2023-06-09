Roblox: Soul War codes (June 2023)

If you are a Roblox: Soul War player, we have good news for you. The game features a comprehensive code system. They can give you good rewards regardless of your game experience and other stats. So, in this guide, you will find a list of all the Roblox: Soul War codes.

ALL ROBLOX SOUL WAR CODES

!code SORRYFORPING - free cash

- free cash !code KUZTWIPE! - Wipe

- Wipe !code VIZARDREWORK! - 10.5k Yen

- 10.5k Yen !code FREEMINA - a Race Reroll

!code BANFLAME - 8.5k Yen

- 8.5k Yen !code 4.0RELEASE - a XP Boost

- a XP Boost !code CaydeTheW - 6.9k Yen

- 6.9k Yen !code SORRATANA5! - Soul Key Reset

- Soul Key Reset !code SORRATANA4! - a Stat Reset

- a Stat Reset !code PROMOTESOKAKU - an XP Boost

- an XP Boost !code KILLFEI - an XP Boost

- an XP Boost !code 10MVisits! - 2x XP

EXPIRED CODES

!code VizardK - 10k Yen

!code DasALotOfMoney - 20k Yen

!code WoahVFX! -Race Reroll

!code UpdateSoon! - 20 minutes XP Boost

!code SoMuchYen! - 20k Yen

!code AttemptCodeFix! - 30 minutes XP Boost

!code AttemptCodeFixTwo! - 7500 Yen

!code LateNightHotfix! - 30 minutes 2x XP Boost

!code BossRaidsUpNext! - 5k Yen

!code ZangetsuTime! - 10k Yen

!code IchigoTime! - a Random Race Spin

!code LateNightUpdate! - Reset SP

itsalmosttime! - 15k Yen

!code SorryShutdownCode! - 15k Yen

!code WhyAreCodesNotWorking! - 7500 Yen

!code MyBad4Shutdown! - 15k Yen

!code DevsCookin! - 2x EXP

!code BYAKUYA! - 15000 YEN

!code ZangetsuIsComing! - 2XP for 30 Minutes

!code ZangetsuSoon! - Race Reroll

!code 9MVisits! - 15,000 Yen

!code DEVXYOU - 2x XP BOOST

!code RaidsAreBack! - 7500 Yen

!code Sorry4TheWait4Raids! - Sword Reroll

!code Sorry4TheWait4Raids2! - Shikai Reroll

!code ZangetsuAndSenbon! - 30M XP Boost

!code Sorry4TheShutdown2! - 10k Money

!code Sorry4TheShutdown1! - Race Reroll

!code ApexIsSorry! - Shikai Reroll

!code oSyoSyoSy! - Sword Reroll (ONLY IN KARAKURA TOWN)

!code Min2UPD1ReiatsuReRoll! – Reiatsu ReRoll (ONLY IN KARAKURA TOWN)

!code MiniUPD1RaceRoll! - Race Reroll

!code GamesBack! - 10k Cash

!code NewModesSoon! - XP Boost

!code Sorry4TheBug3! - 10k Cash

!code Update2 - 15k Cash

!code Cross! - Race Reroll

!code MaloniTrash! - Race Reroll

!code Adoniscantscript! - 10k Cash

!code Update2soon! - 13k Cash

!code 8MVisits! - 10k Cash

!code SenbonzakuraSoon! - 2x XP Boost

!code ixstudiosix! - 10k Cash

!code RandomCash! - 10k Cash

!code 10Days! - 2x XP Boost

!code CrazyCommunity! - Race Reroll

!code SORRY! - Race Reroll

!code 4KPLAYERS! - Race Reroll

!code RobloxServers - Race Reroll

!code Update2ExpBoost - 2x XP Boost

!code RaceRerollUpdate1 - Race Reroll

!code CashMoneyUpdate1 - 10k Cash

!code WereSorryUpdate1 - 15k Yen

!code CashMoney23 - 1k Yen

!code 3kPlayers! - 2 hours 2x XP

!code RaceReroll12024444 - Race Reroll

!code 2KONRELEASE - 2 hours 2x XP

!code Release2023 - 2 hours 2x XP

!code RACEREROLL2 - Race Reroll

!code SPECIALREROLL2 - Special Reroll

!code RACEREROLL - Race Reroll

!code SPECIALREROLL - Special Reroll

!code ANTICHEAT - 1k Yen

!code SINNER - 1k Yen

!code BYAKUY- 1k Yen

!code UPDATE1 - 3k Yen

!code 3MVISITS - 2k Yen

!code 50KMEMBERS - Slot Wipe

!code 1MVISITS - 1 hour XP Boost

!code 2MVISITS - 5k Yen

!code 10KLIKES - an Ability Reroll

!code FREEWIPE - character wipe

!code ANOTHERWIPE - character wipe

!code NOTENOUGHRICHES - 5k Yen

!code WEAREBACK - 10k Yen

!code EVENRICHER - 5k Yen

!code THANKYOU - 5k Yen

!code FREEMONEY - 1k Yen

!code NEWPOWER - an Ability Reroll

!code XPBOOST - 15 minute XP Boost

!code UPDATE0 - 15 minute XP Boost

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN ROBLOX: SOUL WAR

Also, Roblox: Soul War has quite a few expired codes. Even though they do not work anymore, there is the chance that they become valid sometime in the future.

Redeeming codes in Roblox: Soul War differs from most Roblox games. You need to use the chatbox to redeem the codes. Follow these sites:

Launch Soul War

Copy and paste any of the active codes from above into the text box

Press enter to claim freebies

The rewards will instantly be added to your account.

That’s everything you need to know about codes for Roblox: Soul War. As you can see, the game has various codes that can bring you tons of rewards even if you are at the beginning game’s stages. Also, take into account that this article is regularly updated. Just check it once a week, and always get the latest codes first.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.