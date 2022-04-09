Cookie Run: Kingdom: Redeem code list (April 2022)

All the Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes you could need in one article

If you have been playing Cookie Run: Kingdom, I am sure you know there are tons of ways to get items for free. From daily gifts to the plethora of rewards that you can get in-game - you might not have a shortage of items. But, everyone loves free stuff, so we have set out to create an up to date redeem code list.

Cookie Run: Kingdom will be releasing codes without any warning, at random, so you should keep checking back to see if there is any free stuff on offer! These codes are best redeemed through a web browser, so do read how to redeem below and then get to the codes! They do only last for a limited time, so be quick!

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes

2022PPLSCHOICETY - New!

0224CRKDARKCACAO - 3000 Crystals



- 3000 Crystals COOKIELIVECOUPON - 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals



- 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals GOMAGICOVENEVENT - 500 Crystals



- 500 Crystals CK1STANNIVERSARY - 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes

- 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes WEMADECKTOGETHER - 3000 Crystals

The above are the only currently known, active codes that are in the game. Below, we have a list of recently expired codes, give them a go and see if they are still working for you.

Expired

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 - 1000 Crystals

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2 - Special Cookie Cutters x3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 - EXP Star Jelles Lv. 6 x100

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 - 30 Time Jumpers

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 - 3 of each Aurora item

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 - 3 Magic Cookie Cutters

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 - Rainbow Cubes x500

GETUR5SUGARGNOME

GETUR3SUGARGNOME

GETUR1SUGARGNOME

GETUR7SUGARGNOME

2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Reward: 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1000 Cold Crystals & 5,000 Crystals) (New!)

30MILLIONKINGDOM (Reward: 3,000 Rainbow Cubes & 3,000 Crystals)

KINGDOMNBLUECLUB (Reward: 500 Crystals)

REALTOUGHCOOKIES (Reward: 500 Crystals) - Update the game and then try to redeem the code

KINGDOMWITHSONIC (Reward: 1000 Crystals)

Log in until December 31, 2021 and check your inbox - (Reward: 1,500 Frost Crystals & 3,000 Crystals)

PARFAITSUBSCRIBE (Reward: 1000 Crystals)

BESTGAMEAWARDTHX (Reward: 3000 Crystals)

COOKIERUNTWITTER (Reward: 1000 Crystals)

XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN (Reward: 12,000 EXP)

CHIMNPERLKINGDOM (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP (Rewards: 50000 Coins)

COOKIECHICKENRUN (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

HAPPY100DAYSGIFT (Rewards: 1000 Crystals, Exp Jellies)

IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD (Rewards: 3 Cookie Cutters)

POONGDENGKINGDOM (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMBERYLLULU (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2 (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMYUNIKO720 (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

WELCOMETOKINGDOM (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMWELOVEYOU (Rewards: 3000 Crystals and 100 Stamina)

COOKIEFOOLSDAYS2 (Rewards: 401 Crystals)

TAMAGIFT500TOYOU (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB (Reward: 1000 Crystals)

RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 (Reward: 300 Crystals)

12THBRAVEDAY0612

JJONDEUKEECOOKIE (Rewards: 300 Crystals)

COOKANGJIKINGDOM (Reward: 300 Crystals)

DOMINOCOOKINGDOM (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCRKMATT (Rewards: 300 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCRKJACE (Rewards: 300 Crystals)

OPENSILVERBUTTON (Reward: 1,000 Crystals, 20 Tower Keys & 200 Horns)

WELCOMETOCKSANNA (Rewards: 300 Crystals)

KINGDOMOKING5927 (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMSWAMP0130 (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMSUNBA0128 (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMYANGDDING (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMLILKA2021 (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

50CAFEREWARD1000 (Rewards: Unknown)

COOSEBOMEKINGDOM (Rewards: 300 Crystals)

TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ (Rewards: 500 Crystals)

How to Redeem a Cookie Run: Kingdom code?

Step 1: Tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) on the upper right-hand corner of the game’s screen.

Step 2: Tap the settings option.

Step 3: Tap the Info tag on the right-hand side.

Step 4: Copy your name, from the User Info tab. Your name is right under it, it can be an email address or a GUEST-XXXXX username.

Step 5: Head to DevPlay’s redeem code website and enter your User ID and the promo code you want to redeem and hit Claim Reward.

Step 6: Close the game and re-open it. There will be no notification on your mobile device that the code has been redeemed, but if you do get confirmation on the website, you should then be rewarded with the items!

Redeeming a code is a bit complicated if you are new, but once you take a look below, you should be fine!

We will do our best to keep this list up to date, as more codes pop-up, and if you find a code, feel free to leave it in the comments.

Original Article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.