Dragon Adventures codes for preset potions (November 2022)
Updated on November 27, 2022 - Checked for new codes
In this post, we are going to share with you a list of all active and working Dragon Adventures codes which you can use to get free potions. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new Dragon Adventures codes before others.
Active Dragon Adventures codes
- JUSTYBLOX - Redeem code for 1 Justyblox Preset Potion
- THANKS – Redeem code for 3 Color Shuffle Potions & 3 Material Shuffle Potions
Expired
- HALLOWEEN - Redeem code for Pumpkin Seeds
- AESUBREALM - Redeem code for a Sub Realm Preset Potion
- GALIFRAN - Redeem code for a Galifran Preset Potion
- SHAMEWING - Redeem code for a Shamewing Preset Potion
- FLUFFY - Redeem code for a free FluffyTSG Preset Potion
- MONEY - Redeem code for 3x Color Shuffle Potions
- MILLION - Redeem code for 3x Color Shuffle Potions
- HARVEST - Redeem code for 5x Pumpkin Seeds
- GHOST - Redeem code for Free Pumpkins
- MAPLE - Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion
- HEARTS - Redeem code for 25 Dragon Revival Hearts
- SEPTEMBER - Redeem code for Concentrated Poison
- MEAL - Redeem code for Dragonfruits
- VOLKUMOS - Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion
- HEALTH - Redeem code for Dragon Breath Healing Potions
- YUMMY - Redeem code for free Strawberries
- MAGIC - Redeem code for free Fairy Jars
- SUNSHINE - Redeem code for a free Color Shuffle Potion
- DRAGONSCALE - Redeem code for a free Dragonscale Bandages
- SUMMERTIME - Redeem code for free Grapes
- SWEET - Redeem code for free Honeycombs
- STRIPES - Redeem code for a free Material Shuffle Potion
- SUMMER - Dragon Breath Healing Potions
- GLOWING - Glowing Mushrooms
- BERRIES - Juniper Berries
- PHOENIX - Color Shuffle Potion
- SPACE - 50 Meteor Shards
- CARROT - 50 Carrot Cakes
- HATCH - 50 Carrot Cakes
- SKYRIX - 50 Carrot Cakes
- GEMSTONE - Gemstone Healing Potions
- LEPRECHAUN - Material Shuffle Potion
- PLANTS - 20 Pumpkin Seeds
- WELLNESS - Dragon Breath Healing Potion
- HOLO - Holo Manta Rays
- MIX - Material Shuffle Potion
- HEALTHY - Crystal Treats
- DELICIOUS - Peach Seeds
- VIBRANT - Color Shuffle Potion
- BRIGHT - 15 Glowing Mushrooms
- REVIVE - Max Revive Crystals
- GROW - 9 Onion Seeds
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - Color Shuffle Potion
- FROSTY - Snow Resources
- DREAMS - 15 Clouds
- farming - 250 Coins & 15 Peach Seeds
- HEALTHY - Max Revive Crystals
- NEW - Color Shuffle Potion
- UI - Material Shuffle Potion
- GLOWING - Fairy Jar Resources
- CREEPY - 30 Bats
- HORROR - 25 Ghost Essence
- GHOULISH - 50 Ghoul Wood
- SPOOKY - 20 Candy Corn
- HARVEST - Pumpkins
- SHUFFLE - Material Shuffle Potion
- SPARKLE - Ice Crystals
- HEALING - 50 Crystal Treats
- SPECIAL - 1 Color Shuffle Potion
- Shiny - 50 Golden Apples
- TASTY - 50 Pumpkins
- SolarSolstice - 5,000 Coins
- SunnyDay - Lava Preset Potion
- SunGod - Golden Bear Plushie
- Milomissions - 20 Bananas
- Questmaster - 2,500 Coins
- NewL0bby - Color Order Potion
- 20k2020 - 2,500 Coins
- Bunny - 50 Bunnies
- HappyEaster - Easter Preset Potion
- Egghunt - 100 Chocolate Eggs
- b0nd - Color Shuffle Potion
- Toxic - 1,000 Coins
- Wasp - 10 Toxic Waste
- Wastel4nd - Radioactive Present Potion
- toxicworld - 1,000 Coins
- happybdayery - Free Reward
- Val2020 - 500 Coins
- DAValentines - Heart Preset Potion
- HappyValentines - 75 Heart Treat
How to redeem Dragon Adventures codes?Redeeming codes in Dragon Adventures is a simple process. But if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Dragon Adventures codes:
- Open Dragon Adventures and wait for the game to load
- Click on the menu button located at the bottom of the screen and click on the gift codes
- Copy and paste any of the active Dragon Adventures codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free potions
About Dragon AdventuresDragon Adventures is a popular Roblox adventure game developed by Sonar Studios. In Dragon Adventures, you hatch eggs, raise dragons and train them to become the most powerful beasts possible.