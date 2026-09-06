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Clash Royale tier list: Ranking every card in season 86 [September 2026]

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Clash Royale
Clash Royale tier list: Ranking every card in season 86 [September 2026]

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Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 16.402.2 - Added: Ice Wizard

What better way to pay tribute to this great game than to rank all of the cards in a Clash Royale tier list? This successful mobile game has been out for a long time now, and it seems it isn't going anywhere. Back in the day, it was completely different. You had to use coins to play, there were huge 10,000-gem tournaments, and there weren't any legendary cards to collect.

Fast forward to the present, and now there are over 100 cards available in Clash Royale. Some cards are too overpowered, and others need some love from Supercell immediately, but today, we'll do our best to rank every single one. We know the community likely won't agree with our ranking, but then again, it's hard for the community to agree on anything. But that's part of any passionate gaming community.

Here's our ranking of every card available in a Clash Royale tier list. 

Click Here To View The List »

1
Spell cards tier list

S Tier
Name Rarity Cost
Vines Epic 3
Goblin Curse Epic 2
Earthquake Rare 3
Party Rocket Legendary 5
Fireball Rare 4
Poison Epic 4
The Log Legendary 2
Tornado Epic 3
A Tier
Zap Common 2
Giant Snowball Common 2
Barbarian Barrel Epic 2
Goblin Barrel Epic 3
Arrows Common 3
Royal Delivery Common 3
Rocket Rare 6
B Tier
Lightning Epic 6
Spirit Empress Legendary 3
Graveyard Legendary 6
Freeze Epic 4
C Tier
Rage Epic 2
Clone Epic 3
Heal Spirit Rare 1
Mirror Epic 1

2
Champions tier list

Champion cards in Clash Royale

Coming into the latest update, the game will now feature Champions - we've already covered that, but if you're curious about their standing and which ones are the best, this list should give you an idea.

Hero Magic Archer - Rank S+

Arguably the best hero in the game. He abuses cheap 1‑elixir Triple Threat to get huge value: long‑range pierce damage, free chip on towers, and defense via a decoy, making him the most oppressive meta hero right now.

Hero Barbarian Barrel - Rank A+

Flex Hero acting as a 2‑elixir spell‑troop hybrid with Rowdy Reroll, giving strong swarm clear, bridge pressure, and chip for cycle/beatdown decks, but less game‑warping than Magic Archer Hero.

Little Prince - S+ Rank

Finally, a new card in the world of Clash Royale! Of course, it's a bit overpowered at the moment and many players are complaining about it but it is what it is!

Monk - S+ Rank

The Monk is a champion who can push back enemies and deal quite a large amount of damage. He can protect allies with a barrier and reduce incoming damage from all sources.

Terry - S+ Rank

Terry, alongside his hog, Pim Pim, makes for an amazing Champion that is extremely fast and focuses on buildings from a melee distance.

Skeleton King - S+ Rank

Thus far, the Skeleton King seems extremely powerful, given his ability to summon a mini-army of skeletons to fight for him. While he is not extremely tanky as a unit, he can be a force to be reckoned with if given a proper tank unit in his deck, as well as some more damage troops.

Golbinstein - A Rank

Goblin Stein is a five elixir Champion with a two elixir ability called Lightning Link. Lightning Link electrifies the link, damaging any enemies that get near and shocking them. Goblin Stein is a good card to use in a variety of decks, including hog rider decks, mortar decks, and balloon decks

Archer Queen - S Rank

Since the Archer Queen can turn invisible, she can deliver the element of surprise to the enemy. She can also be used strategically to decoy the opponents into attacking the towers (when she turns invisible, the enemy troops automatically target the towers) and thus lose aggro, allowing her to possibly sneak into your opponent's territory.

Mighty Miner - S Rank

The Mighty Miner is a champion that's extremely useful against high HP enemies, thanks to his damage-over-time abilities.

Golden Knight - A Rank

This is the starter Champion you'll own, so he probably won't be the absolute best. Still, he's pretty fun to add to some specific teams.

Boss Bandit - A Rank

Boss Bandit seems to be somewhere in the middle to upper tier early on. Of course, we don't have enough data yet, so his rank might change in our next update.

Hero Tombstone - S Rank

Since Hero Tombstone can transform from a defensive building into the Tomb Queen, it brings a mix of stall, pressure, and win-condition potential. It can soak attacks, generate Skeletons, and then switch into an offensive threat that targets buildings, making it useful for both defense and counterpush play.

Valkyrie - S Rank

Frontline anti-swarm, backline assassin, and reactive defensive anchor.

Ice Wizard - S Rank

A top-tier defensive card that slows down enemy troops and attacks by 35% for just 3 Elixir. With his new Hero form, he can freeze entire pushes in place, making him an absolute lifesaver for stopping big pushes and setting up counter-attacks.

3
Buildings tier list

best building cards

There are many types of buildings in the game, and some of them are bad for the sake of it. Others are in desperate need of attention from Supercell. I’m looking at you, Cannon. Anyway, here is a Clash Royale tier list of the best buildings currently available.

S Tier
Name Rarity Cost
Furnace Rare 4
Barbarian Launcher Common 5
Party Hut Legendary 5
A Tier
Inferno Tower Rare 5
Goblin Drill Epic 4
B Tier
Mortar Common 4
Tesla Common 4
C Tier
Cannon Common 3
Goblin Hut Rare 5
Bomb Tower Rare 4
Barbarian Hut Rare 7
Elixir Collector Rare 6
X-Bow Epic 6
Barbarian Hut Rare 7
Goblin Cage Rare 4

4
Troops tier list

troops tier list

Last but not least, ground troops, which make up almost every card in the game. We'll mention every card that's left on the tier list, from the powerful Witch to the forgotten Guards. These are all the troops ranked from best to worst, so make sure to pick a powerful one (or more) and add them to your team.

S Tier
NameRarityCost
Goblin Machine Legendary 5
Royal Chef Legendary 5
Balloon Epic 5
Witch Epic 5
Valkyrie Rare 4
Skeleton Army Epic 3
Bomber Common 2
Baby Dragon Epic 4
Prince Epic 5
Wizard Rare 5
Mini P.E.K.K.A Rare 4
Hoig Rider Rare 4
Minion Horde Common 5
Royal Giant Common 6
Fire Spirit Common 1
Electro Wizard Legendary 4
Executioner Epic 5
Bats Common 2
Mega Knight Legendary 7
Firecracker Common 3
Super Witch Legendary 6
Elixir Golem Rare 3
Super Lava Hound Legendary 8
Super Magic Archer Legendary 5
Santa Hog Rider Legendary 5
Super Ice Golem Legendary 4
Super Mini P.E.K.K.A Legendary 5
Phoenix Legendary 4
A Tier
P.E.K.K.A Epic 7
Barbarians Common 5
Giant Skeleton Epic 6
Dark Prince Epic 4
Sparky Legendary 6
Lumberjack Legendary 4
Goblin Gang Common 3
Ram Rider Legendary 5
Royal Hogs Rare 5
Magic Archer Legendary 4
Goblin Demolisher Rare 4
Skeleton Dragons Common 4
B Tier
Giant Rare 5
Minions Common 3
Musketeer Rare 4
Ice Wizard Legendary 3
Bandit Legendary 3
C Tier
Knight Common 3
Golem Epic 8
Spear Goblins Common 2
Princess Legendary 3
Ice Spirit Common 1
Bowler Epic 5
Battle Ram Rare 4
Inferno Dragon Legendary 4
Mega Minion Rare 3
Dart Goblin Rare 3
Elite Barbarians Common 6
Royal Ghost Legendary 3
Zappies Rare 4
Rascals Common 5
Skeleton Barrel Common 3
D Tier
Archers Common 3
Goblins Common 2
Skeletons Common 1
Guards Epic 3
Three Musketeers Rare 9
Lava Hound Legendary 7
Miner Legendary 3
Ice Golem Rare 2
Royal Recruits Common 7
Hunter Epic 4
Night Witch Legendary 4
Cannon Cart Epic 5
Flying Machine Rare 4
Wall Breakers Epic 2
Goblin Giant Epic 6
Fisherman Legendary 3
Electro Dragon Epic 5
Battle Healer Rare 4
Mother Witch Legendary 4
Electro Spirit Common 1
Electro Giant Epic 7

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.