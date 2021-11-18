Call of Duty Mobile codes to redeem and some tips to help you (December 2021)

: December 1st, 2021 - Checked for new CODM redeem codes.

Do you want the latest Call of Duty Mobile codes to redeem? Below you can discover all the codes that are currently active in the game, as well as a couple of tips to help you win more matches. And if you really want to unlock in-game outfits, gun skins and all the other goods, then you don't want to miss any CODM redeem codes!

Call of Duty Mobile codes to redeem

67VHL8XS2SZ1

STPW4PR86ZRF

BJMMZCZAQS

BQIHZBZC4Q

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BQIBZBZJSU

BPIBZBZ4QX

BQIDZBZWCT

BQICZBZ7BM

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

3EREQN8HR4KXN

These are all the latest COD Mobile redeem codes - if we've missed one, make sure you let us know and we'll update the list!

Expired:

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

CODMA473366440

CODMB846206751

CODMC753629219

BMRMZBZESA

BLIKZCZNCM

BNDGZBZFF7

BNGHZBZBTN

BMTUZBZXUD

BMRNZBZNKC

BMTPZBZAAN

ARPM3LUJOJF97

QVABZASRI7ZHQ

If any of the redeem codes we shared have stopped working, let us know! When we redeemed them, they were working as intended.

How to redeem codes in COD Mobile

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center.

Step 2: Type in your UID (user ID, which you can find in the Player Profile, underneath your avatar icon).

Step 3: Type in the Redeem Code and Verification code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page).

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

In order to redeem the COD Mobile codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:

That's it! Your rewards should arrive in your account in a matter of seconds. Make sure that you have the latest version of the game before redeeming the COD Mobile codes, so you avoid losing the rewards (better safe than sorry, right?). Check how you can use the controllers in CoD!

We have a couple of tips to help you out in the game, so you'll know exactly what to expect from this awesome mobile FPS.

Take it slow and get used to the controls (and the camera)

If you played COD on the PC or console, then you know how fast-paced and intense it can be. On mobile, that entire intensity (let's call it that) is a little bit reduced, since the player has to rely on a much smaller screen to spot the enemies and react in time.

I suggest that you play a few games (about 10-15) to really get used to the game, especially if you're coming from the bigger screens. I know for sure that for me, it felt like an entirely different game!

Play each map and learn every "sweet" spot

If you're not familiar with the previous Call of Duty maps, then you need to know that in the mobile version you will be able to play in a variety of them. Since they all differ from each other, I would suggest that you play each one multiple times in a normal match so you can learn all the interesting places where you can sit with a sniper gun or some sneaky spots where you can ambush your opponents with a grenade.

Invest in the premium Battle Pass

COD Mobile offers a really awesome Battle Pass, but if you are set on playing multiple games a day (about 10+) then I'd definitely recommend getting the Premium Battle Pass. The amount of free skins emotes and other goods make it totally worth the price of admission!

If you don't mind paying just a little bit more, then you can invest in the BP bundle, which will give you a few extra rewards. I usually prefer this option, because I like to collect every single limited reward!

Find the best settings for your play style

If you want to have a smooth experience, then you might want to tweak your device's settings a little bit. The one with the biggest impact is the shooting mode - you could try out firing your shotgun from the hip, for example, which works extremely well. You also want to try to different sensitivities, because you'll need to move and aim quite a lot in the game, so you ideally want to have an easy timing aiming at opponents.

Make sure you practice all the adjustments and changes in the Practice vs AI before you go into any match, so you can quickly hop out and make further changes if necessary.

Customize all your loadouts

The fact that you can have different loadouts is a huge help, you can simply set up a loadout for a specific map and then quickly select it before hopping into the game. Make sure you fix all of those loadouts because it will save you a lot of time. You should also try different loadouts depending on the map, even if you've just upgraded one single weapon.

For example, in Nuketown and Killhouse you want to use a powerful SMG because you will have tons of close-ranged combat. In Crossfire, you can go for sniper rifles and other long-range weapons, since you will have enough space to sit still and take down enemies from afar. You can always consult our list of best guns in CODM!