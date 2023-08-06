Minion Simulator codes for gems and boosters (August 2023)
Updated on August 06, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Are you looking for the latest working Minion Simulator codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Minion Simulator codes that you can use to get free gems and boosters.
Roblox is a huge platform with a bunch of different games, and if you are playing more than one you're in luck because we are featuring codes for Monster Legends, Mining Simulator 2 codes and a bunch of others.
Currently working Minion Simulator codes
- LIKE250K - Free Boosts
- GROUP1M - x50 Triple Gems Boosters, x30 Mega Lucky Boosters, x30 Triple Damage Boosters
- LIKE240K - 2x triple gems boost
- HAPPYFRIDAY - 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Booster, Triple Damage Booster, and a Mega Lucky Booster
- ZOOMZOOM - Free Rocket
- LIKE230K - free boosts
- GROUP888K - gems and boosters
- LIKE220K - 2x triple damage boost
- UPDATE3 - gems and boosters
- LIKE210K - gems and boosters
- LIKE200K - gem and boosters
- LIKE190K - gem and boosters
- GROUP750K - triple damage booster
- LIKE180K - mega lucky booster
- GROUP700K - triple gems booster
- LIKE170K - 2x Triple Damage Booster
- LIKE160K - 2x Triple Gems Booster
- LIKE150K - 2x Mega lucky Booster
- LIKE140K - 3x Triple Gems Booster
- GROUP200K - Triple Gems Booster
- TWITTER60K - Triple Gem and Damage Booster
- TWITTER40K – 2x triple gem booster
- WUMPUS20K - Megal Lucky booster
Expired Codes
- LIKE130K - Triple Gems Boosters
- LIKE120K - Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE110K - Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE100K - Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE90K - Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE80K - Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE70K – Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE60K – Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE50K – Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE45K – Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE40K – Free Gems or Booster
- LIKE35K - Gems or Booster
- TWTTER30K - Gems or Booster
- LIKE30K - Gems or Booster
- WUMPUS6000 - Gems or Booster
- TWITTER20K - Gems or Booster
- WUMPUS4000 - Gems or Booster
- LIKE25K - Free Gems or Booster
- TWITTER10K - Triple Gems Booster
- NEON - Triple Gems Boost
- LIKE10K - Super Lucky Booster & Triple Gems Booster
- TWITTER5K - Triple Gems Booster
- LIKE5000 - 2x Super Lucky Boosters
- TWITTER2K - Super Lucky Booster
- LIKE2000 - Triple Gems Booster
- LIKE750 - 5,000 Gems
- LIKE500 - 5,000 Gems
- TWITTER1K - Triple Gems Booster
- LIKE250 - Triple Gems Booster & 3,000 Gems
- LAUNCH - Super Lucky & Triple Gems Booster
How to redeem Minion Simulator codes?Redeeming codes in Minion Simulator codes is a simple process. But if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Minion Simulator codes:
- Launch Minion Simulator and wait for the resources to load
- Now, click on the shop button on the left side of the screen
- Scroll down to redeem game codes
- Click on the redeem button
- Copy and paste any of the active Minion Simulator codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free rewards