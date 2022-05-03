Survive the Killer codes for knives, slicers and more (May 2022)

Survive the Killer codes is a popular Roblox horror game where you can play either one of the survivors or the killer. If you are an avid player of the game and are looking for active Survive the Killer codes to get free knives, slicers and more rewards, then you have landed on the right page. You can also run through Tower of Hell codes and Slayers Unleashed codes and many others that we are featuring, just search for the Roblox games that you're interested in on the top right!

Active Survive the Killer codes

DESYNC - Rewards: The Broken Clock Knife

- Rewards: The Broken Clock Knife LUCKY2022 - Rewards Cookie Cutter Slycer

These Survive the Killer codes are time-limited, so make sure to redeem them ASAP. Also, we will keep updating this post with new Survive the Killer codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

Expired codes

CUPID2022 - Rewards: Flowery Facade Knife

STK2YEARS - Rewards: 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife

900M - Rewards: 900M Slycer Knife

SANTA - Rewards: Santa Hat Slycer Knife

HAPPYNEWYEAR - Rewards: 2022 New Year Slycer Knife

800M - Rewards: 800M Slycer Knife

How to redeem codes in Survive the Killer?

Open Survive the Killer codes and wait for the game to load

Now click on the Twitter Icon located at the bottom of the screen in the centre

Copy and enter any of the active Survive the Killer codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to claim your free rewards

Redeeming codes in Survive the Killer is a simple and straightforward process. But, if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Survive the Killer codes.

