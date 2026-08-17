Best free games to play on your iPhone, iPad or Android Phone in 2026 - Updated
Our list of the best free mobile games
Updated on August 17th, 2026.
This list compiles the best free mobile games that you can play on your iPhone, iPad or Android phone - and we've done our best to keep it right up to date.
We've got everything from radical roguelikes to radish platformers, and we stop off at plenty of places in between, but the most important thing is that all of these are high-quality games that are totally free to download on your phone or tablet right now.
How did this list of 'best free mobile games' come to be?We originally started this list because a bunch of developers came forward, offering up their normally premium titles for free as a result of the increased isolation of society due to Covid-19.
Over time, the list has evolved into a selection of the finest free mobile games, be that free to start, free to play, or just plain free. We've deliberately tiptoed around some of the bigger names (which you're probably already familiar with), and we've also tried to mix up the genres that are in there to make sure it helps you out, whatever your playing preferences. We're also updating it regularly, so that if you do find yourself here again in future, you'll find a fresh-faced, carefully curated list of fantastic free mobile games.
So, what we'll do here is compile and regularly update a list of the best free mobile games - including discounted premium and free-to-play games - which you can grab right now for your iPhone or Android device. Let's get into it.
Deadword
Let's kick this off with a massive swing from leftfield in Deadword, a phenomenal post-apocalyptic zombie survival game that's actually... a word game.
Deadword is an incredibly clever title. The developer managed to take the age-old idea of a Word Ladder - where you change a letter on a word to make it another word in order to create a ladder or bridge between two words - and applied it to a fantastic zombie survival setting.
To move around in Deadword, you'll change out the word you have selected to transition to other objects; these objects are often just points where you stand in a room, but are sometimes bonus items and power-ups that'll protect you against the zombies. The trickiness comes in that the zombies are also moving along the ladder, or are currently words that are in your way. For example, you'd lose one of your limited lives if you move from Sort to Part if it goes through a zombie-occupied Port.
Genshin Impact
Within days of launch, there are floods of people praising its clever use of gacha as much as they are praising its vast worlds, and frankly, it sounds well worth the effort of a quick, free download. Since it earned a GOTY award when it was released, it's clear why it is worth a try in our books.
Read our Genshin Impact tier list, and you can use any of the Genshin Impact codes that we have! There is also a guide for every character - just search for the ones that interest you.
Brawl Stars
You can pull out the credit card and get them right away, but that will cost you dearly, and not only that, you won't have anything to aim for then. So, keep it slow and steady, play one round at a time for free and get the gifts as they come. The graphics are cute and cartoonish, and you'll look at the combat from an isometric perspective, while the gameplay is as smooth as a kitten dropping down the gutter. Figuratively speaking.
Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
That leaves you free to enjoy the combat, which is fantastic, particularly if you have a preference for getting up and close and personal with your enemies. Not only does each swing and stab feel great, but successfully dodging at the right time allows you to unleash spectacular counters that are a visual treat. Read our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance review if you'd like to learn more about it.
Monster Hunter Now
These monsters then drop items that allow you to upgrade your weapons and armour, as well as progress within the storyline, levelling you up and unlocking bigger, badder monsters to take on. There is something so fun about location-based games, especially ones by Niantic that have a big get-out-and-play vibe. If you are interested in Monster Hunter Now, you can check out our MHN codes before you make an account!
Cookie Run: Kingdom
In case this 'cookie' fits into your cup of tea, we have articles to help you get a good head start. CRK coupon codes, Cookie Run Kingdom tier list are just some of the many!
Read our Cookie Run: Kingdom review
Pokémon Go
Collecting them all won't be easy, especially if you're alone on that quest, so use some of the Pokémon Go friend codes to find some pals to share the fun with! As a bonus, we have Pokémon Go promo codes that you can redeem and get a better head start!
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus
You'll lead a party of five characters, probably belonging to the same faction, because of the bonuses you'll get. Besides the standard Ultramarines, you can lead Chaos armies (Emperor forbid!), Necrons, Tyranids, and others. Besides the campaign, you can engage in PVP combat where, after a while, you'll get stuck around your deserved rank. The developers are very active, and they are always opening up new events and adding new troops, so there's always something to keep you busy.
Whiteout Survival
If you run out of coal, the furnace stops working, people can get sick, and that can decimate your entire village. If you focus too much on the economy bit and not the military, for example, you won't be able to progress through the main campaign. That nice, juicy blend of diverse things you need to focus on is exceptionally well made, and hence the millions of people that play it at the moment. We have some Whiteout Survival codes that will ensure you have a nice start; use them if you start playing.
Roblox
You'll see hundreds of fighting games on Roblox as well as shooters, tycoons, racers, whatever you can think of. There's almost certainly no kid out there who doesn't like at least a couple of the experiences you can find in Roblox. It's also pretty safe for kids to play it, so you don't have to stare at what they are doing all the time.
Pokémon TCG Pocket
Since its release, Pokémon TCG Pocket has come a long way when it comes to the actual PvP setup. At first, there was no ranked system, and one or two decks dominated the meta. Now, there's a little bit more variety, making going head-to-head with other players infinitely more appealing. Of course, certain decks will always rise to the top, but I no longer feel like I'm always battling against the same one every time.
And weirdly, that particular improvement is merely the cherry on top of the cake. The appeal of Pokémon TCG Pocket has always been in the simple act of getting new cards. Developer DeNa has nailed the thrill of ripping into a booster pack through stellar animations. Everything from tracing your finger along the top to tear it open, to pulling a rare card, captures that childhood excitement we all still feel deep down when we get something fancy.
Stumble Guys
Acecraft
While the Cuphead comparisons are inevitable, which is why I've mentioned it straight away, Acecraft deserves its own props. Not only does it look absolutely fantastic, but it's incredibly fun too. It sees you taking to the rubber-hose animated skies to shoot down waves of enemies and tricky bosses in classic bullet hell shooter fashion. It gets fast and frantic at times, which only makes it more satisfying when you successfully clear stages without taking a hit, having expertly weaved your way through a hail of projectiles.
GrandChase
Among Us
For those of you who don't know how it works, much like Mafia/Werewolf or many Space Station 13 modes, there are a bunch of human players placed in a situation who must work together to identify the imposter among them. Among Us is lauded due to its accessibility and ease of play, but for us, it's the mini-game tasks that really make it stand out from the competition - that and the silly execution animations.
Hearthstone
If you're just starting, you'll try events that don't require that many cards, while older players will brag with their well-earned decks and unique cards that will brighten your day with their golden glow, even if you're losing. There are also PVE adventures every now and then, if you get tired of constant brawls with other players.
Go Go Muffin
Despite the Ragnarok setting, it's all sunshine and butterflies here, and why wouldn't it be given all the adorable creatures around you? Collect Melomon pets, join a guild with your best buddies, or simply hang out around the campfire and rake in all those AFK rewards - the apocalypse has never been this cosy.
Battle Legion
Oddman
Idle Heroes
Life in Adventure
Democratic Socialism Simulator
Indies' Lies
If you're a fan of card-based roguelikes, then you'll definitely want to check out Indies' Lies. It tasks players with battling through randomly generated encounters while building the most powerful deck they can along the way. Best of all, you won't feel limited by the presence of a paywall, despite the game being free-to-play with in-app purchases.
Call of Dragons
Pako Caravan
Pokémon Champions
If you've ever had a passing interest in Pokémon's competitive scene, then you should absolutely check out Pokémon Champions. While it's not readily accessible for complete newbies, which is somewhat understandable given the multiplayer here is incredibly complex, it's far more approachable for anyone with passing knowledge of the main series entries. Plus, it looks great.