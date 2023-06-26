Dragon Blox codes for rebirths and skill resets (June 2023)
Looking for the most recent redeem codes for Dragon Blox? You’re lucky, we have compiled a list of active and working redeem codes for the multiplayer Dragon Ball Z-inspired Roblox RPG. Dragon Blox regularly releases different redeem codes that can be redeemed for freebies such as Skill Resets, Rebirths, and Gold Zenny's to help push your account's power to the next level. We have separated expired redeem codes from the ones that are active and can be redeemed right now!
Redeem codes are the best ways to provide juicy freebies to players and redeeming them is equally easy. Make sure to bookmark this page for future updates on new redeem codes for Dragon Blox.
ACTIVE DRAGON BLOX CODES
- June2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Free Resets
- June2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Free Rebirths
- UPDATE16ISHERE! - two rebirths, gold zenny, and skill reset points
- 400MPLAYS! - 3 Skill Reset Points, and Rebirths
EXPIRED
- JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirth, 25 Gold Zenny
- JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - 2 Rebirths, and 25 Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek5 - 2 Rebirths, and 25 Zeny
- May2023FREEREBIRTH! - Free Rebirth
- May2023FREESKILLRESET! – Free Skill Reset
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - 2 Rebirths, and 25 Zeny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Rebirth and Gold
- 100KYTSUBS - 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny
- April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - 2 Rebirth, 25 Gold Zenny
- April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirth, 25 Gold Zenny
- April2023FREESKILLRESET! - Rebirths and Gold Zenny
- April2023FREEREBIRTH! - Rebirths and Gold Zenny
- April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Rebirths and Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Rebirth 2, Gold Zenny 25
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Rebirth 2, Gold Zenny 25
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Rebirth 2, Gold Zenny 25
- MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Rebirths
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny
- MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Resets
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Skill Resets
- FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Rebirths
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 - 2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- BeastRelease - 20 Gold Zenny
- 2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#2 - 5 Rebirth and 50 Gold Zenny
- JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Rebirth
- JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Reset
- DB_WELCOME2023! - 3 Skill Reset Points, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Zeny
- 2023ISHERE! - Gives 50 free Zeny
- 2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 - 3 Skill Reset Points, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Zeny
- XMAS22SECRETCODE! - Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency
- XMAS22CODE! - 5 Rebirths, 50 gold zenny and skill resets
- REBIRTH&GOLDCODE - 5 rebirths and 50 gold zenny
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Use this code for Gold Zenny
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - Use this code for 2 Skill Resets
- HALLOWEEN2022! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets
- 1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets
- 300MPLAYS! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets
- SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!
- UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET
- FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND
- FREE5REBIRTHDAY!
- NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!
- FREE_SKILLPOINTS
- OCT2022FREEREBIRTH!
- NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!
- 5REBIRTHS!
- SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!
- FREE2REBIRTH!
- OCT2022FREESKILLRESET!
- FREESKILLRESET!
- FREE3SKILLRESETS!
- AUG2022FREEREBIRTH
- AUG2022FREESKILLRESET
- JULY2022FREEREBIRTH!
- JULY2022FREESKILLRESET
- JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!
- MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH
- APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!
- 200MVISITS!
- MARCH20222FREESKILLRESET
- DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
- NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
- FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!
- MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!
- MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!
- JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!
- FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!
- HAPPY150KLIKES!
How to redeem Dragon Blox codes?Feeling confused about how to enter these codes and redeem their juicy rewards? Worry not, just follow this simple step-by-step guide that will guide you:
- Boot up Dragon Blox and log in to your account.
- Go to the “Menu” option located on the left-hand side of the screen.
- In the Menu tab, go to the “Settings” option.
- Click on the “Redeem code” button that is present at the bottom right-hand side.
- Input any of the active codes from the list above. Proceed to confirm the code. You will get the rewards instantly.