Net yourself more Primogems and Mora with these Genshin Impact codes

If you're looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes, you came to the right place. Below you can find all the latest working promos for the game, as well as the previously released ones. If you've been playing the game for a while, then you know just how important Primogems are, especially for f2p players!

Active Genshin Impact codes

VTPU3CQWYCSD (New!)



AB7VJC9EGDAZ (New!)



WT7D3CQEHVBM (New!)

9bpcjcqghawz - 60 Primogems, 5x Adventurer's EXP

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, 3x Hero's Wit

Livestream codes:

No livestream codes at the moment.

Expired

FANRONGCHANGSHENG - 8 Adventurer’s EXP, 10 Fine Enhancement Ore, 18k Mora

ETNU2DN5NZRR - 60 Primogems, 4x Adventure EXP

SA7V2DRZGAU5 - 100 Primogems, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

PSNVJURZZSD9 - 100 Primogems, 5x Adventurer's XP



5SPDKV8ZHBFV - 100 Primogems, 50,000x Mora

AS7CJDP4NG7H - 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora

BSNDJC747Z7D - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

KB6DKDNM7H49 - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

BSPD3ZRXU985 - 60 Primogems, 10000 Mora

LBNDKG8XDTND - 100 Primogems,10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

NB6VKHQWVANZ - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wits

BSNUJGQFUTPM - 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora

GenshinEpic - 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore

GenshinGalaxy - 10,000 Mora, 3 Monstadt Hashbrown, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 3 Northen Smoked Chicken

GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

- 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora GC9K7TE7HN

153YuSaenh - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP

TT7BVJNPL249 - Rewards: 60 Primogems

GSIMPTQ125 - Rewards: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

DSPVUN2BKH5M – 100 primogems,10 mystic enhancement ore



CB7UU6KT2H59 – 100 primogems, 5x Hero's wit



NTPVU7JTJYPD – 100 primogems, 50,000 mora



PT8SG36HK4X6 – 100 primogems and 10 mystic enhancement ore

UTNBBGSZ3NQM - 100 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

8A6ABHTH2N9Z - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

WTNTBYSZJNRD - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

SBNBUK67M37Z - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventurer's Experience

Cuupmbjsvd - 50 Primogems

GENSHIN1006U - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - EU Server

GENSHIN1006A - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP - NA Server

GENSHIN1006S - 30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP SEA Server

GENSHIN0928E - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - EU Server

GENSHIN0928N - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - NA Server

GENSHIN0928A - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora - SEA Server

GenshinMHY0O - 30 Primogems - EU Server

GenshinMHY0M - 30 Primogems - NA Server

GenshinMHY0I - 30 Primogems - SEA Server

Genshin1111 - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

GenshinZHB30 - 160 Primogems

eATDgIXLD56 - 100 Primogems

5KVeIbSxDUU - 100 Primogems

G3tQq6TOqmE - 100 Primogems

- 100 Primogems GOLNXLAKC58 - 50 Primogems

What are Genshin Impact codes?

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes step by step

Step 1: Create a miHoYo Account and then log into it.

Step 2: Head to the Redeem Code page.

Step 3: Select the server where you have created your account.

: Select the server where you have created your account. Step 4: Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent.

Select the character nickname where you want your rewards sent. Step 5: Type in the redemption code, and hit Redeem.

The game itself has all kinds of promo codes that are being released by developers every once in a while and they enable you to claim valuable rewards. You can bookmark this article and check it every once in a while to make sure you are up to date with the latest promo ones available.

You will receive your rewards via the in-game mail shortly!

Are the promo codes safe?

I want more Primogems!

Well, we can only guarantee for the ones that are being released in this article, as they are all being tested prior to updating the page. So, make sure you are using relevant and official sources and you'll be fine!These Genshin Impact codes are a great way to get tons of free, and many other rewards depending on the code. Make sure you claim them before they expire because they also have quite a tight expiration date!

But before we dive into the code list, let me quickly explain how to redeem them, just in case you're new to the game!

Requirement: In order to be eligible for claiming the codes, you need to reach Adventure Rank 10. Otherwise, you can't redeem them.

Where can I find more of the Genshin Impact codes?

As most of them are being part of the events, our advice is to follow the official Facebook page official Twitter page , or the official Discord channel . However, you can just bookmark us, as we are checking their social media daily, and we will have our article updated as soon as the new codes are out!

These are all the Genshin Impact codes currently available in the game! We'll keep you updated as soon as they release new ones, so stay tuned!

You can download the Genshin Impact from both Google Play Store and App Store, but you've probably done it before, or you wouldn't be here. Right?

And of course, don't forget to visit our character tier list to learn what characters are currently in meta!