Genshin Impact tier list V7.1.0 - Vesna, Vodyanitsa [October 2026]
| Genshin Impact
Updated on October 5th, 2026 - Version 7.1.0 - Added: Vesna, Vodyanitsa
Hello and welcome to our Genshin Impact tier list! The game has been a raging success and continues to offer new content through its many consecutive updates. We have updated our tier list with the latest characters from the newest patch and will continue to add more as and when they are added!
If you're having trouble putting together the best party to conquer Teyvat or are wondering where your characters rank compared to others, this is exactly what you've been looking for.
Take a look below, and you'll find our Genshin Impact tier list, including all currently available characters in the game, their elements, rarity, weapon types, and more information for you.
We've organised this list and ranked the characters from SS to D tier. Just take a look below for everything you need to know.
1
SS tier
The SS tier has the best characters in Genshin Impact at the moment. You should use and invest in upgrading them as much as you can because the characters listed below have either received some buffs in the latest patch or have proven to be extremely versatile in various instances.
|SS Tier
|Icon
|Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Weapon
|Vesna
|5*
|Anemo
|Sword
|Vesna is a 5-star Anemo sword hypercarry centered on the Stellar-Swirl reaction. Casting her Elemental Skill puts her in the Armed for Action state, where spending Sword Essence summons Spirit Blades that deal massive direct damage. She scales exceptionally well with CRIT Rate, ATK%, and Anemo/Stellar-Swirl buffers.
|Vodyanitsa
|5*
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Vodyanitsa is a 5-star Hydro catalyst support who provides team-wide healing, interruption resistance, and continuous Hydro/Cryo RES shredding via her Elemental Skill. Her kit scales heavily with Max HP, making her a budget-friendly buffer for Hydro, Cryo, and Stellar-Swirl teams.
|Odette
|5*
|Cryo
|Sword
|Odette enables both Stellar‑Conduct and Stellar‑Swirl reactions while delivering continuous off‑field Cryo damage via her Solo Dance double. She shines in Stellar‑reaction comps alongside Electro or Anemo carries, prioritizing ATK%, Crit Rate/DMG, and Energy Recharge. Heart of the Furnace and her signature sword, Whitelake Frostfeather, are her best-in-slot options.
|Ineffa
|5*
|Electro
|Polearm
|Ineffa powers up the Lunar‑Charged reaction and applies Electro off‑field while giving a shield. She works best with Hydro teammates and wants ATK, Crit, EM, and some Energy Recharge. Lunar‑reaction artifact sets and her signature polearm are best on her.
|Linnea
|5*
|Geo
|Bow
|Linnea buffs the Lunar-Crystallize reaction and provides Geo RES shred while giving team-wide Elemental Mastery buffs and healing. Best to pair with Geo teammates such as Zibai, Navia, and Itto. She wants DEF, Crit, EM, and some Energy Recharge. Lunar-Crystallize artifact sets and her signature bow are best on her.
|Durin
|5*
|Pyro
|Sword
|Durin swap between two different modes (AoE or Single-target), each giving you its own advantages in combat. He works great as an off‑field damage dealer or a support. Best paired with other Hexerei characters.
|Yelan
|5*
|Hydro
|Bow
|Yelan is a 5-star Hydro bow user who provides consistent off-field Hydro application and damage, which scales with her HP. She easily fits into teams like Vaporize or Hyperbloom, boosting overall damage with her straightforward kit.
|Lauma
|5*
|Dendro
|Catalyst
|Lauma is a 5-star Dendro catalyst user who excels as an off-field support. She creates a large area that applies Dendro and enhances Bloom reactions into "Lunar-Bloom." Her strength scales with her Elemental Mastery, boosting the entire team's damage
|Sandrone
|5*
|Cryo
|Claymore
|Triggers "Stellar-Conduct" via Charged Attacks, an upgraded Superconduct that buffs Cryo and Electro DMG. She has pretty simple combos and excels at revitalizing older, underused units.
|Skirk
|5*
|Cryo
|Sword
|Paired with Escoffier, she’s a top-tier DPS with smooth combos and interruption resistance. She uses Serpent's Subtlety instead of Energy for her Elemental Burst, Havoc: Ruin, boosting damage via Void Rifts. Best builds focus on CRIT and ATK% with Finale of the Deep Galleries artifacts and Azurelight weapon. She shines in Freeze teams with Hydro characters like Escoffier and Furina, and her talents boost Cryo reactions.
|Xilonen
|5*
|Geo
|Sword
|Xilonen's abilities allow her to easily shred enemy resistances, particularly benefiting teams with Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo characters. She excels with builds focused on DEF and Energy Recharge, making use of the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set and weapons like Peak Patrol Song.
|Escoffier
|5*
|Cryo
|Polearm
|Escoffier is a 5-star Cryo polearm Sub-DPS and support in Genshin Impact’s Version 5.6 (debuted May 7, 2025). She is best used in Freeze teams with simple mechanics and 100% uptime as a top Cryo applicator and healer. She boosts damage via RES shred, synergising best with Hydro and Cryo.
|Iansan
|4*
|Electro
|Polearm
|She's great at low constellations, buffing movement-heavy teams. While her healing is weak, she's easy to build with ATK and Energy Recharge, using artifacts like Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City. She excels at boosting various DPS characters and enabling Electro reactions, but requires active movement for maximum buff potential.
|Yelan
|5*
|Hydro
|Bow
|Yelan is a sub-DPS character that does amazingly well in terms of damage. She provides great Hydro applications and is a truly great choice for any team that needs a little bit more damage.
|Furina
|5*
|Hydro
|Sword
|Furina is arguably one of the best sub-dps currently available. What makes her unique is her ability to alternate between two alignments, Pneuma and Ousia. Her skills' effects change based on her current alignment.
|Alhaitham
|5*
|Dendro
|Sword
|Alhaitham is an amazing DPS unit that can deal great amounts of damage to multiple targets. Their skill rotation is rather unique and requires a lot of dedication to master, but you have the payoff is glorious.
|Mavuika
|5*
|Pyro
|Claymore
|Mavuika can transition between on-field DPS, dealing massive damage with her Burst, and off-field Pyro application. Her Fighting Spirit mechanic allows for flexible team building, making her a highly adaptable.
|Wanderer
|5*
|Anemo
|Catalyst
|Wanderer is a unit with powerful charged aerial attacks that can deal massive AoE damage when equipped with the right weapon.
|Nahida
|5*
|Dendro
|Catalyst
|Nahida is a powerful character with wide, devastating AoE damage that has a low cost and can provide amazing Elemental Mastery Bonus to other characters. She's a top-tier Dendro unit that is worth adding to your team.
|Arataki Itto
|5*
|Geo
|Claymore
|Itto one of the best Geo DPS units in the game currently. He has, by default, fairly high defense, but he's not lacking in the damage department - quite the opposite, rather. That makes him a great SS Geo unit.
|Zhongli
|5*
|Geo
|Claymore
|Zhongli has a debuff on his Jade Shield that decreases Elemental and Physical resistance to all elements, which is insane. His shield can also offer primo protection while the pillar created by Dominus Lapidis causes Geo damage, providing extra boosts to his DPS. Zhongli’s Burst causes a Geo meteor to fall down on opponents and also causes Petrify, which disables their movement.
|Xingqiu
|4*
|Hydro
|Polearm
|With an elemental skill and Burst that can both provide defense and offensive support, Xingqiu is great for setting up combos. His Burst, Raincutter, can give extra Hydro damage to the active character and has a high elemental reaction. If paired with Pyro, you can set up successive Vaporize reactions, but if you decide to go with Cryo, you’ll be able to freeze assailants instead
|Venti
|5*
|Anemo
|Bow
|This love-him-or-hate-him bard is a great archer whose crowd-control techniques and elemental bonuses set him apart from the other characters. Venti can use Skyward Sonnet to lift enemies up into the air and deal constant Anemo DMG. This also allows him and his teammates to dodge attacks and use the glider to lift up over enemies and plummet down into them for additional damage. His Burst attack can use elemental absorption to help boost all other elements and create combinations that deliver unbelievable amounts of damage through minimal effort. I think that makes it clear why he is in the top position on our tier list for Genshin Impact.
|Kazuha
|5*
|Anemo
|Sword
|Kazuha is a powerful samurai who can attack in a rapid flurry using his sword. He is powerful for many teams, and many players consider him a must. Therefore, if you like his swift and agile kit, he will make a great addition to many teams.
|Hu Tao
|5*
|Pyro
|Polearm
|Hu Tao is an incredibly strong DPS character who offers massive Pyro damage with her fierce polearm attacks. Her ability to dash-cancel her charged attack with no cooldown to deliver massive Pyro damage can be paired with Hydro and Cryo to deliver some devastating combinations. Her Burst attack, Spirit Soother, summons forth a spirit to deliver Pyro damage in a large area. It also regens a percentage of her HP and can be triggered up to five times, depending on how many enemies were hit by it. A lot of reasons to put her high on our tier list.
|Ganyu
|5*
|Cryo
|Bow
|Carrying a bow that delivers multiple shots and provides excellent Cryo-based sub-DPS with additional AoE damage from charging, Ganyu is a fierce archer not to be trifled with. Her normal attack does up to six consecutive hits with arrows, but her charged shot not only offers icy arrows that deal Cryo damage, but if charged enough, the arrows can blossom with AoE Cryo damage, delivering a double-shot of death. Her elemental skill gets her out of danger quickly, while her Burst ability can deliver crazy amounts of AoE damage against multiple enemies, especially when coupled with additional charged shots.
|Bennett
|4*
|Pyro
|Sword
|Bennett’s Pyro abilities are absolutely fantastic for support, and he can also boost other Pyro users with resonance. He works well as a solo healer due to his Burst skill, which does Pyro damage and creates an Inspiration Field which heals characters below 70% HP.
|Raiden Shogun (Baal)
|5*
|Electro
|Polearm
|One of the latest additions to the game and a powerful one at that, Raiden Shogun (also known as Baal) is a strong Electro character that not only has a mighty arsenal but also the strength to make things happen. Her Musou no Hitotachi allows her to go into a state where she can release powerful attacks based on the amount of Chakra Desiderata's Resolve she has gathered. In other words, she's a character that relies on stacks and can work wonders in situations where Electro AoE damage is required.
|Ayato
|5*
|Hydro
|Sword
|A powerful Hydro DPS character, Ayato can be super useful even at zero Constellations since his kit already is pretty strong. He works great alongside many characters, but one of the most fun teams is arguably the freeze one, where you pair him up with Diona, Ganyu and Venti.
|Tighnari
|5*
|Dendro
|Bow
|A brand-new character belonging to the newly released Dendro element, Tighnari, can taunt opponents and deal lots of damage in a flurry of arrows. They can be extremely viable in many teams, especially if you're looking to try out something with both offensive and defensive elements.
|Neuvillette
|5*
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Neuvillette was introduced to the game in patch 4.1.0, and has proven to be one of the best DPS units around, if not THE best. He's a Hydro Catalyst user who's best built with Charged Attacks.
|Arlecchino
|5*
|Pyro
|Polearm
|Arlecchino joined the roster with the release of the patch 4.6 (May 2024). A common and very effective lineup uses Arlecchino along with Yelan, Xingqiu and Kazuha.
2
S Tier
Characters on this rank of our tier list are the second best in the game - if you have a party with four of these in it, you're in an amazing position.
|S Tier
|Icon
|Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Weapon
|Traveler (Cryo)
|5*
|Cryo
|Sword
|Cryo Traveler is a budget Cryo Sub‑DPS and Stellar Reaction buffer. Summoning a Frostpierce Star to fire ice crystals and stacking Frostglow powers up their multi‑hit Ice Javelin burst while elevating base team Stellar‑Conduct and Stellar‑Swirl damage. Build them with ATK%, Cryo DMG, and Elemental Mastery.
|Alyosha
|4*
|Electro
|Polearm
|Alyosha is a 4‑star Electro support for Stellar‑Conduct teams. Operating alongside his companion Tugarin, he applies Hunting Marks, provides AoE Electro field pressure, and boosts team Stellar‑Conduct reaction DMG inside Polestar Fields. He wants Energy Recharge and ATK% to maximize his passive skill buffs and team healing.
|Zibai
|5*
|Anemo
|Claymore
|Dual-wields: left hand always Anemo, right hand adapts to Pyro/Hydro/Electro/Cryo based on party. Wants one Anemo teammate + two of the same element to function. High skill ceiling, team-dependent.
|Zibai
|5*
|Geo
|Sword
|Zibai is a 5‑star Geo DPS who scales mainly from DEF and focuses on Lunar‑Crystallize reactions. Build her with lots of DEF and good Crit stats, and use the Night of the Sky’s Unveiling set.
|<
|Lohen
|5*
|Cryo
|Polearm
|A Cryo Main DPS specializing in Melt teams. His Elemental Skill empowers his Normal/Charged attacks, and he relies on off-field Hexerei: Secret Rite allies to trigger reactions and maximize his potential.
|Flins
|5*
|Electro
|Polearm
|Flins is a high-skill Electro polearm user who deals massive damage through his "Manifest Flame" and Lunar-Charged reactions. He does requires precise play to maximize his damage output. Also, pairing him with a support like Ineffa makes him a top-tier carry for challenging content.
|Navia
|5*
|Geo
|Claymore
|Navia is a good DPS that can find her place in many teams. She is great in addition to other elements, making complete use of her kit.
|Nefer
|5*
|Dendro
|Catalyst
|Nefer is a high-damage Lunar-Bloom DPS who thrives with Hydro support and Lauma, but she’s team-dependent. Build her with Elemental Mastery and CRIT to unlock her full power.
|Prune
|4*
|Anemo
|Catalyst
|Prune is a Sub-DPS and ATK buffer best in "Hexerei" teams. She focuses on ATK%, uses Viridescent Venerer or A Day Carved from Rising Winds artifacts, and pairs well with Skyward Atlas or Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.
|Ineffa
|5*
|Electro
|Polearm
|Ineffa boosts team damage with her unique Lunar-Charged reaction. She’s great as a Sub-DPS, always keeps shields and reactions up, but needs a Hydro teammate to shine.
|Citlali
|5*
|Cryo
|Catalyst
|Citlali excels in Melt and Freeze teams. She provides a shield, off-field Cryo application, and reduces Hydro/Pyro resistance for enemies affected by these reactions. Building Citlali focuses on maximizing Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge.
|Chevreuse
|4*
|Pyro
|Polearm
|Chevreuse is arguably the best 4-star character released for a very long time. If you are a Pyro or Elector main, you definitely want to have her on your team.
|Varesa
|5*
|Electro
|Catalyst
|She deals significant damage through her abilities, enhanced by her self-sustainability and mobility from Nightsoul Transmission. While she doesn't utilise Melt or Vaporize, her high base damage is effective. Builds prioritise CRIT and ATK with the Long Night's Oath set, focusing on her Elemental Skill and Burst to maximise Plunge damage in Hypercarry or Dendro teams.
|Nilou
|5*
|Hydro
|Sword
|Nilou is a powerful character that can scale off of her HP and is a key player of many Bloom teams because of her Elemental Skill.
|Yae Miko
|5*
|Electro
|Catalyst
|Yae Miko is a character with virtually no cooldown. Her elemental skills can be spammed, and they can also be used to dodge enemy attacks, making her a versatile fighter and a great Electro addition to many teams seeking DPS. The one drawback is her high Energy cost, but once you find a balance, she's a force to be reckoned with.
|Ayaka
|5*
|Cryo
|Sword
|Ayaka is a graceful warrior who can perform attacks in quick succession by consuming stamina. She can also deal AoE Cryo damage and apply its effect to all enemies within range.
|Diluc
|5*
|Pyro
|Claymore
|Diluc’s skills with a claymore are unmatched. He can slash four times with his normal attack, charge up to deliver additional slashes with a more powerful final slash, and deliver a Pyro-enhanced forward slash as his Elemental Skill. Pair that with his killer Pyro Elemental Burst that both knocks enemies back and then summons a scorching Phoenix that does a large amount of AoE damage, and you have a great Genshin Impact character for your team that delivers the heat.
|Diona
|4*
|Cryo
|Bow
|This feisty bartender is a great utility character who, like her mixed drinks, can be paired with other elements to really help her shine. Her charged shots with her bow offer Cryo attacks, and her Burst ability provides an AoE healing effect that can help keep your heavy hitters healthy while doing their damage.
|Eula
|4*
|Cryo
|Claymore
|The flurry of attacks Eula can perform is only matched by her sheer damage output. She benefits from some hefty resistance to interruption and DEF, which make her kit extremely powerful against pretty much anything. Oh, and she's one cool fella.
|Jean
|5*
|Anemo
|Sword
|One of the most diverse characters available, Jean can not only do some serious damage but heal and support the rest of your team as well. Her charge attack can launch enemies into the air, doing significant damage, and her skill gives her the ability to throw enemies even further with a burst of Anemo. Her Burst ability, Dandelion Breeze, instantly gives all party members a burst of HP and then continually provides more healing as AoE.
|Mualani
|5*
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Mualani is a hydro DPS character in Genshin Impact. She scales with HP and has a surfing-based gameplay. To maximise her damage, you need to understand Vaporize reactions and use teammates who can apply Pyro to enemies. Her recommended weapons and artifacts include HP, crit, relevant damage, and EM bonuses. Good team comps for Mualani include characters who can apply Pyro, Dendro, healing, or support.
|Klee
|5*
|Pyro
|Catalyst
|This little firecracker has bombs a-plenty to bring an explosive conclusion to any string of attacks. Klee’s passive talent, Pounding Surprise, has a chance to create an Explosive Spark from her normal attacks. This will not only give extra oomph to her next charge attack, but it also eliminates the stamina cost. If you see a glowing flower that indicates her Explosive Spark is active, you’re in for a treat.
|Cyno
|5*
|Electro
|Polearm
|Cyno is a combo-based DPS unit that relies heavily on fast movement, constant attacks and a flurry of well-executed moves in order to shine. He has fairly short cooldowns, and the Electro damage he can do makes him a great unit in combination with Fischl, Dendro Traveler and Zhongli.
|Mona
|5*
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Mona is a great crowd control Hydro Support character whose Burst ability provides many useful tactics, allowing you to play in many different ways. She is one of only a few characters who has a taunt skill, which draws enemies to fight against her magical apparition, allowing her some space to dodge out of harm’s way. When using her Burst, she has one of the highest multipliers in the game, as it does its explosion damage, and it can be used to completely immobilise foes for eight seconds.
|Sucrose
|4*
|Anemo
|Catalyst
|Specialising in crowd-control and elemental reactions, Sucrose gives some Anemo boost to your party’s attacks. Her skill summons a wind spirit that does Anemo damage and pulls them close. Her Elemental Burst can then release a torrent of Anemo wind from a larger wind spirit, which pulls and launches enemies with Anemo damage. If the larger spirit comes in contact with other elements, it will boost their damage as well.
|Tartaglia
|5*
|Hydro
|Bow
|With his bow in hand, Tartaglia dishes out an insane amount of Hydro damage from a distance, thanks to his scaling skill multipliers for his Elemental Burst ability. His normal attack can do six consecutive shots, but when charged, a torrent of Hydro will build up at the tip of his arrow, and then it creates AoE damage that can spread the damage of Riptide after it defeats a weak enemy. His elemental skill allows him to attack enemies with melee attacks, and his Burst ability can do both ranged or melee damage, depending on his stance.
|Xiangling
|4*
|Pyro
|Polearm
|A renowned chef from Liyue, Xiangling, and her fire-breathing panda pal, Guoba, do major Pyro damage as they prance around the battle area. Xiangling’s polearm attacks are fast, and her agile movement allows her to quickly dash around and get some hits in while her skills assist in attacking foes in a swinging circle of fiery death. She is great for DPS and supporting other characters that pair up with her for elemental combos such as Melt and Overload.
|Xiao
|5*
|Anemo
|Polearm
|With a polearm that allows for a lot of plunge damage, Xiao is an excellent DPS main for use in nearly any party. As he dons his Yaksha Mask, Xiao is able to jump up high and plunge down for great amounts of Anemo damage. His skill allows him to dash through groups of enemies, doing Anemo damage, which also gives him elemental particles, and generally allows him to quickly move around, helping him avoid damage.
|Yoimiya
|5*
|Pyro
|Bow
|Yoimiya is a powerful unit who is S tier in optimal conditions or A tier with a less-than-ideal team. Her kit is decent, and the Pyro resonance provides a great buff to her damage output.
|Heizou
|4*
|Anemo
|Catalyst
|Heizou is a character fairly similar to Sucrose, except specialising in Anemo damage and focusing mostly on attack and crit. He can be extremely viable in certain instances and depending on which team/role he fills.
|Layla
|4*
|Cryo
|Sword
|Layla is able to provide shields and energy to allies. She is a support that is HP-focused and works amazingly with Ayaka, Shenhe and Kazuha.
|Emille
|5*
|Dendro
|Polearm
|Emilie is Sub-DPS specifically designed for Burning teams. She provides Pyro application and has decent damage output. She's S-tier only if she's a part of a burning team. With future Pyro-related releases she will get stronger.
|Wriothesley
|5*
|Cryo
|Catalyst
|Wriothesley was released during the second phase of the "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" update (4.1). He brings big, sustained cryo damage to the table to go along with an interesting punching mechanic and access to various catalysts.
|Kinich
|5*
|Dendro
|Claymore
|Kinich is a 5-star Dendro Claymore user in Genshin Impact designed for mobile DPS roles. He excels at single-target damage through his Scalespiker Cannon, thanks to his high mobility and ranged attacks. Mastering his mechanics is key to maximising damage, as timing and positioning are crucial.
3
A Tier
These are all incredibly strong and capable characters that belong to the middle of our tier list, and you will be happy to have them in your party.
|A Tier
|Icon
|Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Weapon
|Illuga
|4*
|Geo
|Polearm
|Illuga is a support who boosts Lunar‑Crystallize damage, and he mainly scales with Elemental Mastery. His best set is Silken Moon’s Serenade, and Favonius Lance is his top weapon. He works best with Lunar‑Crystallize teams like Zibai and Columbina. He released in Version 6.3, Phase 2.
|Jahoda
|4*
|Anemo
|Bow
|Jahoda is good at dealing continuous elemental damage and providing healing. She can adapt her attacks to different elements and offers strong support capabilities, especially with her companion robots.
|Shenhe
|5*
|Cryo
|Polearm
|Shenhe is a Cryo character specifically tailored to fit mono Cryo teams and she offers a lot of Physical Resistance shred.
|Aino
|4*
|Hydro
|Claymore
|Aino is a free 4-star Hydro character who enables the new Lunar reaction system. As an off-field support, she applies Hydro and provides team buffs through her Moonsign mechanic.
|Freminet
|4*
|Cyro
|Claymore
|Even though Freminet can be overshadowed by other team members, he wields the Claymore and can use any Claymore reactions well, making him an important part of the team.
|Yaoyao
|4*
|Dendro
|Polearm
|Yaoyao is a fun character to play and pairs well with other Dendro units, providing them with all the healing and utility needed.
|Lynette
|4*
|Anemo
|Sword
|Described as a "multi-function magic assistant," Lynette can be a great assistant to Lyney, her brother. With her rapidly striking sword and magical abilities, she can be a great addition to the team.
|Ororon
|4*
|Electro
|Bow
|Ororon is a 4-star Electro bow user from Natlan who excels in Electro-Charged team compositions. His passive ability boosts the team's Electro damage. While he's strong in specific team setups, he's less effective as a standalone Electro unit.
|Gorou
|4*
|Geo
|Bow
|Gorou is a good support unit for Geo units, since he can buff up their defense even further.
|Aloy
|5*
|Cryo
|Bow
|Aloy is a pretty solid and simple character to understand. She deals Cryo Damage with her bow and works great in team comps that rely on burst damage and one-shots. She's not a highly mechanical character, thus her landing in A tier.
|Faruzan
|4*
|Anemo
|Bow
|While Faruzan could perform exceptionally well as a support, she is heavily reliant on unlocking all of her Constellations in order to truly shine. She can debuff enemies as well as buff the allies on her team, making her a top-tier support so long as all of those requirements are met. .
|Chasca
|5*
|Anemo
|Bow
|Chasca's ability to infuse bullets based on her team allows her to trigger multiple elemental reactions at the same time. She's a very good single-target DPS because of these mechanics."
|Barbara
|4*
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|A Hydro-healing wonder, Barbara may not deliver in terms of damage, but she can pair with other Genshin Impact characters to boost her abilities. Her basic attacks do water splash attacks that can take down Pyro enemy shields quickly, while her charged attack can generate four times the amount of healing power.
|Beidou
|4*
|Electro
|Claymore
|Even though Beidou’s skill, Tidecaller, can do a significant amount of Electro damage, she is unable to move during its execution, which leaves her open to attack. Her Burst, however, provides a good offensive attack that deals Electro damage while also reducing incoming damage. She also so happens to be an excellent swimmer and can reduce Stamina costs during swimming by 20%.
|Chongyun
|4*
|Cryo
|Claymore
|Dashing across the water is merely a neat trick that allows Chongyun to travel to unexplored areas, but it’s the Cryo shared attack that makes him great. When you activate Chongyun’s skill, Spirit Blade, all melee attacks are then converted to Cryo element attacks. This allows you to quickly set up elemental reactions with characters and boost their damage to high numbers.
|Fischl
|4*
|Electro
|Bow
|Pairing hard-hitting Electro damage with her raven, Oz, Fischl is a strong adventurer who loves supporting other characters as much as she loves lace. While her regular and charged attacks do a significant amount of ranged damage, when she unleashes Oz upon enemies, it provides some localised AoE damage that will boost any barrage. Fischl’s Burst can be used to quickly move Oz to another location so you can swap and add an Electro boost to other character’s DPS.
|Kaeya
|4*
|Cryo
|Sword
|Keeping enemies frozen is a good benefit in a supporting character like Kaeya, but his skill, Frostgnaw, has a limited distance to its effect. In almost a polar opposite to Xiangling’s fiery swirls, Kaeya can create a rotating belt of ice that revolves around him and does Cryo damage to anyone unlucky enough to be in the way. The Burst persists after switching characters, so it’s great to set up some elemental combos with.
|Albedo
|5*
|Geo
|Sword
|A powerful Geo user, Albedo’s sword delivers tremendous secondary DPS with low cooldowns. His Solar Isotoma skill creates an AoE Geo attack that persists and amplifies any attacks with additional Geo damage from Transient Blossoms, and his Tectonic Tide creates huge Geo crystals that deal massive damage in front of him. If both attacks are combined, it can unleash up to seven of these Fatal Blossoms, amplifying the attack.
|Chiori
|4*
|Geo
|Sword
|Chiori was introduced to the game in patch 4.5. She's a sub-DPS with an indestructible turret. All in all, she's pretty similar to another Geo user, Albedo.
|Candace
|4*
|Hydro
|Polearm
|Empowering the auto attacks of the other units on the team is what Candace excels at, as well as scaling off HP. This is just partly why she's such a great support on many teams. Her shield can be pretty good at times, and the passive talent To Dawn's First Light works amazingly in her kit.
|Keqing
|5*
|Electro
|Sword
|The critical damage attacks that you can build with Keqing are the sole reason she works so well. Her single-target charged attack creates staggering amounts of damage, plus both her skill and Burst ability can provide Electro AoE damage that combines multiple attacks for some hefty blows.
|Kokomi
|5*
|Hydro
|Catalyst
|Kokomi's ability to heal and ease of use make her an ideal character for most team compositions that are seeking a powerful party healer. Besides that, her ability to resist interruptions and negative effects is another great feature that allows Kokomi to be a decent unit overall.
|Ningguang
|4*
|Geo
|Catalyst
|Useful for more than just giving you some constant Geo damage, her Jade Screen is most effective for dishing out and protecting you from damage. Jade Screen is an elemental skill that can both protect from projectiles and deal AoE Geo damage, creating a versatile use case for most parties.
|Noelle
|4*
|Geo
|Claymore
|Noelle’s shield is easily one of her best features, which allows not only constant damage defense when active, but automatically triggers if another active character drops below 30% HP. Her Elemental Burst can change her normal attacks to spread out to wider Geo damage. Not bad for a character that's in the middle of our tier list, huh?
|Qiqi
|5*
|Cryo
|Sword
|This cute little zombie provides the ultimate healing support with her ability to offer heals while dealing damage to enemies. Qiqi’s support comes from using her Elemental Burst to target an enemy with a Cryo attack, then as it does damage to the enemies, whichever character you use to attack the enemy with will regenerate HP. She not only provides a solid way to deliver damage, but is by far the quickest way to recover precious HP in the middle of a fierce battle.
|Razor
|4*
|Electro
|Claymore
|Razor has a wolf spirit within, summoned by his Elemental Burst, who helps him create a barrage of Electro-based attacks. This high DPS comes with a cost, however, as it vanishes upon switching characters. That being said, Razor can dish out significant damage all by himself with his Burst and proper use of his skill, which boosts his energy recharge and recovery.
|Rosaria
|4*
|Cryo
|Polearm
|Rosaria has a polearm that she uses to do Cryo damage with, and she can move faster at night. Her elemental skill, Ravaging Confession, will let her warp behind an enemy and attack them, which will increase her CRIT rate if you manage to attack the foe’s back. Rites of Termination is Rosaria’s Burst ability, and it allows her to summon a gigantic ice lance that deals Cryo damage to enemies, including an AoE that does additional damage to enemies in that area.
|Sara
|4*
|Electro
|Bow
|Sara is an Electro Bow wielder who focuses mainly on rapid attacks and Energy restoration for the entire party. When maxed out, she's a solid character that could be considered a slightly weaker version of Bennett. While she is not as powerful as him, she can pretty much fulfil the same role in any Electro team.
|Sayu
|4*
|Anemo
|Claymore
|Sayu is a versatile unit who can be used for healing the team and dealing Anemo DMG with her Burst Skill. She can use the skills in her kit to apply various debuffs to enemies while acting as a solid healer.
|Traveler (Electro)
|5*
|Electro
|Sword
|Electro Traveler is usefull for F2P players. They're a support who’s good at giving teammates energy and applying Electro from off-field. Her skill creates items that recharge energy quickly, and their burst keeps Electro reactions going, plus it can lower enemy Electro resistance at higher levels. If you are playing Hyperbloom and you are F2P, give them a try.
|Clorinde
|5*
|Electro
|Sword
|Clorinde was introduced to the game during patch 4.7. She's an Electro DPS who can be a part of various teams. She's flexible as she offers mobility and self-healing. On the flip side, she has issues dealing with interuptions.
|Yanfei
|4*
|Pyro
|Catalyst
|Yanfei can quickly chip away at an enemy's HP with her Pyro DoT, and that can result in constant DPS over long periods of time. With great AoE in her kit, Yanfei can be a pretty good unit if you're lacking AoE damage.
|Thoma
|4*
|Pyro
|Polearm
|Thoma looks like a character with a lot of potential, but because he's not exactly the best fit for any team, he swiftly falls into the A tier. Being able to inflict and take plenty of damage, he is a well-rounded character who can be pretty decent in most teams when you're missing a better Pyro unit.
|Kuki Shinobu
|4*
|Electro
|Sword
|Kuki is a fairly decent electro healer, scaling off HP and having some burst damage in her kit to make her even more viable for clearing content.
|Kirara
|4*
|Dendro
|Sword
|Kirara was introduced to the game in patch 3.7. She's a support character and currently the only one who can speed up climbing. A trait like that makes Kirara a great character for exploration.
4
B Tier
While these characters certainly aren't the strongest, they will happily fill the gaps in your team build until you find a better option.
|B Tier
|Icon
|Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Weapon
|Yumemizuki Mizuki
|5*
|Catalyst
|Anemo
|Mizuki is good in Swirl compositions, providing both healing and support. Even though she's easier to play than Sucrose, her inability to use Normal Attacks during her Elemental Skill limits synergy with characters like Xingqiu and Yelan.
|Collei
|4*
|Dendro
|Bow
|Collei can work well sometimes, but she relies heavily on the damage over time caused by the Trump-Card Kitty skill as well as requiring good team composition to really shine.
|Ifa
|4*
|Anemo
|Catalyst
|Ifa, a 4-star Anemo Catalyst character in Genshin Impact, excels as a Swirl driver in Electro-Charge teams, using Normal Attacks during his Elemental Skill to synergise with characters like Yelan. His healing and damage are limited, relying heavily on team composition.
|Dori
|4*
|Electro
|Claymore
|Dori is both a healer and energy recharger. Her burst summons a spirit that heals your active character based on her HP, gives them energy, and zaps nearby enemies with Electro. She’s okay for teams that need constant bursts or Electro reactions, supporting high-energy DPS or reaction-based squads.
|Xianyun
|5*
|Catalyst
|Anemo
|Xianyun is a Support hero that was released with patch 4.4. She can summon a mechanism known as "Starwicker", which will then follow the active character and heal them periodically.
|Yun Jin
|4*
|Geo
|Polearm
|Yun Jin is great for boosting the Normal ATK damage, but sadly, she is not a great addition to mono elemental teams. She has a lot of burst damage, making her fall under a rather odd spectrum of "good but not really useful".
|Sethos
|5*
|Electro
|Bow
|One of the characters that was introduced into the game with the release of patch 4.7, Sethos, is a DPS Electro Bow user. They are squishy overall and have underwhelming stats, to say the least.
|Lisa
|4*
|Electro
|Catalyst
|Even though Lisa’s skill is great against mobs of enemies, it takes perhaps too long to charge up. That, paired with her low HP and base damage, tells you why she falls lower on our character tier list. However, if you’re looking for a great supporting character for chaining some elemental reactions, the massive Electro damage from her Lightning Rose Burst will also push back enemies with lightning strikes.
|Traveler (Geo)
|5*
|Geo
|Sword
|The Traveler’s Geo form is a great and somewhat unexpected support character to archers. With a quick summon of their elemental skill, a Geo pillar juts up from the ground, which can provide a platform for archers to safely pick away at foes, as long as there isn’t any magic or ranged attackers currently aiming at you, of course.
|Xinyan
|4*
|Pyro
|Claymore
|As a Pyro user, Xinyan offers a lot of options. Her skill creates a Pyro shield, which both attacks with Pyro while absorbing damage - the amount depends on how many enemies are hit by it. Xinyan’s Burst can quickly light mobs ablaze, as it has a huge AoE and does physical damage and Pyro damage in the surrounding area.
|Charlotte
|4*
|Cryo
|Catalyst
|Charlotte is a 4-Star Cryo Catalyst character that was released in patch 4.2. She can be valuable to her team thanks to her investigative skills, which can help out with puzzle-solving and uncovering secrets. Thanks to her talents, she can debuff the enemies' defense and also mark them. Marked enemies take increased Cryo damage for a short period of time.
|Kachina
|4*
|Geo
|Polearm
|Kachina is a four-star Geo polearm character in Genshin Impact who excels as a support unit. Her kit revolves around her turbo twirly ride, a geo construct that deals AoE damage and can be used for exploration and combat. While her personal damage output is relatively low, she offers valuable support abilities through her artifact sets and constellations.
5
C Tier
These characters are admittedly a bit basic, and with some gacha luck, you'll be able to ditch them before long.
|C Tier
|Icon
|Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Weapon
|Dahlia
|4*
|Hydro
|Sword
|Dahlia provides a Hydro shield and ATK SPD buffs but is less effective outside Freeze teams due to no off-field Hydro application. Build Dahlia with HP% and Energy Recharge, using Noblesse Oblige artifacts and Favonius Sword.
|-
|Dehya
|5*
|Pyro
|Claymore
|Dehya is a character with one of the highest base HP pools in the game, but while she's pretty decent at tanking and resisting interruption, she's not all that great when it comes to buffs and synergy with other characters.
|-
|Mika
|4*
|Cryo
|Polearm
|Mika is a support character that can grant allies attack speed and healing effects, being extremely effective alongside characters like Eula, Fischl and Rosaria.
|Amber
|4*
|Pyro
|Bow
|Oh God, what happened to you Amber? She is good for exploring and solving puzzles, and while she can offer some chances to snipe enemy weak spots from a distance, she otherwise is relatively weak. Her low base damage and HP are a huge problem, and with the long cooldowns for her skills, you basically need to fully unlock her to get her to decent stats. We are so sorry Amber, but someone has to be at the bottom of our Genshin Impact tier list, Let's hope that developers will save you in the future!
|Gaming
|4*
|Pyro
|Claymore
|Gaming is a Pyro DPS hero that was released with patch 4.4. Even though he's not really that strong yet, he's a fan character regardless.
|Traveler (Anemo)
|5*
|Geo
|Sword
|Easy to pick, as it’s the primary character of the story, the Traveler’s Anemo powers provide a lot of benefits. Palm Vortex is a great skill that provides a quick way to bring enemies to you, but it can also spread other elements to enemies. Their burst carries enemies away from you and also spreads elemental damage, which can be helpful with crowd control.
And that's our GI tier list of all of the best characters! Feel free to use some of our Genshin Impact codes, or check out some of our other character guides!