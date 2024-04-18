The most dangerous sci-fi worlds found in gacha games

Oh and executive manager, before you venture further, know your employees better via our neat tier list for Limbus Company ranking each of their identities.

All hell breaks loose in this peak dystopia. Welcome to The City, which consists of 26 districts overseen by the Wing and your survival chance varies significantly depending on where you're dropped.As a rule of thumb, spawning in a Nest sets you up for life since they are generally well-off neighbourhoods under a Wing's jurisdiction and protection. Things take a flip turn when you end up in the Backstreets as backwater areas are free real estate for a vast network of Syndicates. Some prominent ones like Five Fingers govern it with a set of strait-laced rules. Other than bickering and territorial disputes between these Syndicates, you'll also be living in unsanitary conditions and run the risk of bumping into a rampaging Distorted being or Abnormality who are, in essence, monsters.The district you start in matters a lot too, with the best bet unanimously being the tech dystopia K Corp, a district so morbidly fascinating that warranted an article from me some time ago. As a refresher, K Corp champions the biomedical industry that revolutionised healthcare with creations such as the HP bullet. Look past the usual corporate nonchalance for research ethics and work culture and you find yourself housed in one of the safest modern districts, safeguarded with heavy fortifications, advanced drones, and a nigh-invincible militia. Though its Backstreets aren't much better compared to the other districts that are regularly susceptible to stuff like genocide by N Corp.While places like J Corp - the neon-lit urban capital of casinos - are pretty harmless to live in, some districts require expertise in both skill and survival intuitions. For example, U Corp - a district surrounded by the Great Lake rife with pirate shenanigans and Eldritch abominations. However, we can agree that L Corp is the worst district to spawn in its current state, with a defunct Wing and its Nest swallowed up by its surrounding Backstreets.