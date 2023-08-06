Minion Simulator codes for gems and boosters (August 2023)

Are you looking for the latest working Minion Simulator codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Minion Simulator codes that you can use to get free gems and boosters.

Roblox is a huge platform with a bunch of different games, and if you are playing more than one you're in luck because we are featuring codes for Monster Legends, Mining Simulator 2 codes and a bunch of others.

Currently working Minion Simulator codes

LIKE250K - Free Boosts

GROUP1M - x50 Triple Gems Boosters, x30 Mega Lucky Boosters, x30 Triple Damage Boosters

LIKE240K - 2x triple gems boost

HAPPYFRIDAY - 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Booster, Triple Damage Booster, and a Mega Lucky Booster

ZOOMZOOM - Free Rocket

LIKE230K - free boosts

GROUP888K - gems and boosters

LIKE220K - 2x triple damage boost

UPDATE3 - gems and boosters

LIKE210K - gems and boosters

LIKE200K - gem and boosters

LIKE190K - gem and boosters

GROUP750K - triple damage booster

LIKE180K - mega lucky booster

GROUP700K - triple gems booster

LIKE170K - 2x Triple Damage Booster

LIKE160K - 2x Triple Gems Booster

LIKE150K - 2x Mega lucky Booster

LIKE140K - 3x Triple Gems Booster

GROUP200K - Triple Gems Booster

TWITTER60K - Triple Gem and Damage Booster

TWITTER40K – 2x triple gem booster

WUMPUS20K - Megal Lucky booster

Expired Codes

LIKE130K - Triple Gems Boosters

LIKE120K - Free Gems or Booster

LIKE110K - Free Gems or Booster

LIKE100K - Free Gems or Booster

LIKE90K - Free Gems or Booster

LIKE80K - Free Gems or Booster

LIKE70K – Free Gems or Booster

LIKE60K – Free Gems or Booster

LIKE50K – Free Gems or Booster

LIKE45K – Free Gems or Booster

LIKE40K – Free Gems or Booster

LIKE35K - Gems or Booster

TWTTER30K - Gems or Booster

LIKE30K - Gems or Booster

WUMPUS6000 - Gems or Booster

TWITTER20K - Gems or Booster

WUMPUS4000 - Gems or Booster

LIKE25K - Free Gems or Booster

TWITTER10K - Triple Gems Booster

NEON - Triple Gems Boost

LIKE10K - Super Lucky Booster & Triple Gems Booster

TWITTER5K - Triple Gems Booster

LIKE5000 - 2x Super Lucky Boosters

TWITTER2K - Super Lucky Booster

LIKE2000 - Triple Gems Booster

LIKE750 - 5,000 Gems

LIKE500 - 5,000 Gems

TWITTER1K - Triple Gems Booster

LIKE250 - Triple Gems Booster & 3,000 Gems

LAUNCH - Super Lucky & Triple Gems Booster

We will keep updating this post with new Minion Simulator codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find the latest Minion Simulator codes.

How to redeem Minion Simulator codes?

Launch Minion Simulator and wait for the resources to load

Now, click on the shop button on the left side of the screen

Scroll down to redeem game codes

Click on the redeem button

Copy and paste any of the active Minion Simulator codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your free rewards

About Minion Simulator