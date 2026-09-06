Coming into the latest update, the game will now feature Champions - we've already covered that, but if you're curious about their standing and which ones are the best, this list should give you an idea.

Hero Magic Archer - Rank S+

Arguably the best hero in the game. He abuses cheap 1‑elixir Triple Threat to get huge value: long‑range pierce damage, free chip on towers, and defense via a decoy, making him the most oppressive meta hero right now.

Hero Barbarian Barrel - Rank A+

Flex Hero acting as a 2‑elixir spell‑troop hybrid with Rowdy Reroll, giving strong swarm clear, bridge pressure, and chip for cycle/beatdown decks, but less game‑warping than Magic Archer Hero.

Little Prince - S+ Rank

Finally, a new card in the world of Clash Royale! Of course, it's a bit overpowered at the moment and many players are complaining about it but it is what it is!

Monk - S+ Rank

The Monk is a champion who can push back enemies and deal quite a large amount of damage. He can protect allies with a barrier and reduce incoming damage from all sources.

Terry - S+ Rank

Terry, alongside his hog, Pim Pim, makes for an amazing Champion that is extremely fast and focuses on buildings from a melee distance.

Skeleton King - S+ Rank

Thus far, the Skeleton King seems extremely powerful, given his ability to summon a mini-army of skeletons to fight for him. While he is not extremely tanky as a unit, he can be a force to be reckoned with if given a proper tank unit in his deck, as well as some more damage troops.

Golbinstein - A Rank

Goblin Stein is a five elixir Champion with a two elixir ability called Lightning Link. Lightning Link electrifies the link, damaging any enemies that get near and shocking them. Goblin Stein is a good card to use in a variety of decks, including hog rider decks, mortar decks, and balloon decks

Archer Queen - S Rank

Since the Archer Queen can turn invisible, she can deliver the element of surprise to the enemy. She can also be used strategically to decoy the opponents into attacking the towers (when she turns invisible, the enemy troops automatically target the towers) and thus lose aggro, allowing her to possibly sneak into your opponent's territory.

Mighty Miner - S Rank

The Mighty Miner is a champion that's extremely useful against high HP enemies, thanks to his damage-over-time abilities.

Golden Knight - A Rank

This is the starter Champion you'll own, so he probably won't be the absolute best. Still, he's pretty fun to add to some specific teams.

Boss Bandit - A Rank

Boss Bandit seems to be somewhere in the middle to upper tier early on. Of course, we don't have enough data yet, so his rank might change in our next update.

Hero Tombstone - S Rank

Since Hero Tombstone can transform from a defensive building into the Tomb Queen, it brings a mix of stall, pressure, and win-condition potential. It can soak attacks, generate Skeletons, and then switch into an offensive threat that targets buildings, making it useful for both defense and counterpush play.

Valkyrie - S Rank

Frontline anti-swarm, backline assassin, and reactive defensive anchor.

Ice Wizard - S Rank

A top-tier defensive card that slows down enemy troops and attacks by 35% for just 3 Elixir. With his new Hero form, he can freeze entire pushes in place, making him an absolute lifesaver for stopping big pushes and setting up counter-attacks.