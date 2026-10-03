Free Primogems, giveaways and Mora await those who dare redeem active codes for Genshin Impact. Don't worry, we'll show you how it's done as well.

Updated on October 3rd, 2026 - new code added

Below you can find all the latest working promo codes for the game, as well as the previously released ones. If you've been playing for a while, then you know just how important Primogems are, especially for F2P players! Not only that, with the Genshin Impact codes listed below, you can grab Hero's Wit, some tasty and useful food, a lot of Mora and other gifts.

In return, those will impact (no pun intended) your progress, as there's a lot that you can do with the free rewards. Be it pulling new characters, upgrading them, getting equipment or other things.

Newest Genshin Impact codes

OPERACOLLAB - Primogem ×30, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×2 (new!)

Primogem ×30, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×2 (new!) VesnaOnPatrol - Primogem ×40, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×3 (expires October 22nd) (new!)

- Primogem ×40, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×3 (expires October 22nd) (new!) EPIC2026 - Primogem ×40, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×5 (new!)

- Primogem ×40, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×5 (new!) GS71XAVWDS - Mora ×30,000, Hero's Wit ×3, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5 (new!)

- Mora ×30,000, Hero's Wit ×3, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5 (new!) Y6JYMKV6JKSL - Primogem ×60, Adventurer's Experience ×5 (new!)

- Primogem ×60, Adventurer's Experience ×5 (new!) MySnezhnayaCareer - Primogem ×160, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×3 (expires September 06th)

Primogem ×160, Mora ×20,000, Hero's Wit ×3 (expires September 06th) BALLETCOLLAB - Primogem ×30, Mora ×10,000, Hero's Wit ×3, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×3

- Primogem ×30, Mora ×10,000, Hero's Wit ×3, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×3 DUGODWKRHAKDNJ - Primogem ×30, Mora ×10,000, Hero's Wit ×3, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×3

- Primogem ×30, Mora ×10,000, Hero's Wit ×3, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×3 Snezhnaya - Mora x30,000, Hero's Wit, x3, Fine Enhancement Ore x5 (Asia only)

- Mora x30,000, Hero's Wit, x3, Fine Enhancement Ore x5 (Asia only) UIVIBUQM6Q8A - Mora ×10,000, Adventurer's Experience ×10, Fine Enhancement Ore ×5, Jueyun Chili Chicken ×5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles ×5

Livestream codes

Scaleblade - Primogem ×100, Mora ×50,000 (expires March 30th)

Primogem ×100, Mora ×50,000 (expires March 30th) TempleofSpace - Primogem ×100, Hero's Wit ×5 (expires March 30th)

- Primogem ×100, Hero's Wit ×5 (expires March 30th) LinneaClassTime - Primogem ×100, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 (expires March 30th)

Expired codes

What are Genshin Impact codes?

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes step by step

Step 1: Create a miHoYo Account and then log in to it.

Create a miHoYo Account and then log in to it. Step 2 : Head to the Redeem Code page.

: Head to the Redeem Code page. Step 3 : Select the server where you have created your account.

: Select the server where you have created your account. Step 4: Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent.

Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent. Step 5: Type in the redemption code and hit Redeem.

These are only available for 24 hours after the live stream ends. We'll update the new codes after the next live stream.YOAL3V36XHS7 I LEGEDILJKSGM I Everwinter I OntoSnezhnaya I Odette0812 I 2BJ64QRZ7RT8 I EZSB8889C2BZ I LCXGEA5SX65L I CODENAMEK I NMI20MAJGIBP I MageNicolesPuzzle I PFY1S40I88T9 I FEOMBCVX6UO7 I I A0NBWRZZI3XJ I INUH43366326 I PSCA8NL4ZSPD I MIXF44DAP7HW I RFVEZO83458Q I ZECVVP1DT7Z2 I LTT3DVKVLUQ I BLINYMOIBLINY I GS64YTW65O I 8BHA0KFRG94K I JTSHBHPPKUSV I HUEK68JUUI37 I MoonInvitationLunaIV I UOEP49JJ11GO I TSUKINOARIKAE I 8X73KH58KDHN I DABHTY763DAZ I P3GXX56W3VG9 I XXOJ2Z7F8GJI I YuanShen2025Gift I GENSHINGIFT I TeaPartyTime I TotheMoon I Marionette I OHOHONICOLE I BacktoSumeru I NicolaCoCo I WilltoWin I Snezhnaya20260812 I FairyGirlLinnea I Zibai0515 I GallopYeah I ComeNightorDay I Homeward I VarkaArrives I VisitWonderland I XTFPHSEJCFYM I NTIF4NP4DO89 I 3SXYPDLD3FYV I EPIC2025 I GS61RD26W966 I MBEYNDLU3WGZ I EKLP57EFE4G4 I GS61YTEFW9V6 I GenshinHigh5Fight I GENSHIN5THSPRADIO I WUSXOI92X54U I SAWFSXA7NCSM I SWIP9F497X18 I ITSTARTSIN60NODKRAI I EPIC2025 I GS60YTM4NW I R4SCAU7CR1G9 I TOUGNK89J77G ICLD6ZWU35GTH I GOGOCraftspeople I Dragon1203Durin I 1203Kuunrukous I LaumaNodKraiFlins I LunaI0910 I HiFiveTraveler I NODKRAISP0909 I OSOIDWA2R5H3 I GWLN97614C8LI 4BWU6FCNYUSH I NSXD6FDNHCS5 I GS58OT75MG I VSWSRL22S4PD I EZIZ8W3J47NA I YTYD336W7K77 I FIGHTLIKESKIRK57 I 8QD412QXCEU1 I GS57YTSNLJ I LWKC638ULB16 I ZT5RJ4AX4WYV I Vamosacorrer25 I GIFTFROMSKIRK57 I HS4NM7YDGC99 I ZXUY83279WB1 I VSL93LTE5WY5 I MasterSkirk0618 I YourSpaceTime I VoidStar0618 I 56CacucuVSAjaw I VSL93LTE5WY5 IIfaCacucu0507 | ChefEscoffier0507 | GI56Paralogism | FORNATLAN | MAVUIKAWISHES | 6ALMWAVKLK35 | 7TLMXSD243JR | JS45ETDJLKMD | XSME6NV4GX2Z | KALF66CLGXKM | PT5WP6D5GXJ9 | 2SMTYV59TLFD | 7SMTGV59BLXH | 8T4TGDLRA5E5 | YS2WHUHFNQ5M | 5TJWHDHX7R59 | PTKXYUGW7R6D | NODKRAI0910 | FATUI | FROSTMOONSCIONS | LIGHTKEEPERS | THEWILDHUNT | VOYNICHGUILD | UAL6MXW8BUFH | SYVBY9I3MBI4 | 5AM75NYUGTTR | GS55YTPY8X | JRCB867O8KT3 | POKAPOKAGENSHIN | 11KU0MNDK2RG | COACHIANSAN0326 | GOGOVARESA0326 | GI55TETEO | RONGHUAYANWU | YUYANJIAOXI0326 | TETEAOKAN0326 | XA4N66LAC349 | 7B476N4TDJ6V | RB5PPN4BV355 | GS54MTX685 | HNYM49IX9PDS | WEAV365PI953 | WAM5UWWU28NV | GISPECIALPROGRAM54 | MIZUKI0212MIZUKI | AISABATHHOUSE | 54YUANSHEN0212 | RUIXI0212NEW | SANCHUANHUAJI | GSRDTE5CE | 4SLPH3BSFVH9 | LT5NH2TTXUHM | UAMPGJASECZH | STANDWITHMAVUIKA | EAOL18BJ8S64 | ACUI96V85FCK | FIBE54PL5995 | SDKLSK67TZ1X | GENSHIN52X8399 | PAGG9M78TJBQ | MTLF6DKA7PQZ | HVQAUTYB8NKE | AEXK6S4U93CF | LA5E77CLZX5V | SVMCJ1398A18 | PPBL281426WC | EMVDL6W28D8A | UTLO4OA55PA7 | WTXV36M1J6CO | DEOB21CK9Y6N | SBUEMJB449D9 | HVDLLZ29Y26W | UB4XPUJS77QD | LHMJORVJ3551 | GENSHIN51TT | WORF3IEG4WP9 | DMGJ5262H9SK | BLAZETONATLAN | EFCIZM3399M1 | HHHA5Z81O5UK | KEQES9R79R49 | HHFP3517D3UN | OHDN6KB124UF | JVBR8Z8EB8Z9 | DT4BZD5RT5U9 | KKFD53TP7U2M | QIDDIC21CM9X | ARQS5391FY79 | USDA9H94ZHSE | ZOYWFIGI3NJ2 | NAJEWZTD7XD5 | QIDD46418U6Q | KKFD1J97LTJ2 | GENSHINSUMMERNIGHT | FBJCMYSXCBT5The game itself has all kinds of promo codes that the developers release every once in a while, and they enable you to claim valuable rewards. You can bookmark this article and check it every once in a while to make sure you are up to date with the latest.

You will receive your rewards via the in-game mail shortly!

Are the promo codes safe?

I want more Primogems!

Well, we can only guarantee the ones in this article are, as they are all tested before being added to the list. So, make sure you are using relevant and official sources, and you'll be fine!These Genshin Impact codes are a great way to get tons of free, and many other rewards. Make sure you claim them before they expire because they also have quite a tight expiration date!

But before we dive into the code list, let me quickly explain how to redeem them, just in case you're new to the game!

Requirement: To be eligible to claim codes, you need to reach Adventure Rank 10. Otherwise, you can't redeem them.

Where can I find more of the Genshin Impact codes?

As most of them are part of the events, our advice is to follow the official Facebook page , the official Twitter page , or the official Discord channel . However, you can just bookmark us, as we check their social media regularly, and update this article as soon as the new codes are out!

These are all the Genshin Impact currently available codes! We'll keep you updated as soon as they release new ones, so stay tuned!

You can download the game from both Google Play and the App Store, but you've probably done that already, or you wouldn't be here. Right?

Of course, don't forget to check out our Genshin Impact character tier list to learn which ones are currently ruling the meta!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.