Berry Avenue codes for outfits, hair and more (November 2023)

Are you an active Berry Avenue player? If you're constantly searching for resources, here is a fantastic opportunity. We present a list of all working Berry Avenue codes, which can be your ticket to awesome in-game advantages.

Berry Avenue is a fun Roblox RPG offered by Amberry Games. It features a great city and town to explore, where you can hang out with all your dear ones. Get into High School, be employed in a grocery store, pull a robbery at the bank, or bag the role of a police officer. You can be anything you wish, including a doctor who treats patients at the big hospital.

Are you a big fan of Roblox Games? You're in luck since we are collecting Roblox codes like Pokemon. You can find Peroxide codes, Basketball Legends codes and Anime Rifts codes just to name a few.

Active codes for Berry Avenue

12747063945 (Pink Top)

(Pink Top) 9919935189 (White Shorts)

(White Shorts) 12820538476 (Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs)

(Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs) 1005840850 (Flower Clip)

(Flower Clip) 11599231787 (Big Glasses)

(Big Glasses) 8686026527 (White Hair with Ombre)

(White Hair with Ombre) 6060718894 (Cool Accessory)

(Cool Accessory) 8091882618 (White Scarf)

(White Scarf) 5981707056 (White Shirt)

(White Shirt) 5981704004 (White Short Skirt)

(White Short Skirt) 9428439345 (White Hair)

(White Hair) 945772655 (Accessory)

(Accessory) 6161730669 (Black Dress with Polka Dots)

(Black Dress with Polka Dots) 6161728929 (Black Skirt with Polka Dots)

(Black Skirt with Polka Dots) 7985335266 (Aesthetic Anime Pink)

(Aesthetic Anime Pink) 8386771063 (Aesthetic Beach)

(Aesthetic Beach) 7852142869 (Aesthetic Leopard)

(Aesthetic Leopard) 11009478995 (Aesthetic Pastel Girl)

(Aesthetic Pastel Girl) 5894228176 (Airplanes & Cars)

(Airplanes & Cars) 11085620776 (Axolotl Pink Pacifier)

(Axolotl Pink Pacifier) 11095198309 (Axolotl Pacifier)

(Axolotl Pacifier) 10607552769 (Baby Carousel)

(Baby Carousel) 494306759 (Baby Seal)

(Baby Seal) 11771034304 (Bear Pacifier)

(Bear Pacifier) 5119538877 (Black & White Building)

(Black & White Building) 11804408815 (Black Heart Pacifier)

(Black Heart Pacifier) 9906339057 (Blue Anime Girl)

(Blue Anime Girl) 1490703412 (Blue Flowers)

(Blue Flowers) 899183487 (Blue Pixel Sky)

(Blue Pixel Sky) 9297309472 (Blue Sky & Flower)

(Blue Sky & Flower) 10605620492 (Blue Wolf)

(Blue Wolf) 1490702774 (Blueberries)

(Blueberries) 8209959147 (Cat Christmas Cookies)

(Cat Christmas Cookies) 8192276172 (Christmas Anime Girl)

(Christmas Anime Girl) 5954377206 (Christmas Pattern)

(Christmas Pattern) 5860756483 (Clouds & Stars)

(Clouds & Stars) 695443939 (Cry Baby Art)

(Cry Baby Art) 6314862514 (Cute Milk Pink)

(Cute Milk Pink) 2792728547 (Flowers and Books)

(Flowers and Books) 5378242224 (Fresh Cut Christmas Trees)

(Fresh Cut Christmas Trees) 11095227524 (Frog Pacifier)

(Frog Pacifier) 13408257 (Headless Pacifier)

(Headless Pacifier) 13173433386 (Heart Hair Clips)

(Heart Hair Clips) 8780017969 (Hoop on the Head)

(Hoop on the Head) 12788134495 (Money)

(Money) 6202805550 (Necklace With Hearts and Pearls)

(Necklace With Hearts and Pearls) 7212797722 (Neon Pink Heart)

(Neon Pink Heart) 11425470452 (Pink Anime Girl)

(Pink Anime Girl) 7790577455 (Pink Anime Ice Cream)

(Pink Anime Ice Cream) 6005854793 (Pink Christmas Trees)

(Pink Christmas Trees) 11026864824 (Pink Heart Anime Girl)

(Pink Heart Anime Girl) 11251388730 (Pink Pacifier)

(Pink Pacifier) 7791889746 (Pink Pastel Roses)

(Pink Pastel Roses) 10630304694 (Pink Sanrio My Melody)

(Pink Sanrio My Melody) 9297286284 (Pink Skies & Bridge)

(Pink Skies & Bridge) 11436322613 (Purple Pacifier)

(Purple Pacifier) 149787226 (Snowy Forest)

(Snowy Forest) 1219668357 (Tis The Season to be Jolly)

(Tis The Season to be Jolly) 5508770029 (White Bag)

(White Bag) 6238414257 (White Purse)

(White Purse) 9130631127 (White Shorts)

(White Shorts) 11712511561 (Woman Head Pacifier)

(Woman Head Pacifier) 11436404858 (Yellow Pacifier)

(Yellow Pacifier) 12814583904 (Beautiful Face)

(Beautiful Face) 10913789630 (Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers)

(Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers) 13472715951 (Hair Clip)

How to redeem Berry Avenue codes?

Here is how to redeem Berry Avenue codes:

Launch Berry Avenue.

Go to House (or build one if you haven't yet).

Select any Item now.

Enter the code in the box.

Tap Add, and you will instantly see that item rewarded.

We know that Roblox players change their games often. Take a look at the finest Roblox games to play with friends and the best Roblox adventure games if you're eager to start a new adventure.