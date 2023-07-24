Roblox: Neon Knights codes (July 2023)

Neon Knights is a popular Roblox RPG developed and published by Blockage, where you get to create a character and level them up to become as powerful as possible. To buy weapons and clothes, you need credits and carbons, which serve as the in-game currency. You can obtain these by defeating bosses and enemies, as well as by opening chests. Another easy way to acquire them is by using Neon Knights codes.

We have tested all the available Neon Knights codes and compiled two lists - one with working codes, and the other with those that have expired. You can use them to get in-game freebies such as Flux, Carbon, Swords and many other rewards. We will regularly update our list of Neon Knights codes with new ones as and when they get released. So bookmark this page and check back often to get new codes before others.

ACTIVE NEON KNIGHTS CODES

BUCKMINSTERFULLERENE - Use this code to get 60 Carbon

BETABOYZ - Use this code to get 60 Carbon

2629 - Use this code to get 500 Flux

VERYCOOL - Use this code to get a free Voucher

FALLENMINERS - Use this code to get Wrapped Weapon Scrap

Expired codes

SPICY - Use this code to get 1,000 Flux

IMINTHEGROUPLOL - Use this code to get Light Blade (user has to join Blockage group to claim)

- Use this code to get Light Blade (user has to join Blockage group to claim) SNODAY!

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN NEON KNIGHTS?

Step 1 : Launch Neon Knights on your device

Step 2 : If you are new, you must play through the first level until you can roam freely

Step 3 : Click on the shop menu and then click go to the Mo-Co menu

: Click on the shop menu and then click go to the Mo-Co menu Step 4: Press the codes button, type any of the active Neon Knights codes from above and enjoy your freebies

WHERE CAN I GET MORE CODES?