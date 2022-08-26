Survivor.io guide - seven tips to improve your gameplay

Want to learn all the most useful Survivor.io tips and tricks to pass the levels and get the right upgrades? That's exactly what we are going to cover in this guide. No matter if you're a complete beginner and want to learn how to get the right equipment for each stage, or you're a seasoned player but got stuck at a specific stage, our Survivor.io guide should most certainly come in handy.

In this article, we're going to talk about some of the best strategies when it comes to upgrading your equipment (the actual equipment), but also which upgrades you should focus on based on how useful they are at max stars and at low stars. This has been quite a dilemma, since (if you've played the game) you probably noticed some of the levels being arguably tougher than others - monsters don't die in one single attack, and they somehow seem to deal a lot more damage than you'd like.

Before we dive into the guide

First and foremost, you need to make sure you're accustomed to the game's controls. They are simple as it's just a joystick on the screen, but you must be careful where you place your finger on the device because you might cover a good portion of it, which can be dangerous when you see a monster wave approaching.

Make sure you've got a good handle on the controls because some of the tips we're going to share below will require you to pull some stunts! So, if you're not comfortable doing a 180-degree turn and bolting out of a dangerous situation, we recommend you play the first stage a little bit more until you're able to respond quickly enough (trust us, you'll need it later on if you plan on getting to the higher chapters).

Don't forget to claim the redeem codes!

We also have the latest Survivor.io codes , so if you haven't managed to claim them yet, make sure you do so as soon as possible since they are only valid for a limited time. These codes will give you Gems, Coins and even equipment upgrade material, and if you want to make it into the late game, you'll need every bit of help you can get!

So without further ado, let's dive into the Survivor.io guide!