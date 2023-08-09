Mario Kart Tour tier list - The best drivers ranked
| Mario Kart Tour
Complete Mario Kart Tour drivers tier list of the top ones that you should pick and the ones to avoid
Updated on August 9th, 2023 - re-checked the tier list, added new characters
There are so many characters in Mario Kart Tour, so choosing the best is very important for better performance and easier victories. To help you out we have made this Mario Kart Tour tier list that categorizes all of the best drivers according to their viability and popularity.
Nintendo’s game is a popular action racer where you compete against seven players in kart racing. Your competitors can be in-game, nearby friends or even randoms from across the globe.
Mario Kart Tour features an easy learning curve as the mechanics are pretty simple. It allows you to control your kart and the character by just tapping and pressing the buttons with your fingertips.
Additionally, you can customize the races according to your preferences. This means it allows you to set rules on your own and change the configurations of tracks, cars and lots more. On top of that, you can even feature your name in the global leaderboards
After we are done with the tier list, we will discuss some important facts about Mario Kart Tour reroll. Also, we will explain the steps for how you can easily reroll the characters in-game, so when you are done with the list feel free to take a look at how it works.Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Mihail Katsoris
1
S Tier drivers
(Image Credits: MKT Wiki)
- Pauline (Cowgirl)
- Donkey Kong (Gladiator)
- Dry Bowser (Gold)
- Chargin' Chuck (Gold)
- Pink Toad (Pit Crew)
- Purple Koopa (Freerunning)
- Mario (King)
- Mario (Aviator)
- Luigi (Classic)
- Toadette (Explorer)
- Rosalina (Swimwear)
- Mario (Sunshine)
- Cat Mario
- Cat Toad
- Cat Rosalina
- Dry Bones (Gold)
- Nabbit
- Poochy
- Luigi (Painter)
- Yoshi (Reindeer)
- Yoshi (Gold Egg)
- Peach (Vacation)
- Pauline (Party Time)
- Mario (Chef)
- Birdo (Black)
- Shy Guy (Ninja)
- Donkey Kong Jr. (SNES)
- Shy Guy (Gold)
- Black Yoshi
- Lakitu (Party Time)
- Pink Gold Peach
- King Boo (Gold)
- Mario (Halloween)
- Mario (Satellaview)
- Daisy (Fairy)
- Cat Peach
- King Bob-omb (Gold)
- Mario (Hakama)
- Peach (Halloween)
- Mario (Tuxedo)
Best PicksLuigi (Classic)
Luigi’s Lucky Seven helps surround the kart with all the items that you have chosen to use during the race. By tapping you can use them all at once.Toadette (Explorer)
In a racing game, you will always have to overtake the player in front of you in order to lead. While using Toadette you can bomb them and push them out of the track by using Double Bob-ombs skills. You can also upgrade the skill to drop three bombs at a time, making Toadette one of the best drivers in Mario Kart Tour.Rosalina (Swimwear)
Her base and upgraded skills are all about spitting coins. While on the race track use her skills wisely to overtake and lead the race.
2
A Tier drivers
(Image Credits: MKT Wiki)
- Wiggler
- Luigi (Gold Knight)
- Toad (Astronaut)
- Toadette (Astronaut)
- White Shy Guy
- Light-blue Yoshi
- Light-blue Shy Guy
- Dr. Luigi
- Dr. Peach
- Peach (Yukata)
- Luigi (Vacation)
- Dr. Mario
- Daisy (Farmer)
- Daisy (Thai Dress)
- Birdo (Orange)
- Mario (Samurai)
- Chargin' Chuck
- Mario (White Tanooki)
- Mario (Tanooki)
- Rosalina (Tanooki)
- Dixie Kong
- Yoshi (Kangaroo)
- Kamek
- Fire Rosalina
- Dry Bowser (Gold)
- Waluigi (Bus Driver)
- Peach (Wintertime)
- Builder Toadette
- Peach (Explorer)
- Baby Mario (Koala)
- Cat Luigi
- Mario (Racing)
- Builder Toad
- Rosalina (Aurora)
- Shy Guy (Orange)
- Mario (Happi)
- Funky Kong
- Metal Mario
- Baby Rosalina (Detective)
- Dry Bowser
- Mario (Musician)
- Captain Toad
- Builder Mario
- Builder Luigi
- White Yoshi
- Yellow Yoshi
- Daisy (Holiday Cheer)
- Peach (Wedding)
- King Boo (Luigi's Mansion)
- Pauline (Rose)
- Daisy (Yukata)
- Mario (Santa)
- Peach (Kimono)
- Peach (Happi)
- Luigi (Lederhosen)
- Pauline
- Gold Koopa (Freerunning)
- King Bob-omb
- Bowser (Santa)
- Penguin Mario
- Icy Mario
Best PicksDixie Kong
Wouldn’t it be great if you could get both a protective shield and lots of ammo to protect and fire upon the enemy? Dixie Kong’s Triple Bananas allow you to do that. You gain a shield when getting hit by enemy blows and stack up a lot of ammo to fire back at them.Fire Rosalina
She can spread fire on the racing track when she activates her Fire Flower which significantly slows the enemy. Moreover, she throws fireballs at enemies which can spin and throw them off the track.Dry Bowser (Gold)
A racer that is backed up by a massive cannon that shoots the enemy with bob-ombs. This can create a lot of trouble while dodging the bombs and making your way through them. Also, you can add another cannon to your kart if you manage to upgrade it.
3
B Tier drivers
(Image Credits: MKT Wiki)
- Kitsune Luigi
- Larry (Wintertime)
- Toadette (Sailor)
- Daisy (Sailor)
- Petey Piranha
- Petey Piranha (Gold)
- Luigi (Knight)
- Luigi (Chef)
- Light-blue Toad (Pit Crew)
- Green Toad (Pit Crew)
- Dr. Bowser
- Penguin Toadette
- Waluigi (Vampire)
- Green Shy Guy
- Birdo (Blue)
- Blue Yoshi
- Red Toad (Pit Crew)
- Red Yoshi
- Waluigi
- Mario (Baseball)
- Luigi
- Bowser
- Mario (Classic)
- Black Shy Guy
- Light-blue Shy Guy (Explorer)
- Yellow Shy Guy (Explorer)
- Yellow Shy Guy
- Birdo (Light Blue)
- Birdo (Red)
- Donkey Kong
- Penguin Toad
- Rosalina (Halloween)
- Rosalina (Volendam)
- Daisy (Swimwear)
- Toad (Tourist)
- King Boo
- King Shy Guy (Ninja)
- Birdo
- Yoshi (Egg Hunt)
- Toad (Party Time)
- Blue Shy Guy
- Meowser
- Wario (Cowboy)
- Baby Peach (Cherub)
- Wario (Hiker)
- Mario (SNES)
- Penguin Luigi
- Mario (Swimwear)
- Ice Mario
- Shy Guy (Pastry Chef)
Best PicksBlue Yoshi
His Dash Rings allow him to gain a speed boost that lasts for a certain period of time. In order to use it, you’ll have to pass through the circle to activate the effect. Make sure no one else does as it's only good for a single-use and the enemies can also use it as well.Red Yoshi
Red Yoshi’s Egg can help chase enemies and distract them from the track. After the race concludes, you can watch it hatch and also claim the gift. Looking for a bonus gift? Use the upgraded skill to get one more item for free.Waluigi
Blast your enemies around you with two bombs that launch at the same time. The upgraded one even allows you to launch three at a time!
4
C Tier drivers
(Image Credits: MKT Wiki)
- Yellow Toad (Pit Crew)
- Baby Rosalina
- Dry Bones
- Lemmy
- Iggy
- Mario
- Birdo (Yellow)
- Boomerang Bro
- Toad (Pit Crew)
- Peachette
- Wario
- Red Koopa (Freerunning)
- Wendy
- Koopa (Freerunning)
Best PicksBaby Rosalina
Well, there’s nothing noteworthy about Baby Rosalina’s skills except for some fancy animations. Her Bubble skill allows her to summon a bubble that rotates around her kart and pops after some time.Dry Bones
Dry Bones’ Triple Green Shell is interesting as they can easily knock out a racer if thrown towards them. Those green shells rotate around the cart and hit instantly when locked on the enemy.Lemmy
Lemmy’s skills are also the same as Baby Rosalina. You can upgrade them if you want to gain extra movement speed on the bubble.
5
D Tier drivers
(Image Credits: MKT Wiki)
- Baby Daisy
- Baby Peach
- Ludwig
- Koopa Troopa
- Bowser Jr. (Pirate)
- Bowser Jr.
- Blue Koopa (Freerunning)
- Fire Bro
Best PicksBaby Daisy
Her skills summons bubbles which are pretty much of no use. Her position in this tier is justified as she has no better utility to offer.Fire Bro
Fire Flowers are one of the best skills in the entire game. It has a continuous damage effect on the other racers as you can set the road on fire while shooting fireballs directly at the enemy.Bowser Jr.
Bowser's Shells are the best obstacles in the game. All you have to do is put it on the track and when a racer steps on it they will get pushed off the track if they can't manage to maneuver their kart properly.
6
Mario Kart Tour reroll guide
Follow the steps below to reroll in-game
- Launch Mario Kart Tour
- Head to the Settings and locate the Start Fresh Button.
- Press the button that says Delete all saved data.
- Once you have done it, wait for a few seconds and let the game restart.
- Log into the game with a new ID and complete the tutorial.
- After the completion of the tutorial, you can obtain three new characters.
We hope you enjoy reading our ultimate tier list for the characters of Mario Kart Tour. This list will be updated whenever there’s a major change in the stats of the listed characters or when new ones become available.
