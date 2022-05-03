Survive the Killer codes for knives, slicers and more (May 2022)
Survive the Killer codes is a popular Roblox horror game where you can play either one of the survivors or the killer. If you are an avid player of the game and are looking for active Survive the Killer codes to get free knives, slicers and more rewards, then you have landed on the right page. You can also run through Tower of Hell codes and Slayers Unleashed codes and many others that we are featuring, just search for the Roblox games that you're interested in on the top right!
Active Survive the Killer codes
- DESYNC - Rewards: The Broken Clock Knife
- LUCKY2022 - Rewards Cookie Cutter Slycer
These Survive the Killer codes are time-limited, so make sure to redeem them ASAP. Also, we will keep updating this post with new Survive the Killer codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.
Expired codes
- CUPID2022 - Rewards: Flowery Facade Knife
- STK2YEARS - Rewards: 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife
- 900M - Rewards: 900M Slycer Knife
- SANTA - Rewards: Santa Hat Slycer Knife
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - Rewards: 2022 New Year Slycer Knife
- 800M - Rewards: 800M Slycer Knife
How to redeem codes in Survive the Killer?Redeeming codes in Survive the Killer is a simple and straightforward process. But, if you are new to the game or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Survive the Killer codes.
- Open Survive the Killer codes and wait for the game to load
- Now click on the Twitter Icon located at the bottom of the screen in the centre
- Copy and enter any of the active Survive the Killer codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to claim your free rewards