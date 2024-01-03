Top 25 best iPad games you can play for free in 2023

Game away

Updated on January 3rd, 2024 - Re-checked the games. Original article by Anthony Usher, updated by Cristina Mesesan and Jupiter Hadley.

The only thing we love more than 69p / 99c games here at Pocket Gamer is games that we can download completely free of charge. Thankfully, the App Store is filled to the brim with costless titles. Naturally, these freebies vary in quality, but there are some genuine gratis gems to be had.

We've got a list of some of the best 25 free games for iPad, that you can download and play without even having to touch your wallet. There are titles belonging to every genre out there, so there should be a pick for everyone!

From classical games, such as Jetpack Joyride (which takes us back more than a decade), to new and exciting action-packed creations like Apex Legends Mobile and more, there is surely something out there for you to enjoy.

But what exactly did we consider when making this list? Let me explain.

It's by no means easy to choose just a bunch of titles at random since there are so many free games. We've carefully considered each and every one of them because a free game could appear as "free to play", but in reality, it's going to cost a fortune to actually keep you playing it.

Take Cookie Run: Kingdom for example - if that's one prime example of what a top-tier f2p title is, then we don't know what is. In CRK you can, of course, choose to spend as much real-life money as you want, but you won't actually need to in order to progress, make upgrades, and enjoy the gameplay because you'll get a ton of Crystals for free from the redeem codes as well as by clearing out the levels.

... And that is just one example.

The rest applies to all the other titles we've picked here, so we recommend that you check them all out, and find one that you can enjoy solo or together with your friends. We've tried them all, and we sure do enjoy them all!