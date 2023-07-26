Roblox: Evade codes in July 2023

Evade is a fast-paced, simple game where you and a bunch of other players are dropped onto a map. You must then hide from the person who is picked as the killer. They can move quicker than the rest of you and is able to quickly overpower you and cause you to faint. You and the other players can help each other back up, put various items on your avatar to help you all survive and lead the bad person along a new path.

This popular Roblox game, of course, has codes! These codes are often items that can help you survive or make your avatar look better if you put them on your character before the round starts. For those of you playing other Roblox experiences, we have Bakery Simulator codes, PLS DONATE codes, Soul War codes and a lot more. Don't be shy, look around!

Active Evade codes

luckyday - Four Clover Pin

- Four Clover Pin therealdeal - Bird Badge

Expired codes

1bill - 1Bill Accessory

- 1Bill Accessory release - Wearable Cosmedic

- Wearable Cosmedic NewYears2023 - New Years Accessory

- New Years Accessory HolidayUpdateFix - 2000 Tokens

- 2000 Tokens HolidayUpdateFixEXP - 500 XP

How to redeem codes for Evade

On the menu, as soon as you load up the game, you can see a Twitter bird icon. If you tap that, it has a space to enter codes into and redeem them.

When it comes to codes in Evade on Roblox, this game doesn't seem to create codes for milestones. Instead, we primarily see codes for holidays and when the update fails to perform well or is really buggy. These codes are given almost exclusively through Twitter, which is only used for these codes and the occasional update. These codes feel rarer than others, and none of them are through influencers or Youtubers, which is interesting! We will be keeping an eye out for more codes in the future.