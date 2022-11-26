Action Tower Defense codes (November 2022)

A bunch of free coins and gems await after you redeem Action Tower Defense codes

- Checked for new codes

Tower Defense titles can be pretty fun to play, especially when the level of difficulty increases. Roblox’s Action Tower Defence is one of the titles. But, it can prove to be difficult and frustrating if you can’t defend your base at higher levels.

To help you out, we have gathered a bunch of the latest active Action Tower Defense codes. By redeeming these codes you can make your gameplay smoother and more exciting.

In Action Tower Defense, you are assigned to defend your castle from the random aggressive mobs who are determined to capture it by utilising a set of weapons to keep them away from your castle. The codes in this article will allow you to gain an upper hand with weapons, items and more.

Action Tower Defense active codes

ShowMeTheGem - Rewards:100 Gems

- Rewards:100 Gems ShowMeTheMoney - Rewards: 1,000 Coins

- Rewards: 1,000 Coins atdforlife - 50 Gems, 500 Coins, and a Shock Lanter

- 50 Gems, 500 Coins, and a Shock Lanter sixtyfivek - 65 Gems and 6.5k Coins

- 65 Gems and 6.5k Coins newskill - 50 gems and 500 coins

- 50 gems and 500 coins spookyhouse - 50 gems and 500 coins

- 50 gems and 500 coins update16 - 50 gems and 500 coins

Expired Codes

LikeATD - 100 gems

WelcomeYou - 1K coins

ActionTowerDefense - 150 gems

ATD - 100 gems and 1000 coins

russo - russo tanks

newweapon - 50 gems and 500 coins

likes50000 - Gems and coins

likes_40k - Rewards: 100 Gems & 1000 Coins

newtowers - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

newpity - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

chapter8 - Rewards: 500 Coins & 50 Gems

lunarnewyear - Gems and coins

happynewyear - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

christmas - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

december - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

thanksgiving - Rewards: 1000 Coins & 100 Gems

challenge - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

halloween - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

likes30k - Rewards: 50 Gems &1000 Coins

friends4ever - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

staff - Rewards:

likes25000 - Rewards: 50 Gems and 1500 Coins

DailyReward - Rewards: 50 Gems and 500 Coins

InfiniteReward - Rewards: 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Likes20K - Rewards: 50 Gems and 1500 Coins

Cosmetic

Weapon

AFK

LikesHit15K

RewardLikes10K

HauntedSwamp – 50 Gems and 500 Coins

Likes6500 – 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

Likes4000 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

UpAndComing – 100 Gems

Likes2500 – 500 Coins & 50 Gems

Visits1M – 500 Coins & 50 Gems

Infinite – 2,000 Coins & 100 Gems

Likes1500 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

Likes1000 – 150 Gems

Likes_600 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

ActionTowerDefence – 150 Gems

Likes100 – 100 Gems

Likes300 – 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

Members300 – 500 Coins & 50 Gems

Visits100K – 1,500 Coins

Visits10K – 1,500 Coins

Infinite - 2000 Coins and 100 Gems

Likes_600 - 1500 Coins and 50 Gems

LakesideHills - 1000 Coins and 100 Gems

UpAndComing - 100 Gems

Visits100K - 1500 Coins

How to redeem Action Tower Defense codes?

Launch the game and locate the gear symbol on the left side of the home screen

Copy one of the codes from the active list and paste it inside the box

Tap on confirm to receive the goodies

