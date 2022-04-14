Top 57 best soft launch mobile games for iPhone, iPad or Android
The biggest games yet to launch on the global market
If you've been looking for something new and exciting, maybe something that isn't even available worldwide, and could well be the next big thing, then look no further, you've found the list of the best games currently in soft launch, and we've brought all of the best into one place.
Sometimes developers like to make sure the paying public is willing to play their game before they push it to every device in the world. And thus, we find ourselves with soft launch games. Available in just a handful of countries and regions, a soft-launched game is subject to drastic change as developers take on board customer feedback (and other metrics) to alter the game and ensure the best possible product is ready for when it goes to worldwide launch.
But here's the kicker - we can see when developers do that. And when you're looking at some of the big games, like the ones we have on this list, then you can find yourself getting very excited, and even a little jealous that you can't play it yet.
So to help you out a little, we've collected up a huge list of some of the biggest and best games currently available in soft launch, which you might well be able to get if you have the right Apple ID or Google Play account to download it with.
List of Android and iOS games in soft launchAs mentioned above, these testflight games are likely to change massively throughout their soft launch periods, and it's nigh-on impossible to keep up with their development for months at a time. Some of our info might therefore only be accurate at the time of writing - sorry about that! Do let us know in the comments and we'll work to get it fixed!
And if a game suddenly disappears, it might be because the developer has decided to stop development on it early and save themselves the cost of a big launch, or because the developer is gearing up for a big launch and wants to surprise the world. Whatever the case, we'll try and keep you updated when these things happen.
Whet your appetite enough yet? Dig into the list of games below and find out what you could be playing later this year, or right now if you've got the right account in the right region.
Original Post by Emily Sowden, historically updated by Ric Cowley and Harry Slater, now maintained by Dann Sullivan.
1
NIKKE: Goddess of Victory
- Publisher: Level Infinite
- Platform: Android/iOS
- Country: Closed Beta (Region restricted)
NIKKE is a visually-stunning new third person mobile shooter that brings together thrilling strategic combat with exciting gacha collecting mechanics, as players assemble and lead an army of advanced combat android (NIKKE) to repel an invading force. If bad-ass female robots with stunning anime-style designs are your thing then this will definitely be for you!
2
Battle of Light
- Publisher: NetEase Games/LongE Play
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore (iOS) Taiwan (Android)
Battle of Light (or the translated equivalent) is a new 3D MMORPG with a 360 degree freedom perspective and some pretty nifty-looking graphics. In it, you'll find a dynamic combat system, real-time Raids, and a generally classic mobile gaming/social experience.
3
Awakers
- Publisher: Nelvis Games Inc.
- Platform: iOS
- Country: Phillippines
A real-time squad combat game which allows you to control a combination of 9 heroes in massive, open-world battles, all at once.
4
Battle Bombers Arena
5
Captain Planet: Gaia Guardians
- Publisher: Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
- Platform: iOS (currently inactive)
- Country: Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam
Put a stop to those dastardly eco-villains and save the world from their pollution. Go on an epic adventure by harnessing the power of the original Planeteers to battle enemies, summon Captain Planet, and clean up the world for good.
6
DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition
The somewhat clunkily named DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition is a new augmented reality game from Warner Brothers So far the game has only soft-launched in Italy and gives players access to 10 AR missions, 10 mini-games, eight face filters, 10 sticker packs and five digital comics that are exclusive to the game.
7
Card Smash: Tribes At War
- Publisher: Heavyweight Rex
- Platform: iOS
- Country: Philippines, Netherlands, Finland, Australia, Thailand
You might recognise the name and you wouldn't be crazy for doing so. We've seen Card Smash here before and, though it dropped off the radar for a little bit, it's back with all its action-packed card-battling. Take a look.
8
Clash Quest
- Publisher: Supercell
- Platform: Android/iOS
- Country: Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland
The first of Supercell's next three Clash games, Clash Quest adds a match-three game twist to the Clash universe. You take a small army of troops to attack multi-stage islands, using your troops by selecting them from a grid on the bottom of the screen. You can select them as individuals, or you can send groups of the same type of troop to attack at the same time. If you do the latter then there are combo bonuses and special effects.
Each unit type is inspired by their role in Clash of Clans, and you'll unlock more of them as you push your way through each stage and each section of the archipelago.
We're keen to see how Clash Quest handles difficulty and unlocks as the game continues, as well as how it encourages you to mix unit types in the later levels.
Create your character, craft your weapons, and head out into the world to meet new friends and defeat ugly creatures with one-thumb gameplay. You can join up with your mates to help bring peace to the world, and level up your skills to make sure no monster strikes you down on your quest.
9
Heroes of the Dark
- Publisher: Gameloft
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Bulgaria, Romania, The Philippines
If a new strategy game from Gameloft sounds intriguing then Heroes of the dark is one for you. It's a real-time, multiplayer RPG featuring five vs five battles, all taking place in a twisted, dark-magic twist on the Victorian era.
10
Garena Contra: Return
- Publisher: Garena Games Online
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Malaysia, Macau, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong
It's been a while, but some of you might remember Contra. Together with Konami and Tencent (Timi), the classic sequel is slowly rolling out on mobile.
Challenge yourself in intense PvP battles, pick your fighters, and stand side-by-side with the legends themselves, Bill and Lance.
11
Angry Birds Journey
- Publisher: Rovio
- Platform: iOS
- Country: US, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Canada & Poland
Angry Birds Journey is a surprisingly chipper take on the classic outing. Major changes come in the form of a cutesy art style, as well as alterations to the special abilities and powers to each of the birds - there are also a few new interactive items slipped into the design which gives it a puzzle vibe. It's a redux of last year's Angry Birds Casual, which ran in soft launch for a few months of 2020.
Take a look at some of the changes below.
12
Extraordinary Ones
- Publisher: HK Hero Entertainment Co.
- Platform: iOS
- Country: Philippines
Extraordinary one is an impressive looking 5VS5 MOBA which already features over 60 heroes and an infrastructure for inter-regional tournaments. It features an interesting background setting of being a school for superheroes, justifying the interlinked backgrounds of the characters and their quirky abilities.
13
MapleStory Blitz
Originally a side-scrolling RPG, now you'll get to help guide MapleStory's Heroes through real-time, strategic combat. Command heroes and monsters and set them against your enemies in speedy matches, and combine them to create the biggest, boldest decks.
14
Gundam Supreme Battle
- Developer: Bandai Namco
- Platform: Android and iOS
- Country: Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Macau
Gundam Supreme Battle is a real-time action game that sees players pilot an array of Gundams. Whether you prefer a beam saber, a beam rifle, or a mega particle cannon, you'll be well catered for. You can explore a host of recognisable locations such as Jabro, Abaoaku, Yakindue and battle powerful bosses such as Big Jam and Psycho Gundam.
15
Apex Legends Mobile
- Publisher: Various
- Regions: Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Austria, and New Zealand
Award winning battle-royale innovator Apex Legends is making its way to mobile and we're expecting it to land in a big way. The battle royale is a spinoff of Respawn’s insanely popular Titanfall series and it launched in 2019 for consoles and PC, and later on Nintendo Switch. The basic gameplay is similar to most battle royales with squads of two or three dropping onto a massive world, where they must gather guns, armour, and other material quickly and become the last team standing out of 60 players.
Below is the core game's trailer, we'll update that as we get hands on a mobile-specific version.
16
Opticale
17
Pangya Mobile
- Publisher: LINE Corporation
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore
If you're after a new golf game, you might want to add this one to your list. Complete with Story, PvP, Tournament modes, and various other challenges, there's plenty of fun to be had here. Just what sort of mischief can this band of curious folks get up to?
18
Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG
- Publisher: IGG
- Platform: Android
- Country: The Philippines
An idle RPG where you can, if you wish, dip into each battle as it occurs. Chinese developer IGG has had previous success with Lords Mobile and Dawn of Dynasty, so it's going to be interesting to see how they handle this side-step into a different-paced genre.
Select regions can pre-register Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG, and we're expecting to see more regions added over the next while.
19
PUBG Mobile Lite
- Publisher: Tencent Games
- Platform: Android
- Country: Philippines
It's all the fun of PUBG in a slightly more bite-sized chunk. While it's the same experience, the map is a little smaller (2x2 km) and you're only getting dropped in with 40 players. This makes it ideal for players who enjoy the action, but aren't so fond of the duration.
20
Sausage Man
- Publisher: XD
- Platform: Android
- Country: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia
XD, the owners and operators of TapTap, are starting to widen their gaze over the world. It's a bit bláse to use the term 'sleeping giant', but their games - including Sasuage Man - show focus and finesse that almost certainly guarantees that they'll succeed as they expand beyond China.
Sausage Man might look familiar. It is, after all, a battle royale shooter. However the character style, artwork, and nigh-constant level of live content have helped it survive and thrive in the highly competitive BR genre. It's definitely one to watch.
21
Quest Hunter
- Publisher: 2 Zombie Games
- Platform: iOS
- Country: Canada, Australia
Immerse yourself in this story-driven RPG and untangle your enemies' evil plans to save the world from eternal darkness. Dive into randomly generated dungeons, fight shoulder-to-shoulder with pals, upgrade your skills, and boss through different quests and puzzles.
22
Tomb Raider Reloaded
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Thailand, The Philippines
“Lara Croft blasts onto mobile in an arcade adventure like no other,” says the official game description on the app store page. “From underground tombs and caves to familiar waterfalls, traverse and backflip through epic environments in unique adventurous experiences. “Use your smarts to carefully dodge hazards and traps in each room, solving puzzles to gain access to menacing bosses (is that a T-Rex I hear...?). Learn new skills, gain mystical powers, equip gear and level up to become the ultimate Tomb Raider!”
23
Rocksmith
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Platform: iPad
- Country: Canada
Ever wanted to learn guitar or bass? This may be a good way to do it as Ubisoft offers up four free songs and unlimited access to interactive lessons/practice tools in the Rocksmith style. You can purchase additional songs as optional IAPs.
24
Endless Survival
- Publisher: Gameloft
- Platform: iOS
- Country: The Netherlands and the Philippines
We don't know much about Gameloft's Endless Survival, besides the fact it was recently renamed from Survive Together beyond it being a multiplayer game set in a world overrun with recently raised from the dead monsters. We'll be sure to keep an eye out on it for you, but if you're lucky enough to live in The Netherlands or The Philippines then feel free to dive in and give us the lowdown.
25
Soccer Rally: Arena
- Publisher: Lave Skull
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: USA
Soccer Rally's latest (third!) entry in their series takes to the 'arena'. It's a car-football game which is going to boast online multiplayer and a diverse selection of vehicles to play as - each with varied stats.
26
Smite Blitz
- Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: UK, US, Canada, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden
Smite Blitz is set in an alternative universe to Smite where you will form squads from various pantheons of Gods to do battle with other teams. There will be a variety of modes on offer including a story campaign, challenges and various PVP modes.
The story mode itself will see you begin your journey in Egypt where you'll be attacked by dark forces. You'll have to fend them on in various wave-based battles. Meanwhile, you'll be able to tackle raids in PVE where you'll be able to earn loot to make your Gods even more almighty.
27
Naruto: Slugfest
- Publisher: Cubinet
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Laos, Thailand, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Australia & India
It's impossible to deny the influence of anime-themed games on mobile of late, and of course there's also been a big push to try and get more MMOs onto the platform. Enter Naruto: Slugfest, a fusion of both and... goodness me, it looks perfect.
28
Super Dinosaur: Kickin' Tail
If you know about the cartoon series, you might well be jazzed about the idea of playing Super Dinosaur: Kickin' Tail. In this battler you get to team up with characters from the cartoon/comic series, upgrade them, and fight them against Max Maximus' minions in over 180 levels.
29
Transformers: Heavy Metal
- Publisher: Very Very Spaceship
- Platform: Android
- Country: New Zealand
Niantic has teamed up with Hasbro to create a new augmented reality game called Transformers: Heavy Metal. This means players can expect to team up with the likes of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime whilst working for the Guardian Network. As you may have guessed from Niantic's involvement, Transformers: Heavy Metal will make use of real-world locations in its gameplay.
30
Dragon Brawlers
- Publisher: Skyunion Hong Kong
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia and Botswana
Skyunion have been around for a while now, with 13 titles now live on Google Play. Their latest game is a 3vs3 MOBA brawler based around teamwork and dragon raising. There's apparently already an extensive amount of dragons and heroes to choose from, and when you combine that with a clear UX and fast matchmaking, Dragon Brawlers could really be one to keep an eye out for.
31
Wild Guardians
- Publisher: PlayStack Ltd.
- Platform: iOS
- Country: Philippines
Assemble a team of Guardians, throw up your own defences, fight fantastical monsters, and enjoy an epic adventure in this tower defence. Play through its single player campaign or take on others in multiplayer with over 20 Guardians, 45+ abilities, and more.
32
Pirate Evolution
- Publisher Gram Games
- Platform: Android
- Country: Singapore, Netherlands, Austria and South Africa
The next big game to come out of Merge Dragons creators Gram Games looks to be an exploration-based game set within the Age of Sail. Pirate Evolution has players exploring over a hundred islands, battling enemies and upgrading their ship in order to conquer the seven~ish seas.
33
Farmscapes
- Publisher: Playrix
- Platform: iOS
- Country: Australia, UK, Canada
If you've seen Playrix' popular Homescapes (and you've almost certainly seen the adverts) then you'll already have a fair idea of what their upcoming title, Farmscapes, is all about. You'll solve matching puzzles to customise and rebuild a farm, getting it up to scratch while dealing with all of the issues and adventures that come with it. The name might sound familiar. That's because the developer released a game under that name many, many years back, however that's dead and this new, Farmscapes is here to stay.
34
God Eater: Resonant Ops
- Publisher: Bandai Namco
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Japan
A turn-based game which will be available for both major platforms, Resonant Ops continues on from God Eater 2 Rage Burst following a four-year time jump.
35
LEGO Star Wars Battles
- Publisher: Playdemic
- Platform: iOS and Android
- Country: India, Phillippines, Australia, New Zealand and Denmark
"What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff? Who would win in a showdown between Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett?
This is LEGO Star Wars Battles, a new mobile game that combines competitive combat, character collecting, and tower building with the classic charm and humor of LEGO. Lead an army of LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy. Collect and upgrade characters and vehicles and craft both light and dark side armies to take into battle. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically combat, defend, and capture territory as you push toward the enemy base to claim victory."
36
Tetris Royale
- Publisher: N3TWORK Inc
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: New Zealand
Now up to version 0.11.1, N3TWORK's Tetris Royale is reportedly plodding along quite well, with the 'Prime Time' feature live in testing. Aside from other features, it's Prime Time which is likely to be the killer app - a mode which runs for a set time during which players can win real money.
"It was all leading up to this. All those years of stacking Tetriminos, puzzle solving and setting up Tetris™ Line Clears are put to the test in Tetris® Royale. Experience the Tetris game like never before with three great ways to play. In Primetime, compete for real, cash prizes each night in a massive Tetris gameshow. Prove that you have the heart of a Tetris champion in 100 player Royale matches. Or hone your Tetris skills in Solo Marathon mode. Do you have what it takes to survive against the endless flow of Tetriminos? Only one puzzler can be the last player standing."
37
Deer Hunter 2020
- Publisher: Glu Mobile
- Platform: iOS
- Country: The Philippines
"With the addition of high fidelity graphics as well as brand new social and competitive features to deepen player engagement and drive community – the new title aims to offer the most immersive and authentic hunting experience on mobile."
38
Sausage Man
- Publisher: XD
- Platform: Android
- Country: Indonesia, Mayasia, Singapore
We've had battle royale titles about almost anything up until now, but there certainly hadn't been one where players take on the role of sausage people, battling in quick, competitive bouts.
You might have heard of Sausage Man before, it's been doing the rounds over on Tap Tap, in China, for a while now. This, however, is the first positive sign of it moving out to other regions, and ultimately the world.
39
Fallout Shelter Online
- Publisher: Gaea Mobile (Bethesda)
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: The Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan
We've known since March that the follow-up to Fallout Shelter was on the way, but the fact that three months on Fallout Shelter Online is already in soft-launch is quite notable. Well, it would be if it wasn't for the fact that game originally launched exclusively in China back in 2017.
There are notable changes to the game, mainly in how you collect heroes - if you are online then there's a gacha-style hero unlock system, and you'll feed those heroes into specific teams before sending them off to the waste.
40
Simure Vikings
- Publisher: GTarcade
- Platform: Android
- Country: Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Poland, the Philippines, Malta, and Indonesia,
Simure Vikings’ story is set in medieval Scandinavia, which allows the players to witness the power and bravery of the Scandinavian Kings. It shows their lives, their way of managing the kingdom and lots more.
41
Train Riders
- Publisher: Sybo
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Canada, The Netherlands, Philippines, Belgium
Sybo, the creators of the famous Subway Surfers, have changed up the setting a little and made a few new technology changes for Train Riders. We've not managed to get our hands on the game yet, but I think we're all hoping that they can capture the spirit of the original.
42
Mad Skill Motorcross 3
- Publisher: Turborilla
- Platform: Android
- Country: Canada, The Philippines
The next entry in the Mad Skills Motocross series is on the way, with it available in soft launch in both Canada and The Philippines. Alongside previous features of the PVP series, we're expecting to see a denser features list, and we'll be sure to keep you posted as we get more information.
43
Atlas Empire
- Publisher: Cerberus Interactive
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Canada, New Zealand, Australia
We've been following Atlas Empires for quite some time now, and who wouldn't? The fusion of location-based gaming with the strategy genre is interesting and the team certainly seem to have their heads screwed on right when it comes to aesthetics and design. It could, indeed, be the next big thing.
44
Puzzle Breakers
- Publisher: Playrix
- Platform: Android
- Country: The Philippines
Dublin based Playrix's next title is a match-three puzzler RPG. It's an interesting sidestep from the Homescapes, Gardenscape and Manor Matters developer. There's some interesting stuff going on, including a 3D art-style and a different summon system.
Below is some footage of the game, courtesy of 'Android Gameplay Uploader' on Youtube.
45
Guardian Tales
- Publisher: Kakao/Kong Studios
- Platform: Android
- Country: Canada
Kakao Games (Black Desert Online) are working with Kong Studios on Guardian Tales a new top-down action-adventure game which plays in multiplayer. Its quite a cute looking package, combining a lot of genres together into something which looks fast, fluid and fun.
Guardian Tales is set to release later in 2020, with the soft launch regions expected to change in anticipation of that.
46
Blade XLord
- Publisher: Applibot
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Canada, USA
Applibot's Blade XLord is set to be the next big hero-collecting RPG, having already achieved success in the Japanese marketplace with over 10 million downloads. The team, some of whom have worked on the popular Final Fantasy franchise, are currently hard at work adding new content while the game soft-launches ahead of its global release.
47
Catan: World Explorers
- Publisher: Niantic
- Platform: Android
- Country: New Zealand
Catan is a classic board game, and Niantic are the masters of AR, so this should definitely be one to watch in the future. Considering that Pokemon Go and Ingress were both, essentially, operating on some form of zonal capture - with the latter actually triangulating areas - the sidestep to Catan's hexes isn't actually that hard to mentally picture.
At the moment it's only available in New Zealand, but we'll keep you updated as we find out more.
48
Marvel Realm of Champions
- Publisher: Kabam
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: The Phillippines, Malaysia, Canada, Mexico
Kabam is back with the Marvel license again, this time, rather than a side-on fighting game, Marvel Realm of Champions takes the IP into a 3 vs 3 arena brawler. Each layer will customise one of a selection of heroes with (appearance altering) equipment before setting out to fight as part of a team in visually impressive, thematically astute settings.
49
Omega Legends
- Publisher: Skyunion Hong Kong
- Platform: Android & iOS
- Country: South America
A sci-fi battle royale shooter, Omega Legends pits players against each other in battles with 99 oppositions. It's apparently going to be filled with heavily tweaked character classics which cover a full spectrum of playstyles. Notably, as it's based in the near future, the combat will revolve around modern weapons and modern sidearms.
In addition to the standard survival mode, there's also a Covert Operation mode.
50
On Nom: Idle Candy Factory
- Publisher: ZeptoLab
- Platform: iOS
- Country: US
ZeptoLab's next title is Om Nom: Idle Candy Factory which takes their iconic studio mascot and puts them into a sweet factory. The idea is that the sweets will tumble through machinery before falling into Om Nom's mouth. It's an idle game, so it'll all keep working away while it's minimised, however, we're not sure how the game expands as time passes - we'll let you know as soon as we know more.
51
King of Worlds
- Publisher: 7Senses
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: United States, Brazil, The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macau
King of Worlds is a strategy game which is intended to be played at rapid speed - basically covering the building of an empire at ten times the speed. It'll have you summoning historical figures and regular troops in order to conquer your enemies and, ultimately, to control The Wonder - which grants additional boons to the player in command.
52
GT Manager
- Publisher: The Tiny Digital Factory
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Belgium, Canada, The Netherlands, Sweden
The next game from The Tiny Digital Factory is free-to-play racing manager sim GT Manager, which is currently in soft launch for both iOS and Android. Players will scout out new talent and sponsors while also overseeing R&D, technology deals and performance tweaks in order to take their team to the top of the leagues.
Notably, it'll launch with 16 tracks in it as well as a selection of well-known licenses like McLaren, Porsche, Audi, Corvette and more.
53
Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Publisher: Next Games
- Platform: iOS & Android
- Country: Poland
In these modern times of heavy licensing there are few things which could catch most people aside, but the combination of the popular Netflix IP, Stranger Things, with a the free-to-play puzzle RPG space is something which feels wholly unprecedented. That said, I'm very interested in seeing how the IP is used to its fullest extent within a space which is known for reskining and palette-swapping enemies in order to pad out the roster. Definitely one to watch.
Below is some gameplay, courtesy of the IOSTouchPlayHD channel.
54
Cybernom
- Publisher: ZeptoLab
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: United Kingdom
Om Nom is back, however this time he's a bit closer to Stealth Espionage Action rather than being up to his traditional candy consuming or rope cutting antics. In Cybernom you'll move him around, hack terminals and outwit the various defences of a futuristic office-complex/sinister-lair.
There's some footage below, courtesy of iOSTouchPlayHD on Youtube.
55
XCOM Legends
- Publisher: Take Two
- Platform:Android
- Country: Malaysia and The Philippines
XCOMs next foray into mobile steps away from the tactical gameplay we are used to seeing, and instead toward the gacha-powered, team-based RPG that we've seen popularized by games like RAID: Shadow Legends.
Gameplay is already starting to come out for the game, which can be currently be played via Google Play in The Philippines.and Malaysia. Keep your eyes on the site, as we'll have our opinions out on it shortly.
56
Talking Tom: Blast Park
- Publisher: Outfit7
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Country: Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Thailand, Slovenia, Netherlands, Israel, Sweden, Colombia
Not long passes between removing an Outfit7 game from this list and adding another, it seems. Talking Tom: Blast Park takes Talking Tom and his friends to their own theme parks & rides. You'll need to fight off The Rakoonz, who have invaded the park, in order to keep the animal friends safe.
57
Clash Mini
- Publisher: Supercell
- Platform: Android/iOS
- Country: Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland
It's a board strategy game that's using characters we already know very well from other Clash games. If you are eager to test it out, we have made a guide on how to download Clash Mini beta, so you can run through it quickly and try the game in case it's your cup of tea.