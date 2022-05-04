Dislyte codes for free gems packs and more (May 2022)

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards

In this post, we’ve compiled a list of all working Dislyte codes that can be used to claim free in-game rewards. This includes items such as gems, cube stones, supply packs and more. They are time-limited, so make sure to use them at the earliest opportunity.

List of all working Dislyte codes

Dislyte2022 - Rewards: x1 Stamina Supply Pack

- Rewards: x1 Stamina Supply Pack HAPPYEASTER2022 - Rewards: 100 Cube Stone & +2 star Experimon

- Rewards: 100 Cube Stone & +2 star Experimon PlayDislyte - Rewards 100 Gems

How to redeem Dislyte codes?

Launch Dislyte and click on the player avatar icon located at the upper left corner of the screen

Clicking on the avatar icon will open Squad Space

Click on the settings button (It's located at the bottom right-hand side of the screen)

Go to services and click on the gift code button located at the bottom of the menu

A new window will open, now copy and paste any of the active Dislyte codes from above in the text area and click on confirm button to claim your free reward

About the game

Dislyte is a futuristic turn-based adventure RPG set in the year 2027. In Dislyte you have to form a team of heroes that tries to defeat the evil that roams freely in the city. Dislyte features high-quality visuals, a distinctive soundtrack and sonic-based gameplay. It's all about collecting, training heroes (Called Espers), forming a team and taking part in strategic battles.

Dislyte is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.