Top 25 best iPad games you can play for free in 2023
Game away
Updated on January 3rd, 2024 - Re-checked the games. Original article by Anthony Usher, updated by Cristina Mesesan and Jupiter Hadley.
The only thing we love more than 69p / 99c games here at Pocket Gamer is games that we can download completely free of charge. Thankfully, the App Store is filled to the brim with costless titles. Naturally, these freebies vary in quality, but there are some genuine gratis gems to be had.
We've got a list of some of the best 25 free games for iPad, that you can download and play without even having to touch your wallet. There are titles belonging to every genre out there, so there should be a pick for everyone!
From classical games, such as Jetpack Joyride (which takes us back more than a decade), to new and exciting action-packed creations like Apex Legends Mobile and more, there is surely something out there for you to enjoy.
But what exactly did we consider when making this list? Let me explain.It's by no means easy to choose just a bunch of titles at random since there are so many free games. We've carefully considered each and every one of them because a free game could appear as "free to play", but in reality, it's going to cost a fortune to actually keep you playing it.
Take Cookie Run: Kingdom for example - if that's one prime example of what a top-tier f2p title is, then we don't know what is. In CRK you can, of course, choose to spend as much real-life money as you want, but you won't actually need to in order to progress, make upgrades, and enjoy the gameplay because you'll get a ton of Crystals for free from the redeem codes as well as by clearing out the levels.
... And that is just one example.
The rest applies to all the other titles we've picked here, so we recommend that you check them all out, and find one that you can enjoy solo or together with your friends. We've tried them all, and we sure do enjoy them all!
1
Clash of Clans
If you feel like building your very own kingdom and leading it like a true hero, then Clash of Clans is one of the best free iPad games in the App Store at the moment. In CoC you can build your own "clan" and upgrade each of its buildings in order to compete with the other players.
Of course, there is also the element of battle, where you can challenge other players' clans and claim resources as well as land. It's designed for the RTS fans, so if you decide to give it a go, make sure to check out our Clash of Clans guide on how to get more Gems for free, or the hottest Clash of Clans base designs!Download Clash of Clans
2
Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)
Having been released for well over a decade, Jetpack Joyrid has been constantly among the top action titles for iPad ever since. It's one of these little games that you play once and then you're hooked forever - it's just that good!
In Jetpack Joyride you're in control of Barry, a man with a jetpack on a quest to collect coins and boosts in order to propel him forward. It's simple, but oh-so fun to play. If you're not convinced to check it out even 12 years past its release, then you should read our Jetpack Joyride review.Download Jetpack Joyride
3
Vampire Survivors
Are you a fan of roguelike games? Vampire Survivors is probably the most dynamic and well-known title in this genre. To complete any level, you need to survive for 30 minutes and destroy hundreds or even thousands of monsters. To become more powerful, eliminate as many enemies as possible to gain experience points and upgrade your weapons and items. Vampire Survivors has a plethora of maps where you have to face different types of monsters.
There are plenty of characters, and some of them are powerful while others are a little weaker. To help you out, we have created a Vampire Survivors tier list where we rated all currently available characters in the game. On top of that, you can learn how to unlock Avatar Infernas and other secret characters.Download Vampire Survivors
4
Clash Royale
Another Clash game? That's right. Only, this time it comes with less of that base-building element and relies more on the action. Clash Royale is a 1v1 strategy game where each player has to take down the opposing player's towers by using a unique selection of cards with units, troops, spells and whatnot.
There are many ways to win a round in Clash Royale, but most of all, strategy tops everything. It's also amazing for those who want to enjoy a few quick rounds of PvP, since the matches unfold quite fast and the competition is always fierce. Feel free to read our Clash Royale tier list of the best cards, or dive into our selection of the best Clash Royale decks!Download Clash Royale
5
Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense TD
Keeping at it with the free strategy games for iPad, we also have a gem that will remind many of you just what makes a tower defense good. Choosing the right towers and upgrading them in the right order is just one part of the fun. The second is unlocking them, and finding the right strategy to beat the incoming enemies based on their type, strength and speed.
Kingdom Rush is still one of the best free iPad games you can download right now, even if many more TD type of games has been released in the meantime. Just give it a try if you like the genre - we have a few Kingdom Rush tips as well as the best hero es for each game!Download Kingdom Rush
6
Survivor.io
You will probably not find a more simple yet more addictive title than Survivor.io on the entire App Store. This roguelike, survivor title features so many elements that go well together, that it's easily one of the best free games for iPad and any other mobile device.
You start off slowly, with just the basic equipment, but as you progress and kill monsters you will be able to pick up Gold, equipment, and random upgrades. Your task is to clear out enemies and find the right upgrades and synergies that will allow you to face the boss enemies. We have played it for a while, so we can help you out: check our Survivor.io guide, our list of the best gear to wear and also the best evolutions to pick! And while we're at it, don't miss the latest Survivor.io codes for a bunch of free Gems and coins!Download Survivor.io
7
Crossy Road
Crossy Road can be summed up in a simple (or not so simple?) question: why did the chicken cross the road? Many will answer with the classical "to see what's on the other side", but we beg to differ. The chicken crossed the road because it wanted to reach a new high score!
That's right, Crossy Road is all about progressing slowly and steadily by crossing road after road, bump after bump and river after river. You need to find the safest route to do so, and there are even a bunch of characters you can unlock along the way (we've written more about that in our guide to unlock every secret character). If you want to give it a go, make sure to also read our Crossy Road tips on how to improve your high score!Download Crossy Road
8
Hello Neighbor
Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror where the player has to sneak into their neighbour's home in order to discover their dirty little secret. Of course, it's not all fun and games - the neighbour is not exactly keen on having unexpected visitors, and you need to keep your guard up at all times.
We have gathered a few Hello Neighbor tips to help you solve this murderous mystery, so make sure to check them out before you dive into the game.Download Hello Neighbor
9
Genshin Impact
It's a no-brainer that a masterpiece such as Genshin Impact will be among our best free games for iPad, and it surely is one of the best. This beautiful RPG is filled to the brim with events and new features, which release consistently throughout the year - there's no time to even finish them all sometimes!
In case you've not had a chance to get familiar with Genshin Impact just yet, it is a single player action-adventure role-playing game where you can explore the world of Teyvat and discover all of its mysteries. It has a gacha element which, as per usual, relies on luck quite a bit - however, it doesn't change the fact that it's a stunning and free game that looks and feels absolutely fantastic on an iPad.
Feel free to read our updated Genshin Impact tier list and claim all the latest Genshin Impact codes as well for additional rewards.Download Genshin Impact
10
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty Mobile (or CoDM) has been a staple title on the FPS mobile gaming scene for a while. It's a great combination of adrenaline, fun, strategy and action which is clearly seen in every match that is carried out within it. You can play with friends or match up with random people in ranked matches, where you can climb the ladder and show off your rank.
In case you didn't know, there are also a bunch of competitions with real-life prizes, so if you think you've got a knack for action games, then you should definitely give it a shot. It's one of the best free games for iPad on the App Store of the genre, and with a little bit of practice, you might just make it perfect. Oh and don't forget to claim the latest Call of Duty Mobile redeem codes too!Download Call of Duty Mobile
11
League of Legends: Wild Rift
League of Legends: Wild Rift is a MOBA just like the original, League of Legends, which had its debut on PC ages ago. The mobile version has much quicker games, but involves just as much strategy (if not more, depending from match to match). You can team up with 4 other players or play with randomly assigned players, and the task is to destroy the opposing team's base.
It all seems pretty straightforward at first glance, but in reality, you'll have to face a lot of obstacles in order to succeed - other players trying to kill you or stop you from advancing, dealing with various buffs provided by the Drake or Baron Nashor, and even a pesky Rift Herald from time to time.
Wild Rift is an amazing free iPad game that can keep you busy for hours on end, since no two rounds are the same, and there's always something new to look forward to or learn. You can read the complete Wild Rift tier list here too, so you can learn who the best champions are and choose accordingly.Download League of Legends: Wild Rift
12
Mario Kart Tour
If the thrill you seek has anything to do with racing, then Mario Kart Tour is the perfect game for you. With beloved characters such as Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach and many more, you can challenge your friends to a race and try out all the different karts available. There are unique ones, seasonal ones, fun character costumes and much, much more.
It has no shortage of customisations, and the best part is that you can get many of them for free. So, not only is Mario Kart Tour a completely free game, but also has tons of freebies you can collect and show off over time. It's a terrific racing title, especially when played with (or against) friends.
Check out the list of the best drivers in Mario Kart Tour, and the Mario Kart Tour kart tier list we've prepared for you!Download Mario Kart Tour
13
Wordscapes
Many are looking for simple games to fill their spare time, or to entertain themselves while doing casual chores. Wordscapes is one such title, and it plays amazingly on the iPad. It's super simple as a concept - all you need to do is form words with the letters you've been given in order to complete the word puzzles.
There are hundreds of levels, and honestly, you'd be surprised at how many new words you will learn along the way, also how many words can be formed with just a few letters. We even have a few Wordscapes tips and tricks to help you solve these puzzles with ease.Download Wordscapes
14
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO has been and still is, one of the best free games in the App Store for some time. It has had a unique appeal ever since its release, and even years down the line that appeal has not faded much. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can expect the following: lots of Pokemon, lots of walking and surprises every step of the way.
It's basically a game where you walk around to discover the hidden Pokemon around you, then try to catch them in order to expand your collection. You can train them and deploy them alongside others to take over Gyms and enter various tournaments and battles. It's a super fun game that uses your exact location and AR to show you the Pokemon in real life, including those hiding next to you, so try it out at least once if you haven't yet. It's completely free and you won't even have to spend a dime for the microtransactions (unless you really want to).Download Pokemon GO
15
Tomb of the Mask
Do you remember PAC-MAN? Of course, you do. Now, what about Downwell? You know, that crazy roguelike where you have to pixel-battle your way through the dungeons?
Well, Tomb of the Mask takes the best out of both of these and creates something unique and with so much soul that it's hard to not mention it on our list of best iPad games you can download for free. Indeed, Tomb of the Mask is free, and it's an action-packed adventure that you can barely put down.
If you're not sure what exactly we mean, you should read our Tomb of the Mask review, our some of our Tomb of the Mask tips - you'll surely want to give it a try!Download Tomb of the Mask
16
Cooking Fever
Cooking games are typically relaxing, fun, and a real joy to play during your free time. Such is the case with Cooking Fever, which is one such game that many already know about. The concept is simple - you have to cook the dishes your customers require, and do that in as little time as possible.
Ideally, you want to streamline the entire process, since down at its core, Cooking Fever is a strategy game. We have some tips to help you with that, so worry not. You then have to serve the customers before the time runs out and slowly expand your business and satisfy as many customers as possible. The levels get tougher and tougher, so you will have to always plan ahead and prepare.Download Cooking Fever
17
FIFA Mobile
Strive to become victorious in the FIFA World Cup. Play through the whole of the Tournament with any one of the 32 National Teams that have qualified, or make history by taking command of one of the 15 National Teams that have not yet qualified. Train your preferred players to improve their statistics as well as their overall ranking. Step onto the field of the officially licensed Fifa World Cup 2022 Lusail and Al Bayt Statidums. There's also new audio commentary and an individualized interface that comes with the themed broadcast package.
If you're not sure what exactly you should be doing, we have a list of FIFA Mobile tips and tricks to help you get started.Download FIFA Mobile
18
Among Us
Among Us has been a title that kept many of us entertained, and for all the right reasons. It's simple, and hella fun! You are teamed up with a bunch of other players, friends, or strangers, and you need to discover who the alien is - of course, it's not all that simple.
The sus can sabotage fellow crewmates' tasks and pursue them to fail in catching them. It's a brilliant game of deception which is as simple and fun as it can possibly come! Playing it on the bigger iPad screen will also feel a lot better, so we definitely rank it among the best free iPad games you can play right now.Download Among Us
19
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
There's no title quite like Rise of Kingdoms. This strategy base builder has been around for ages and has amassed quite the player base too. Generally speaking, the goal is to choose a civilisation and start expanding your kingdom. You have to battle various enemies in the world, collect resources, train more troops and do various upgrades, and eventually challenge the top dogs in that kingdom. Top dogs, meaning, of course, the strongest players on the server.
We still think it's one of the best free iPad games on the App Store at the moment and that's why we have a bunch of guides to help you out. You can start off by reading our general RoK tips, then our list of the best civilisations to pick from, as well as our Rise of KIngdoms codes. Finally, don't miss the best city layouts in RoK to get some cool ideas on how to decorate your kingdom!Download Rise of KIngdoms: Lost Crusade
20
Monster Hunter Now
Monster Hunter Now is the newest location-based game that you should find on your mobile device. There are massive monsters, tons of weapons, and a lot of fighting! You can even team up with other hunters nearby, to take on greater monsters or defeat Hunt-a-thons, which are essentially one after another fights on huge monsters.
There is something very captivating about Monster Hunter Now, and with tons of updates, quest lines, and enemies to defeat - there is so much to do. So far, after playing Monster Hunter for several months, I've not need to make an in-app purchase at all either, which is always a plus!
We have the latest Monster Hunter Now codes for you, so make sure to redeem them before they expire.Download Monster Hunter Now
21
Cookie Run: Kingdom
Cookie Run: Kingdom is as sweet and addictive as sugar... literally. You have another gacha RPG meets city builder, but featuring cookies and all sorts of delicious, tasty treats. From chocolate rivers to sugar gnome huts and cotton candy factories, there's everything one could imagine. Your task? To power up your good cookies and defeat the evil ones, all the while you're expanding your reign over the cookie kingdom and partaking in all the events.
There are so many unique features that CRK has, it's difficult to even find faults in it. Cookie Run: Kingdom has been one of our top favourites for a while, and if you haven't had a chance to be charmed by it yet, then you should definitely check it out. Playing it is completely free, and we guarantee you'll fall in love with it as quickly as we did.
Don't forget to claim all the Cookie Run: Kingdom codes once you start, for a bunch of free Crystals, and also read the CRK tier list if you want to know where each cookie stands in the rankings!Download Cookie Run: Kingdom
22
Dislyte
With all new and unique visuals and a very fun approach to the RPG genre, Dislyte redefined the games belonging to the genre, to say the least. In a faraway world where mythological gods rule in unexpected ways, you can select your favourites (or rather, based on your luck) to join your team and defeat the evil lurking about.
Dislyte's soundtrack is unique and everything is in tune with it. It's a highly futuristic title with a unique concept that will make all gacha RPG enthusiasts happy for all the right reasons. We do suggest you check it out ASAP, and also our list of the latest Dislyte codes. We also have a Dislyte tier list to help you make up your mind about which of the characters you should have in your lineup, so don't miss that too!Download Dislyte
23
Onmyoji: The Card Game
We've got a brilliant entry for TCG enthusiasts, and that is none other than Onmyoji: The Card Game. If the name sounds familiar, that's because there is an Onmyoji RPG as well as a MOBA already, but this time we're talking about Onmyoji: The Card Game. Just like the others, it features some of the familiar characters, such as Inugami, Shiranui, Shuten Doji and Ibaraki Doji (to name just a few) and they all have outstanding designs.
It is probably one of the best-looking TCGs ever created, and that's a very bold statement to make. It also plays really well, and that is clear from the many strategies each deck entails and all the unique adaptations a player can make in order to win. It is brilliant, and easily one of the best free iPad games of the genre to this date.Download Onmyoji: The Card Game
24
Dead by Daylight Mobile
A genuine horror game needs to have a few elements to be considered good, and Dead by Daylight Mobile has masterfully combined all of them in a title that feels more like a narrative horror experience rather than a game. If you are not familiar with the concept of DbD yet, there are two sides - the killer and the survivors. The killer can be any character that is tasked with holding the survivors off from escaping, while the survivors need to coordinate in order to solve the "puzzles" and, of course, escape before their time runs out.
It has all the key elements of a good horror masterpiece, including suspense, jumpscares, thrill, and adrenaline. There are also a bunch of characters to choose from, both killers and survivors, so you can grab your friends and try it out if you haven't yet. And while you're at it, you can also read our Dead by Daylight killers tier list and redeem the latest DBD codes for additional free rewards!Download Dead by Daylight Mobile
25
Brawl Stars
The next title on the list is a free-to-play battle royale for mobile devices. You can play a lot of different maps, as well as many different game modes. You can also team up with your friends to play various 3v3 modes, such as brawl ball, heist, gem grab, and bounty. On top of that, there is a showdown mode where you have to fight alone against the other nine players. Make sure to pick the most powerful character for the particular map to highly increase your winning chances.
Those of you that would love to know more can go through our collection of guides, including a Brawl Stars tier list where you can learn about the most potent brawlers in the game.Download Brawl Stars