What's the best way to make a tribute to this great game than to rank all of the cards in a Clash Royale tier list! This successful mobile game has been out for a little over 6 years now, and it seems it isn't going anywhere. Back in the day, the game was extremely different. You had to use coins to play, there were huge 10,000-gem tournaments, and there weren't any legendary cards in the game.

Fast forward to 2022, and now there are over 100 cards available in Clash Royale. Some cards are too overpowered, and some others need some love from Supercell immediately, but today, we'll do our best to rank every single card in the game. We know the community won't agree with our rank, but then again, it's hard for the community to agree on anything. But that's part of any passionate gaming community.

Here's our ranking of every card available in a Clash Royale tier list.

Original list by Sergio Velasquez, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.