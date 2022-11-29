Hello and welcome to our Genshin Impact tier list! The game has been a raging success and continues to offer new content through its many consecutive updates. We have updated our tier list with the latest characters from the 2.7 patch and will continue to add more as and when they are added to the game!

If you're having trouble putting together the best party to conquer Teyvat with or are wondering where the characters you have rank compared to others, this is exactly what you've been looking for.

Take a look below and you'll find our Genshin Impact tier list, including all currently available characters in the game, their elements, rarity, weapon types, and more information for you.

We've organised this list and ranked the characters from SS to D tier. Just take a look below for everything you need to know about what characters are and how they fare...