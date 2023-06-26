Dragon Blox codes for rebirths and skill resets (June 2023)

Looking for the most recent redeem codes for Dragon Blox? You’re lucky, we have compiled a list of active and working redeem codes for the multiplayer Dragon Ball Z-inspired Roblox RPG. Dragon Blox regularly releases different redeem codes that can be redeemed for freebies such as Skill Resets, Rebirths, and Gold Zenny's to help push your account's power to the next level. We have separated expired redeem codes from the ones that are active and can be redeemed right now!

Redeem codes are the best ways to provide juicy freebies to players and redeeming them is equally easy. Make sure to bookmark this page for future updates on new redeem codes for Dragon Blox.

ACTIVE DRAGON BLOX CODES

June2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Free Resets

June2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Free Rebirths

UPDATE16ISHERE! - two rebirths, gold zenny, and skill reset points

400MPLAYS! - 3 Skill Reset Points, and Rebirths

EXPIRED

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirth, 25 Gold Zenny

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - 2 Rebirths, and 25 Zenny

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek5 - 2 Rebirths, and 25 Zeny

May2023FREEREBIRTH! - Free Rebirth

May2023FREESKILLRESET! – Free Skill Reset

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - 2 Rebirths, and 25 Zeny

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Rebirth and Gold

100KYTSUBS - 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - 2 Rebirth, 25 Gold Zenny

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirth, 25 Gold Zenny

April2023FREESKILLRESET! - Rebirths and Gold Zenny

April2023FREEREBIRTH! - Rebirths and Gold Zenny

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Rebirths and Gold Zenny

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Rebirth 2, Gold Zenny 25

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Rebirth 2, Gold Zenny 25

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Rebirth 2, Gold Zenny 25

MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Rebirths

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny

MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Resets

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Skill Resets

FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Rebirths

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 - 2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - 2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny

BeastRelease - 20 Gold Zenny

2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#2 - 5 Rebirth and 50 Gold Zenny

JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! - 2 Rebirth

JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! - 3 Reset

DB_WELCOME2023! - 3 Skill Reset Points, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Zeny

2023ISHERE! - Gives 50 free Zeny

2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 - 3 Skill Reset Points, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Zeny

XMAS22SECRETCODE! - Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency

XMAS22CODE! - 5 Rebirths, 50 gold zenny and skill resets

REBIRTH&GOLDCODE - 5 rebirths and 50 gold zenny

2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Use this code for Gold Zenny

DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths

DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - Use this code for 2 Skill Resets

HALLOWEEN2022! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

300MPLAYS! - Use this code for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET

FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND

FREE5REBIRTHDAY!

NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!

FREE_SKILLPOINTS

OCT2022FREEREBIRTH!

NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!

5REBIRTHS!

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!

FREE2REBIRTH!

OCT2022FREESKILLRESET!

FREESKILLRESET!

FREE3SKILLRESETS!

AUG2022FREEREBIRTH

AUG2022FREESKILLRESET

JULY2022FREEREBIRTH!

JULY2022FREESKILLRESET

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!

200MVISITS!

MARCH20222FREESKILLRESET

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!

NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET!

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!

HAPPY150KLIKES!

How to redeem Dragon Blox codes?

Boot up Dragon Blox and log in to your account.

Go to the “Menu” option located on the left-hand side of the screen.

In the Menu tab, go to the “Settings” option.

Click on the “Redeem code” button that is present at the bottom right-hand side.

Input any of the active codes from the list above. Proceed to confirm the code. You will get the rewards instantly.

Feeling confused about how to enter these codes and redeem their juicy rewards? Worry not, just follow this simple step-by-step guide that will guide you:Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.