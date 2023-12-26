Monster Hunter Now codes to claim Zenny and other gifts (December 2023)

The easiest way to move up in the game without any work is to claim promo codes in Monster Hunter Now. Here are all of the active codes at the moment.

Monster Hunter Now is a relatively new game, that has a lot of in-game items, however, many of these in-game items are just received through playing the game. There are friend referral codes, which actually give a lot of items when the person you have referred gets to HR 6, but in addition to that, there are other promo codes that Niantic gives out for the game.

Those of you who have been playing for a while may be surprised to learn that there are promo codes for Monster Hunter Now; not least because there is no actual code redemption spot within the game. This is much like Pokemon Go, where on iOS there is no way to redeem a code in the game - in both situations, you have to use a webpage and log in to get your codes redeemed to your account. But, just because it is a bit different than with other games, doesn't mean that there aren't any Monster Hunter Now codes, in fact, there now are.

Current Monster Hunter Now codes

There are no active Monster Hunter Now codes at this time.

Expired codes

MHNow10M - 5000 Zenny, 1 Wander Droplet, 2 Potion (Valid until November 21)

WTBJDURHUMD9J - 3 Paintballs (Valid until October 31st)

MHN5M - 5,000 Zenny and 2 Paintballs (Valid until October 12th)

Where to find promo codes for Monster Hunter Now?

Monster Hunter Now does not showcase promo codes in their news, and so far, we have only seen promo codes revealed through their official Monster Hunter Now Twitter (or X) account. They are also announcing most of their updates and regularly sharing a lot of information about the game there, so it's worth a follow if you want to keep up to date.

How to redeem Monster Hunter Now codes?

As you may have noticed while looking around the game, there isn't actually a place to redeem codes in the game. This does not mean there aren't promo codes, however! You have to redeem your code online using the following steps.

Step 1: Go to official redemption website

Step 2: Log into the website using the same email or information used for your Monster Hunter Now account.

Step 3: Enter the Monster Hunter Now code. (It is sensitive to capitals!)

Step 4: Hit redeem and see what you've got!

Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated bu Sumant Meena