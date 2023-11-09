Berry Avenue codes for outfits, hair and more (November 2023)
Are you an active Berry Avenue player? If you're constantly searching for resources, here is a fantastic opportunity. We present a list of all working Berry Avenue codes, which can be your ticket to awesome in-game advantages.
Berry Avenue is a fun Roblox RPG offered by Amberry Games. It features a great city and town to explore, where you can hang out with all your dear ones. Get into High School, be employed in a grocery store, pull a robbery at the bank, or bag the role of a police officer. You can be anything you wish, including a doctor who treats patients at the big hospital.
Active codes for Berry Avenue
- 12747063945 (Pink Top)
- 9919935189 (White Shorts)
- 12820538476 (Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs)
- 1005840850 (Flower Clip)
- 11599231787 (Big Glasses)
- 8686026527 (White Hair with Ombre)
- 6060718894 (Cool Accessory)
- 8091882618 (White Scarf)
- 5981707056 (White Shirt)
- 5981704004 (White Short Skirt)
- 9428439345 (White Hair)
- 945772655 (Accessory)
- 6161730669 (Black Dress with Polka Dots)
- 6161728929 (Black Skirt with Polka Dots)
- 7985335266 (Aesthetic Anime Pink)
- 8386771063 (Aesthetic Beach)
- 7852142869 (Aesthetic Leopard)
- 11009478995 (Aesthetic Pastel Girl)
- 5894228176 (Airplanes & Cars)
- 11085620776 (Axolotl Pink Pacifier)
- 11095198309 (Axolotl Pacifier)
- 10607552769 (Baby Carousel)
- 494306759 (Baby Seal)
- 11771034304 (Bear Pacifier)
- 5119538877 (Black & White Building)
- 11804408815 (Black Heart Pacifier)
- 9906339057 (Blue Anime Girl)
- 1490703412 (Blue Flowers)
- 899183487 (Blue Pixel Sky)
- 9297309472 (Blue Sky & Flower)
- 10605620492 (Blue Wolf)
- 1490702774 (Blueberries)
- 8209959147 (Cat Christmas Cookies)
- 8192276172 (Christmas Anime Girl)
- 5954377206 (Christmas Pattern)
- 5860756483 (Clouds & Stars)
- 695443939 (Cry Baby Art)
- 6314862514 (Cute Milk Pink)
- 2792728547 (Flowers and Books)
- 5378242224 (Fresh Cut Christmas Trees)
- 11095227524 (Frog Pacifier)
- 13408257 (Headless Pacifier)
- 13173433386 (Heart Hair Clips)
- 8780017969 (Hoop on the Head)
- 12788134495 (Money)
- 6202805550 (Necklace With Hearts and Pearls)
- 7212797722 (Neon Pink Heart)
- 11425470452 (Pink Anime Girl)
- 7790577455 (Pink Anime Ice Cream)
- 6005854793 (Pink Christmas Trees)
- 11026864824 (Pink Heart Anime Girl)
- 11251388730 (Pink Pacifier)
- 7791889746 (Pink Pastel Roses)
- 10630304694 (Pink Sanrio My Melody)
- 9297286284 (Pink Skies & Bridge)
- 11436322613 (Purple Pacifier)
- 149787226 (Snowy Forest)
- 1219668357 (Tis The Season to be Jolly)
- 5508770029 (White Bag)
- 6238414257 (White Purse)
- 9130631127 (White Shorts)
- 11712511561 (Woman Head Pacifier)
- 11436404858 (Yellow Pacifier)
- 12814583904 (Beautiful Face)
- 10913789630 (Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers)
- 13472715951 (Hair Clip)
How to redeem Berry Avenue codes?
Here is how to redeem Berry Avenue codes:
- Launch Berry Avenue.
- Go to House (or build one if you haven't yet).
- Select any Item now.
- Enter the code in the box.
- Tap Add, and you will instantly see that item rewarded.
