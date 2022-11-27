Dragon Adventures codes for preset potions (November 2022)

In this post, we are going to share with you a list of all active and working Dragon Adventures codes which you can use to get free potions. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new Dragon Adventures codes before others.

Active Dragon Adventures codes

JUSTYBLOX - Redeem code for 1 Justyblox Preset Potion

– Redeem code for 3 Color Shuffle Potions & 3 Material Shuffle Potions

Expired

HALLOWEEN - Redeem code for Pumpkin Seeds

AESUBREALM - Redeem code for a Sub Realm Preset Potion

GALIFRAN - Redeem code for a Galifran Preset Potion

SHAMEWING - Redeem code for a Shamewing Preset Potion

FLUFFY - Redeem code for a free FluffyTSG Preset Potion

MONEY - Redeem code for 3x Color Shuffle Potions

MILLION - Redeem code for 3x Color Shuffle Potions

HARVEST - Redeem code for 5x Pumpkin Seeds

GHOST - Redeem code for Free Pumpkins

MAPLE - Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion

HEARTS - Redeem code for 25 Dragon Revival Hearts

SEPTEMBER - Redeem code for Concentrated Poison

MEAL - Redeem code for Dragonfruits

VOLKUMOS - Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion

HEALTH - Redeem code for Dragon Breath Healing Potions

YUMMY - Redeem code for free Strawberries

MAGIC - Redeem code for free Fairy Jars

SUNSHINE - Redeem code for a free Color Shuffle Potion

DRAGONSCALE - Redeem code for a free Dragonscale Bandages

SUMMERTIME - Redeem code for free Grapes

SWEET - Redeem code for free Honeycombs

STRIPES - Redeem code for a free Material Shuffle Potion

SUMMER - Dragon Breath Healing Potions

GLOWING - Glowing Mushrooms

BERRIES - Juniper Berries

PHOENIX - Color Shuffle Potion

SPACE - 50 Meteor Shards

CARROT - 50 Carrot Cakes

HATCH - 50 Carrot Cakes

SKYRIX - 50 Carrot Cakes

GEMSTONE - Gemstone Healing Potions

LEPRECHAUN - Material Shuffle Potion

PLANTS - 20 Pumpkin Seeds

WELLNESS - Dragon Breath Healing Potion

HOLO - Holo Manta Rays

MIX - Material Shuffle Potion

HEALTHY - Crystal Treats

DELICIOUS - Peach Seeds

VIBRANT - Color Shuffle Potion

BRIGHT - 15 Glowing Mushrooms

REVIVE - Max Revive Crystals

GROW - 9 Onion Seeds

HAPPYNEWYEAR - Color Shuffle Potion

FROSTY - Snow Resources

DREAMS - 15 Clouds

farming - 250 Coins & 15 Peach Seeds

HEALTHY - Max Revive Crystals

NEW - Color Shuffle Potion

UI - Material Shuffle Potion

GLOWING - Fairy Jar Resources

CREEPY - 30 Bats

HORROR - 25 Ghost Essence

GHOULISH - 50 Ghoul Wood

SPOOKY - 20 Candy Corn

HARVEST - Pumpkins

SHUFFLE - Material Shuffle Potion

SPARKLE - Ice Crystals

HEALING - 50 Crystal Treats

SPECIAL - 1 Color Shuffle Potion

Shiny - 50 Golden Apples

TASTY - 50 Pumpkins

SolarSolstice - 5,000 Coins

SunnyDay - Lava Preset Potion

SunGod - Golden Bear Plushie

Milomissions - 20 Bananas

Questmaster - 2,500 Coins

NewL0bby - Color Order Potion

20k2020 - 2,500 Coins

Bunny - 50 Bunnies

HappyEaster - Easter Preset Potion

Egghunt - 100 Chocolate Eggs

b0nd - Color Shuffle Potion

Toxic - 1,000 Coins

Wasp - 10 Toxic Waste

Wastel4nd - Radioactive Present Potion

toxicworld - 1,000 Coins

happybdayery - Free Reward

Val2020 - 500 Coins

DAValentines - Heart Preset Potion

HappyValentines - 75 Heart Treat

How to redeem Dragon Adventures codes?

Open Dragon Adventures and wait for the game to load

Click on the menu button located at the bottom of the screen and click on the gift codes

Copy and paste any of the active Dragon Adventures codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your free potions

Redeeming codes in Dragon Adventures is a simple process. But if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Dragon Adventures codes:

About Dragon Adventures