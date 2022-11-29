Clash Royale tier list: Ranking every card in season 41 [November 2022]
What's the best way to make a tribute to this great game than to rank all of the cards in a Clash Royale tier list! This successful mobile game has been out for a little over 6 years now, and it seems it isn't going anywhere. Back in the day, the game was extremely different. You had to use coins to play, there were huge 10,000-gem tournaments, and there weren't any legendary cards in the game.
Fast forward to 2022, and now there are over 100 cards available in Clash Royale. Some cards are too overpowered, and some others need some love from Supercell immediately, but today, we'll do our best to rank every single card in the game. We know the community won't agree with our rank, but then again, it's hard for the community to agree on anything. But that's part of any passionate gaming community.
Here's our ranking of every card available in a Clash Royale tier list.Original list by Sergio Velasquez, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Spell cards tier list
Spells have always been polarizing in this game. Losing because your opponent did nothing but spam spells cards to your tower can be annoying, to put it lightly. Throughout the game's history, spells' tower damage has been nerfed significantly. And some spells like earthquake needed a separate nerf, and they're still strong in the game.
Still, they're part of the game, so upgrading the best spells will help you a long way on battles in the arena. Here is a Clash Royale tier list of best spell cards!
S Rank Spells
- Eathquake
- Fireball
- Poison
- The Log
- Tornado
A Rank Spells
- Zap
- Giant Snowball
- Barbarian Barrel
- Arrows
- Royal Delivery
- Rocket
B Rank Spells
- Lightning
- Freeze
C Rank Spells
- Rage
- Clone
D Rank Spells
- Mirror
Champions tier list
Coming into the latest update, the game will now feature Champions - we've already covered that, but if you're curious about their standing and which ones are the best, this list should give you an idea.
Golden Knight - A Rank
This is the starter Champion you'll own, so it probably won't be the absolute best. Still, he should be pretty fun to add into some specific teams.
Archer Queen - S Rank
Since the Archer Queen can turn invisible, she can deliver an element of surprise to the enemy. She can also be used strategically to decoy the opponents into attacking the towers (when she turns invisible the enemy troops automatically target the towers) and thus lose aggro, and possibly sneak onto the opponent's territory.
Skeleton King - S+ Rank
Thus far, the Skeleton King seems extremely powerful given his ability to summon a mini-army of skeletons to fight for him. While he is not extremely tanky as a unit, he can be a force to be reckoned with if given a proper tank unit in his deck as well as some more damage troops.
Mighty Miner - S Rank
The Mighty Miner looks like a champion that can be extremely useful against high HP enemies, thanks to his damage over time abilities.
Monk - S+ Rank
The Monk is a champion who can push back enemies and deal quite a large amount of damage. He can protect allies with a barrier and reduce incoming damage from all sources.
Win Conditions tier list
Talking about win conditions can be confusing, especially because players don’t often agree on what a win condition is. However, for simplicity’s sake, we’ll rank them based on what we think and what Royale API considers a win condition. These Win Conditions are sorted in a tier list from the best to worst!
S Rank Win Conditions
- Balloon
- Hog Rider
- Royal Giant
- Elixir Golem
A Rank Win Conditions
- Goblin Barrel
- Ram Rider
- Sparky
- Magic Archer
B Rank Win Conditions
- Giant
C Rank Win Conditions
- Battle Ram
- Royal Ghost
- Ice Wizard
- Mortar
- Skeleton Barrel
- X-Bow
- Golem
D Rank Win Conditions
- Three Musketeers
- Lava Hound
- Electro Giant
- Wall Breakers
- Miner
- Graveyard
- Goblin Giant
Air Troops tier list
One thing’s for sure. If you don’t have anything to battle against them, you’re going to lose. Whether it is the always viable Baby Dragon or the sometimes annoying bats, you need to have something in your Deck to counter these air cards.
S Rank Air Troops
- Bats
- Minion Horde
- Phoenix
- Baby Dragon
A Rank Air Troops
- Skeleton Dragons
B Rank Air Troops
- Minions
C Rank Air Troops
- Inferno Dragon
- Mega Minion
D Rank Air Troops
- Electro Dragon
- Flying Machine
Buildings tier list
There are many types of buildings in the game, and some of them are bad for the sake of the game. Others are in desperate need of attention from Supercell - I’m looking at you, Cannon. Anyway, here is a Clash Royale tier list of the best buildings in the game.
S Rank Buildings
- Furnace
- Barbarian Launcher
A Rank Buildings
- Inferno Tower
B Rank Buildings
- Tesla
- Mortar
C Rank Buildings
- Goblin Hut
- Elixir Collector
- Tombstone
- Barbarian Hut
D Rank Buildings
- Cannon
- Bomb Tower
- Goblin Cage
- X-Bow
Troops tier list
Last but not least, ground units, which make up almost every card in the game. We'll mention every card that's left on the tier list, from the powerful Witch to the forgotten Guards. These are all the troops ranked from best to worst, so make sure to pick a powerful one (or more) and add them to your team.
S Rank Troops
- Witch
- Executioner
- Balloon
- Fire Spirit
- Bomber
- Firecracker
- Mega Knight
- Skeleton Army
- Electro Wizard
- Wizard
- Valkyrie
- Super Witch
- Prince
- Mini P.E.K.K.A
A Rank Troops
- Heal Spirit
- Dark Prince
- P.E.K.K.A
- Lumberjack
- Royal Hogs
- Giant Skeleton
- Barbarians
- Goblin Gang
B Rank Troops
- Royale Ghost
- Bandit
- Musketeer
C Rank Troops
- Elite Barbarians
- Dart Goblin
- Bowler
- Knight
- Princess
- Spear Goblins
- Ice Spirit
- Rascals
- Zappies
D Rank Troops
- Guards
- Night Witch
- Hunter
- Mother Witch
- Fisherman
- Electro Spirit
- Royal Recruits
- Ice Golem
- Skeletons
- Cannon Cart
- Archers
- Goblins
- Battle Healer