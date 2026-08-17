Our list of the best free mobile games

Updated on August 17th, 2026.

This list compiles thethat you can play on your iPhone, iPad or Android phone - and we've done our best to keep it right up to date.

We've got everything from radical roguelikes to radish platformers, and we stop off at plenty of places in between, but the most important thing is that all of these are high-quality games that are totally free to download on your phone or tablet right now.

How did this list of 'best free mobile games' come to be?

We originally started this list because a bunch of developers came forward, offering up their normally premium titles for free as a result of the increased isolation of society due to Covid-19.

Over time, the list has evolved into a selection of the finest free mobile games, be that free to start, free to play, or just plain free. We've deliberately tiptoed around some of the bigger names (which you're probably already familiar with), and we've also tried to mix up the genres that are in there to make sure it helps you out, whatever your playing preferences. We're also updating it regularly, so that if you do find yourself here again in future, you'll find a fresh-faced, carefully curated list of fantastic free mobile games.

Deadword

So, what we'll do here is compile and regularly update a list of the best free mobile games - including discounted premium and- which you can grab right now for yourdevice. Let's get into it.

Let's kick this off with a massive swing from leftfield in Deadword, a phenomenal post-apocalyptic zombie survival game that's actually... a word game.

Deadword is an incredibly clever title. The developer managed to take the age-old idea of a Word Ladder - where you change a letter on a word to make it another word in order to create a ladder or bridge between two words - and applied it to a fantastic zombie survival setting.

To move around in Deadword, you'll change out the word you have selected to transition to other objects; these objects are often just points where you stand in a room, but are sometimes bonus items and power-ups that'll protect you against the zombies. The trickiness comes in that the zombies are also moving along the ladder, or are currently words that are in your way. For example, you'd lose one of your limited lives if you move from Sort to Part if it goes through a zombie-occupied Port.

Genshin Impact

Possibly one of the most hyped free mobile games of recent years, Genshin Impact - known for its sweeping green landscapes reminiscent of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - has definitely earned its place in this list.

Within days of launch, there are floods of people praising its clever use of gacha as much as they are praising its vast worlds, and frankly, it sounds well worth the effort of a quick, free download. Since it earned a GOTY award when it was released, it's clear why it is worth a try in our books.

Read our Genshin Impact tier list, and you can use any of the Genshin Impact codes that we have! There is also a guide for every character - just search for the ones that interest you.

Brawl Stars

Another game that's been very popular in the last couple of years, for a good reason, is Supercell's wonderkid - Brawl Stars. This battle royale features over 80 different brawlers that you can pick and head right into the fray. Of course, at the beginning, you'll have a few, and after a while, that number will keep increasing incrementally.

You can pull out the credit card and get them right away, but that will cost you dearly, and not only that, you won't have anything to aim for then. So, keep it slow and steady, play one round at a time for free and get the gifts as they come. The graphics are cute and cartoonish, and you'll look at the combat from an isometric perspective, while the gameplay is as smooth as a kitten dropping down the gutter. Figuratively speaking.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

If you enjoy the set-up of gacha RPGs, but don't enjoy the way they usually poke and prod for your cash, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is worth checking out. With all the usual trimmings found in the genre, the only thing it lacks is the actual gacha system.

That leaves you free to enjoy the combat, which is fantastic, particularly if you have a preference for getting up and close and personal with your enemies. Not only does each swing and stab feel great, but successfully dodging at the right time allows you to unleash spectacular counters that are a visual treat. Read our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance review if you'd like to learn more about it.

Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is a new location-based game by the creators of Pokémon Go, another one on this list. Using your physical location, you can fight off monsters and collect various objects around the map.

These monsters then drop items that allow you to upgrade your weapons and armour, as well as progress within the storyline, levelling you up and unlocking bigger, badder monsters to take on. There is something so fun about location-based games, especially ones by Niantic that have a big get-out-and-play vibe. If you are interested in Monster Hunter Now, you can check out our MHN codes before you make an account!

Cookie Run: Kingdom

RPG combat meets town-builder in this entry into the Cookie Run series. Not only that, but they've managed to softly layer gacha mechanics and a baked-goods twist on the classic good-vs-evil plotline into the mix, and it all cooks out wonderfully.

In case this 'cookie' fits into your cup of tea, we have articles to help you get a good head start. CRK coupon codes, Cookie Run Kingdom tier list are just some of the many!

Read our Cookie Run: Kingdom review

Pokémon Go

It's hard to have any sort of a list of the finest free mobile games without tilting the torch toward the location-based Pokémon Go. It took the world by storm when it first launched in 2016 and has only gone from strength to strength since. It now features weekly and monthly events, as well as the raid and battle systems which ensure that you've always got something to do. It also managed to survive national lockdowns through quick work from the development team. Phew.

Collecting them all won't be easy, especially if you're alone on that quest, so use some of the Pokémon Go friend codes to find some pals to share the fun with! As a bonus, we have Pokémon Go promo codes that you can redeem and get a better head start!

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus

My friends and family would disown me if I didn't add Tacticus to the list of best free games, considering how much time I've spent playing it. Fans of the WH40K will be pleased to know that most of their favourite factions have dedicated campaigns as well, and there's a mini story behind each one with an exceptional boss fight at the end of each one.

You'll lead a party of five characters, probably belonging to the same faction, because of the bonuses you'll get. Besides the standard Ultramarines, you can lead Chaos armies (Emperor forbid!), Necrons, Tyranids, and others. Besides the campaign, you can engage in PVP combat where, after a while, you'll get stuck around your deserved rank. The developers are very active, and they are always opening up new events and adding new troops, so there's always something to keep you busy.

Whiteout Survival

Whiteout Survival is a city builder set in a freezing land, and hence the survival in the title. You'll try to build a village where people can survive and prosper if possible. It's a lot different from other similar city builders, strategies and survival games because it combines all of those elements, and you can't ignore any of them. For example, your main building is actually a huge furnace that keeps the citizens warm.

If you run out of coal, the furnace stops working, people can get sick, and that can decimate your entire village. If you focus too much on the economy bit and not the military, for example, you won't be able to progress through the main campaign. That nice, juicy blend of diverse things you need to focus on is exceptionally well made, and hence the millions of people that play it at the moment. We have some Whiteout Survival codes that will ensure you have a nice start; use them if you start playing.

Roblox

Probably the most popular 'game' in the world at the moment. Of course, some may argue that it's rather a setting or a platform than a full-blooded game, but it matters not. Roblox is here to wear the crown nevertheless. For those of you unfamiliar with it, it started off looking like Minecraft, but it stepped off to become a platform where everyone can create their own title.

You'll see hundreds of fighting games on Roblox as well as shooters, tycoons, racers, whatever you can think of. There's almost certainly no kid out there who doesn't like at least a couple of the experiences you can find in Roblox. It's also pretty safe for kids to play it, so you don't have to stare at what they are doing all the time.

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Since its release, Pokémon TCG Pocket has come a long way when it comes to the actual PvP setup. At first, there was no ranked system, and one or two decks dominated the meta. Now, there's a little bit more variety, making going head-to-head with other players infinitely more appealing. Of course, certain decks will always rise to the top, but I no longer feel like I'm always battling against the same one every time.

And weirdly, that particular improvement is merely the cherry on top of the cake. The appeal of Pokémon TCG Pocket has always been in the simple act of getting new cards. Developer DeNa has nailed the thrill of ripping into a booster pack through stellar animations. Everything from tracing your finger along the top to tear it open, to pulling a rare card, captures that childhood excitement we all still feel deep down when we get something fancy.

Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys is a mobile version of a game with a similar name that takes a bunch of different players into a variety of knockout party titles, where you can find yourself stumbling, sliding, and knocking others off the edge of the area! There are a lot of different races and battles, as well as team modes in Stumble Guys, which can really bring a lot of gameplay to your mobile device. There has been growing popularity for it, which brings more players to compete against!

Acecraft

While the Cuphead comparisons are inevitable, which is why I've mentioned it straight away, Acecraft deserves its own props. Not only does it look absolutely fantastic, but it's incredibly fun too. It sees you taking to the rubber-hose animated skies to shoot down waves of enemies and tricky bosses in classic bullet hell shooter fashion. It gets fast and frantic at times, which only makes it more satisfying when you successfully clear stages without taking a hit, having expertly weaved your way through a hail of projectiles.

GrandChase

Grand Chase is a free, side-scrolling RPG absolutely full to the brim with colourful, varied characters. When it comes to the brawler/shoot-em up battle formula, there simply isn't another game out there that even comes close. Better yet, it's been going for so long now that there are hundreds of hours of content built into it... and that's before we even talk about the hero variety.

Among Us

Innersloth's now-iconic title Among Us was about to become a footnote in the company's history after three years of middling performance when, with the announcement of a sequel, interest in the first title suddenly surged. While the PC version of the game costs, albeit a rather affordable £3.99, the mobile version is completely free to play.

For those of you who don't know how it works, much like Mafia/Werewolf or many Space Station 13 modes, there are a bunch of human players placed in a situation who must work together to identify the imposter among them. Among Us is lauded due to its accessibility and ease of play, but for us, it's the mini-game tasks that really make it stand out from the competition - that and the silly execution animations.

Hearthstone

So many years after its release, Hearthstone is still the best free card game on mobile phones, hands down. Heroes of Warcraft are still burning and churning through the phones, with new expansions, events and cards being released every now and then. What I love is that there are mods for new players and old ones.

If you're just starting, you'll try events that don't require that many cards, while older players will brag with their well-earned decks and unique cards that will brighten your day with their golden glow, even if you're losing. There are also PVE adventures every now and then, if you get tired of constant brawls with other players.

Go Go Muffin

We're all aware of the very nature of MMORPGs - it means endless farming and tiresome grinding just to get to a level that's acceptable enough to help you survive on your journey. But what if you could embark on your epic fantasy adventure by lazing around and letting the auto-battles do the work for you? Go Go Muffin offers all that and more - plus, there's a spunky cat named Muffin that's basically the embodiment of positivity in a world that's coming to an end.

Despite the Ragnarok setting, it's all sunshine and butterflies here, and why wouldn't it be given all the adorable creatures around you? Collect Melomon pets, join a guild with your best buddies, or simply hang out around the campfire and rake in all those AFK rewards - the apocalypse has never been this cosy.

Battle Legion

Auto-battlers and PvP experiences are hardly something new, but Battle Legion combines style, charm and strategy in a fairly fresh-feeling way. Due to the importance of fine placement, unit levels, runes and more, it makes it a hard game to look away from - there's a massive, simulation-style pull to micromanage, tweak and refine in order to find the perfect strategy for your current units.

Oddman

Sling, fling and... gather bling? This is an incredibly simple action-platformer about drag-slinging Oddman around a stage to defeat enemies and collect coins. Its charm comes in a combination of wacky, early-modern-mobile physics and small, single-screen level design. Oh, that and the levels and the enemies within them are both goofy and brightly coloured. It's a fantastic detox from something heavy, and with its low, low entry price of zero, there's no reason not to pick it up and give it a go.

Idle Heroes

Idle Heroes was one of the first big mobile idle-RPG games to launch, and it's been going from strength to strength in the time since then. As it's been a 'live' (very live, if you ask me) product since it first released, there've been so many activities, seasons and content updates that there are hundreds and hundreds of heroes to try and recruit. Whether you've been looking around for a new idle RPG, or you want to get into the genre. There's simply not a better place to start than Idle Heroes.

Life in Adventure

If you're passionate about classical D&D RPGs, the closest thing you could find that features single-player mode is most definitely Life in Adventure. You're basically given an initial scenario, and it's up to you to decide the outcome of your life. There are so many twists, turns and unexpected actions that every RPG fan will find in Life in Adventure - it's an experience that's engaging, fun, and oh-so-addictive. It doesn't require anything but your free time, so it's a clear winner in our books!

Democratic Socialism Simulator

If you're into political games, Democratic Socialism Simulator might be for you. It sees you taking on the role of the first socialist president of the United States. You'll have to manage taxes, tackle issues without upsetting voters and be aware that your allies may turn on you. Please note - this is only free on iOS.

Indies' Lies

If you're a fan of card-based roguelikes, then you'll definitely want to check out Indies' Lies. It tasks players with battling through randomly generated encounters while building the most powerful deck they can along the way. Best of all, you won't feel limited by the presence of a paywall, despite the game being free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Call of Dragons

Being made by FARLIGHT, Call of Dragons is definitely a large-scale affair. You'll find yourself in an all-new fantasy world with the goal of taking it over. Things start out with a small fledgling kingdom that you'll grow through resource gathering and effective management. Once you have some resources to spare, you can begin building your army for the purpose of protecting your land while leading a campaign against enemy forces. Though your army can be large and impressive, know that you can summon dragons to rain down fire and conquer through crushing!

Pako Caravan

The next entry in the Pako series is here, and it's a little bit different from its predecessors, although, interestingly, it actually takes us back to the days of the earliest mobile games. Pako Caravan merges Pako's funky, brightly-coloured drifting with the simple mechanics of Snake. You'll snake around cheerful, busy maps, creating convoys (or, some might say, caravans) of vehicles as you try to create as long a chain as possible.

Pokémon Champions

If you've ever had a passing interest in Pokémon's competitive scene, then you should absolutely check out Pokémon Champions. While it's not readily accessible for complete newbies, which is somewhat understandable given the multiplayer here is incredibly complex, it's far more approachable for anyone with passing knowledge of the main series entries. Plus, it looks great.