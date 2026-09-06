Clash Royale tier list: Ranking every card in season 86 [September 2026]
| Clash Royale
What better way to pay tribute to this great game than to rank all of the cards in a Clash Royale tier list? This successful mobile game has been out for a long time now, and it seems it isn't going anywhere. Back in the day, it was completely different. You had to use coins to play, there were huge 10,000-gem tournaments, and there weren't any legendary cards to collect.
Fast forward to the present, and now there are over 100 cards available in Clash Royale. Some cards are too overpowered, and others need some love from Supercell immediately, but today, we'll do our best to rank every single one. We know the community likely won't agree with our ranking, but then again, it's hard for the community to agree on anything. But that's part of any passionate gaming community.
Here's our ranking of every card available in a Clash Royale tier list.
1
Spell cards tier list
|S Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Cost
|Vines
|Epic
|3
|Goblin Curse
|Epic
|2
|Earthquake
|Rare
|3
|Party Rocket
|Legendary
|5
|Fireball
|Rare
|4
|Poison
|Epic
|4
|The Log
|Legendary
|2
|Tornado
|Epic
|3
|A Tier
|Zap
|Common
|2
|Giant Snowball
|Common
|2
|Barbarian Barrel
|Epic
|2
|Goblin Barrel
|Epic
|3
|Arrows
|Common
|3
|Royal Delivery
|Common
|3
|Rocket
|Rare
|6
|B Tier
|Lightning
|Epic
|6
|Spirit Empress
|Legendary
|3
|Graveyard
|Legendary
|6
|Freeze
|Epic
|4
|C Tier
|Rage
|Epic
|2
|Clone
|Epic
|3
|Heal Spirit
|Rare
|1
|Mirror
|Epic
|1
2
Champions tier list
Coming into the latest update, the game will now feature Champions - we've already covered that, but if you're curious about their standing and which ones are the best, this list should give you an idea.
Hero Magic Archer - Rank S+
Arguably the best hero in the game. He abuses cheap 1‑elixir Triple Threat to get huge value: long‑range pierce damage, free chip on towers, and defense via a decoy, making him the most oppressive meta hero right now.
Hero Barbarian Barrel - Rank A+
Flex Hero acting as a 2‑elixir spell‑troop hybrid with Rowdy Reroll, giving strong swarm clear, bridge pressure, and chip for cycle/beatdown decks, but less game‑warping than Magic Archer Hero.
Little Prince - S+ Rank
Finally, a new card in the world of Clash Royale! Of course, it's a bit overpowered at the moment and many players are complaining about it but it is what it is!
Monk - S+ Rank
The Monk is a champion who can push back enemies and deal quite a large amount of damage. He can protect allies with a barrier and reduce incoming damage from all sources.
Terry - S+ Rank
Terry, alongside his hog, Pim Pim, makes for an amazing Champion that is extremely fast and focuses on buildings from a melee distance.
Skeleton King - S+ Rank
Thus far, the Skeleton King seems extremely powerful, given his ability to summon a mini-army of skeletons to fight for him. While he is not extremely tanky as a unit, he can be a force to be reckoned with if given a proper tank unit in his deck, as well as some more damage troops.
Golbinstein - A Rank
Goblin Stein is a five elixir Champion with a two elixir ability called Lightning Link. Lightning Link electrifies the link, damaging any enemies that get near and shocking them. Goblin Stein is a good card to use in a variety of decks, including hog rider decks, mortar decks, and balloon decks
Archer Queen - S Rank
Since the Archer Queen can turn invisible, she can deliver the element of surprise to the enemy. She can also be used strategically to decoy the opponents into attacking the towers (when she turns invisible, the enemy troops automatically target the towers) and thus lose aggro, allowing her to possibly sneak into your opponent's territory.
Mighty Miner - S Rank
The Mighty Miner is a champion that's extremely useful against high HP enemies, thanks to his damage-over-time abilities.
Golden Knight - A Rank
This is the starter Champion you'll own, so he probably won't be the absolute best. Still, he's pretty fun to add to some specific teams.
Boss Bandit - A Rank
Boss Bandit seems to be somewhere in the middle to upper tier early on. Of course, we don't have enough data yet, so his rank might change in our next update.
Hero Tombstone - S Rank
Since Hero Tombstone can transform from a defensive building into the Tomb Queen, it brings a mix of stall, pressure, and win-condition potential. It can soak attacks, generate Skeletons, and then switch into an offensive threat that targets buildings, making it useful for both defense and counterpush play.
Valkyrie - S Rank
Frontline anti-swarm, backline assassin, and reactive defensive anchor.
Ice Wizard - S Rank
A top-tier defensive card that slows down enemy troops and attacks by 35% for just 3 Elixir. With his new Hero form, he can freeze entire pushes in place, making him an absolute lifesaver for stopping big pushes and setting up counter-attacks.
3
Buildings tier list
There are many types of buildings in the game, and some of them are bad for the sake of it. Others are in desperate need of attention from Supercell. I’m looking at you, Cannon. Anyway, here is a Clash Royale tier list of the best buildings currently available.
|S Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Cost
|Furnace
|Rare
|4
|Barbarian Launcher
|Common
|5
|Party Hut
|Legendary
|5
|A Tier
|Inferno Tower
|Rare
|5
|Goblin Drill
|Epic
|4
|B Tier
|Mortar
|Common
|4
|Tesla
|Common
|4
|C Tier
|Cannon
|Common
|3
|Goblin Hut
|Rare
|5
|Bomb Tower
|Rare
|4
|Barbarian Hut
|Rare
|7
|Elixir Collector
|Rare
|6
|X-Bow
|Epic
|6
|Barbarian Hut
|Rare
|7
|Goblin Cage
|Rare
|4
4
Troops tier list
Last but not least, ground troops, which make up almost every card in the game. We'll mention every card that's left on the tier list, from the powerful Witch to the forgotten Guards. These are all the troops ranked from best to worst, so make sure to pick a powerful one (or more) and add them to your team.
|S Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Cost
|Goblin Machine
|Legendary
|5
|Royal Chef
|Legendary
|5
|Balloon
|Epic
|5
|Witch
|Epic
|5
|Valkyrie
|Rare
|4
|Skeleton Army
|Epic
|3
|Bomber
|Common
|2
|Baby Dragon
|Epic
|4
|Prince
|Epic
|5
|Wizard
|Rare
|5
|Mini P.E.K.K.A
|Rare
|4
|Hoig Rider
|Rare
|4
|Minion Horde
|Common
|5
|Royal Giant
|Common
|6
|Fire Spirit
|Common
|1
|Electro Wizard
|Legendary
|4
|Executioner
|Epic
|5
|Bats
|Common
|2
|Mega Knight
|Legendary
|7
|Firecracker
|Common
|3
|Super Witch
|Legendary
|6
|Elixir Golem
|Rare
|3
|Super Lava Hound
|Legendary
|8
|Super Magic Archer
|Legendary
|5
|Santa Hog Rider
|Legendary
|5
|Super Ice Golem
|Legendary
|4
|Super Mini P.E.K.K.A
|Legendary
|5
|Phoenix
|Legendary
|4
|A Tier
|P.E.K.K.A
|Epic
|7
|Barbarians
|Common
|5
|Giant Skeleton
|Epic
|6
|Dark Prince
|Epic
|4
|Sparky
|Legendary
|6
|Lumberjack
|Legendary
|4
|Goblin Gang
|Common
|3
|Ram Rider
|Legendary
|5
|Royal Hogs
|Rare
|5
|Magic Archer
|Legendary
|4
|Goblin Demolisher
|Rare
|4
|Skeleton Dragons
|Common
|4
|B Tier
|Giant
|Rare
|5
|Minions
|Common
|3
|Musketeer
|Rare
|4
|Ice Wizard
|Legendary
|3
|Bandit
|Legendary
|3
|C Tier
|Knight
|Common
|3
|Golem
|Epic
|8
|Spear Goblins
|Common
|2
|Princess
|Legendary
|3
|Ice Spirit
|Common
|1
|Bowler
|Epic
|5
|Battle Ram
|Rare
|4
|Inferno Dragon
|Legendary
|4
|Mega Minion
|Rare
|3
|Dart Goblin
|Rare
|3
|Elite Barbarians
|Common
|6
|Royal Ghost
|Legendary
|3
|Zappies
|Rare
|4
|Rascals
|Common
|5
|Skeleton Barrel
|Common
|3
|D Tier
|Archers
|Common
|3
|Goblins
|Common
|2
|Skeletons
|Common
|1
|Guards
|Epic
|3
|Three Musketeers
|Rare
|9
|Lava Hound
|Legendary
|7
|Miner
|Legendary
|3
|Ice Golem
|Rare
|2
|Royal Recruits
|Common
|7
|Hunter
|Epic
|4
|Night Witch
|Legendary
|4
|Cannon Cart
|Epic
|5
|Flying Machine
|Rare
|4
|Wall Breakers
|Epic
|2
|Goblin Giant
|Epic
|6
|Fisherman
|Legendary
|3
|Electro Dragon
|Epic
|5
|Battle Healer
|Rare
|4
|Mother Witch
|Legendary
|4
|Electro Spirit
|Common
|1
|Electro Giant
|Epic
|7
Cat Fantasy tier list