Top 25 best roguelikes and roguelites for Android phones and tablets
The essential 25 roguelikes for Android in 2022
Roguelite or roguelike? Potato pot-ah-to. It's all the same to us.
Both terms stem from the original Rogue, Michael Toy and Glenn Wichman's seminal 1980 dungeon crawler. In it, for the first time, players encountered the concepts of procedurally generated levels that never played the same way twice.
They also encountered the concept of permadeath, whereby one hit would end their run. No saves, no restarts.
This brutally random approach, it was discovered, made Rogue way more replayable and considerably more satisfying to play than most contemporary adventures.
These days, games have moved on from Rogue's rudimentary graphics and staccato rhythm. But in recent years, plenty of games have rediscovered the joys of random level design and permadeath.
Those that stick closely to the Rogue playbook get labelled 'roguelikes'. Those that play fast and loose with the original template sometimes get the 'roguelite' moniker.
We're not fussed which gets used for the following Android games. We just want to play them again. And again. Oh, and again. In case you are hooked up to any of these, you can download them from Google Play. Without further ado let's dive into the list of best roguelikes for Android phones!Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Crying Suns
The developer of Crying Suns has clearly played a few game games of FTL. This tactical rogue-lite has many of the same spacefaring elements, but it also adds a compelling narrative and entertaining flight-squadron combat mechanics.
We're most intrigued by all the possible events and story outcomes, which makes it not only intriguing to play, but also pretty challenging with the fact that you never know what to expect from it. Oh, and it looks absolutely amazing, landing it the first spot on our best roguelikes for Android list.
Want more? Read our Crying Suns review.Download Crying Suns
2
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
Bad North combines RTS and tower defence elements with a run-based roguelike structure. It makes defending your islands from a Viking onslaught endlessly replayable.
One of the distinguishing elements of this game is, however, its graphics style. The minimalistic feel-good graphics that it features feel at home in this game, so if you haven't had a chance to dive into it, make sure you do so ASAP!Download Bad North: Jotunn Edition
3
Juicy Realm
We still don't have the ultimate roguelike twin-stick on mobile (that's Enter The Gungeon by the way), but Juicy Realm is a cracking alternative, with super-detailed cartoon graphics and a constant supply of zany firearms.
If you love a good Android roguelike, you're going to love every single aspect of Juicy Realm - it's got more than enough elements to keep you playing for hours, and the variety of items and weapons you can pick up is out of this world.Download Juicy Realm
4
Maze Machina
The developer of Card Crawl, ENYO and Card Thief has produced this exquisite turn-based swiping puzzler. Move a mouse around a randomly arranged 4x4 grid, vanquishing clockwork enemies. We haven't even started mentioning the stunning graphics and 3D amazing clockwork mechanics you're faced with.
The entire creation is unique, and all the different elements combine into one of the best strategic roguelikes for Android you'll ever get a chance to play.Download Maze Machina
5
The Legend of Bum-Bo
While The Legend of Bum-Bo is set in the same dark scatalogical universe as The Binding of Isaac, its turn-based match-four combat mechanics bring something different to the table. It is a game that feels intense and fun at the same time, all the while challenging you to pick and upgrade the best items.
It's a unique deckbuilding Android roguelike that you'll most definitely enjoy quite a lot, the more you play. Trust us, it might not look like much at the start, but it'll grow on you.Download The Legend of Bum-Bo
6
Downwell
Downwell practically buzzes with kinetic energy, whether you're bouncing on the head of a frog, blasting through layers of rock with your gunboots, or ducking into time bubble to buy some weapon upgrades. A truly thrilling roguelite which only needs red, white and black to make it feel at home on any mobile device.
Did you know we have a Downwell review? That's right - we loved this intense jam so much that we felt like a review would only do it good!Download Downwell
7
Dead Cells
Dead Cells provides one of the slickest, most satisfying action-platformer experiences on mobile. Run, leap and dodge through randomised levels, picking up a deadly range of swords, shields, projectile weapons, automated turrets and magical attacks. Then die and do it all again - but a little differently.
There's so much replay value to this game, making it a must-play in every Android roguelike enthusiast's book! Dead Cells Cavern key guide and Gardeners keys await for those who decide to dive right in. You don't have to thank us.Download Dead Cells
8
Immortal Rogue
This stunning Android roguelike hack and slasher is so slick, you can play it with one hand. It's far from brainless or shallow, though. Each fearsome enemy requires a different approach, while there are plenty of decisions to be made with your warrior's progression.
Each decision will impact the gameplay, so you can't just randomly select whatever comes easier. You need to think about the bigger picture each time, and that says something. You can have a well-done game even without brain-twisting mechanics, but still, make it plenty challenging!
Don't miss our Immortal Rogue review!Download Immortal Rogue
9
Wayward Souls (formerly Wayward Saga)
Imagine if someone made A Link to the Past into a combat-heavy roguelike, with each successive dungeon a punishing assault course of random design and brutal enemies. That's Wayward Souls, and it rocks. Still. Just take a look at our Wayward Souls review - it's got a whopping Platinum rating!
In other words, this brilliant game encompasses every aspect that makes a roguelike good, and that easily lands it a spot in our best roguelike games for Android phones and tablets list.Download Wayward Souls
10
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
A brutal survival game with a distinctively spindly comic book aesthetic. Guide Wilson through a hazardous alternate world, crafting your way to some form of temporary safety. There will be battles to be had, food to be cooked, and sanity to be restored - it's pretty much got everything to keep you going for hours on end (at a time).
In the Don't Starve: Pocket Edition review we wrote we've stated that it's just as good as it is on PC. Despite the touch controls, it's a game well worth your time (oh and how much of it it'll take!) - make sure to check it out.Download Don't Starve
11
Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale
A sequel to Meteorfall: Journey that mixes roguelike deck-building mechanics with tense, strategic battles and a glorious cartoon art style. This time the latter incorporates a much deeper grid-based system.
Krumit's Tale feels as though it's meant to immerse you into a carefully animated genre-mixing game, with heavy roguelite elements and witty jokes arriving at the best time possible. Just take a look at our Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale review. It's spot-on.Download Meteorfall: Krumit's Tale
12
Out There
Who says Android roguelikes can't have narrative heft? Out There is an atmospheric choose-your-own space adventure where no two runs are exactly the same. The comic-book-like graphics make this game feel like it just came off your shelf and into your mobile device, only to take you on a stunning gravity-defying adventure. We'd strongly suggest playing it on a tablet to enjoy it even more!
Oh, and did you know we wrote an Out There review? In there we've got details on every single aspect that we loved about this game and what we found to make this game well worth a playthrough.Download Out There
13
Hoplite
Hoplite is the roguelike stripped down to its basics, and we love it for that. Guide your Spartan hero through successive randomly generated grid-like levels, waging snappy turn-based warfare on your foes, just like we mentioned in our Hoplite review.
The hexagon shapes present at each depth in this dungeon crawler allow for a lot of options, while also making it all the more challenging. Another one of its defining features is that, unlike many other Android roguelikes and roguelites, you won't be transported to a super challenging level in the blink of an eye. Instead, it takes its time so you can truly get used to the difficulty.Download Hoplite
14
Void Tyrant
Void Tyrant is a colourful deck-building game build on solid roguelike foundations. At the heart of its is a game of interstellar Blackjack, as you aim to draw higher than your space alien foes without going bust.
If deck building and card battlers are your bread and butter, make sure you give this one a shot - you might be surprised by how well it's made and who knows, you might even find your next favourite interstellar roguelike game in Void Tyrant.Download Void Tyrant
15
OneBit Adventure
OneBit Adventure is here to fill the needs of a thirsty retro gamer, looking to find something similar to "that game he played back in the '80s". Even the music is 16-bit, and the sound is done in the same fashion. OneBit Adventure is a pixelated dungeon-crawler roguelike that has a nice dash of RPG in it. The first thing you'll notice is that combat is turn-based, which some might find unusual in this genre.
You'll equip your brave champion, level him up and stand bravely against the dragons and other foes until they smash you so hard that you end up as another stain on the walls of their dungeons. There are a lot of secrets to uncover, and you can use different character classes, so the fun should last a while.Download OneBit Adventure
16
Black Paradox
Black Paradox juices up the classic 2D shooter with the judicious application of roguelike elements. It's got a bullet hell vibe, but with a little extra spice.
The pixel and brightly-coloured neon graphics feel at home in this game and the option to customize your ship makes it even better. It's easily one of the best shoot 'em up space roguelites on Android. We loved it quite a bit, and so we've decided to write a Black Paradox review. Give it a quick read!Download Black Paradox
17
Desktop Dungeons
Roguelike dungeon crawlers have flooded the mobile RPG space in recent years, and this PC conversion is one of the meatier examples, thanks to an overarching kingdom-building element.
The best part about that is if you've already started playing Desktop Dungeons on your PC you can continue off from mobile. The game allows for cross-platform play and that is something really cool especially if you want to dip your toes into a little bit of dungeon crawling when not at home.
Want more? We have a Desktop Dungeons review for your reading pleasure!Download Desktop Dungeons
18
Road Not Taken
Road Not Taken splices roguelike elements into the tile-sliding puzzler, and the results are brilliant. Add into the mix a gorgeous cartoon art style and a surprisingly emotive story, and you have one of the best roguelikes for Android on this list.
Just don't get fooled by its appearance. The game is unforgiving, and the levels get tough pretty quickly. Also, the touch controls might not be exceptional at times, so you will also need to be mindful of where you tap!Download Road Not Taken
19
Sproggiwood
Sproggiwood is a roguelike dungeon crawler in a similar vein to Desktop Dungeons. It sets itself apart with an altogether quirkier and more appealing Finnish fairytale aesthetic. That's right - this game is brilliant, and you can read more about it in our Sproggiwood review.
On a different note though, you can grow your own civilization, capture villagers of different classes, and adventure into the dungeons by using any of them. It's one of those games where you've got a lot of things to do outside of killing stuff, so that feels like a fresh breath of air when you want a short break from slaying.Download Sproggiwood
20
Neon Chrome
A neon-soaked twin-stick shooter set in a rich cyberpunk universe. Neon Chrom's gunplay is gloriously hard-hitting, while its procedurally generated levels and run-based gameplay give it cybernetically enhanced legs.
You can enjoy fairly smooth touch controls and, something that you won't often see in games belonging to the genre - auto-aim in case it becomes too much to handle. Though we doubt it'll be necessary. It's a game worth taking a closer look at. And for an even more zoomed-in approach, we have a Neon Chrome review.Download Neon Chrome
21
Peak's Edge
Kenny Sun has proved himself the master of clever, fiendish puzzlers. And in Peak's Edge, he's nailed the roguelike too - albeit with Sun's signature abstract twist. Oh, and if you thought roguelikes must be full of enemies and blood, this game proves that it's not the case.
You can have a stunning and minimalist roguelike for Android that features all the elements to make up a great game of the genre. It's simply brilliant.Download Peak's Edge
22
Cultist Simulator
Cultist Simulator is described as a roguelike narrative card game, but that doesn't adequately prepare you for the sheer freewheeling possibilities of this cosmic game of Poker. Draw cards, explore arcane rites - then die and try it all again.
There are a lot of strategic elements in place, and if you leave your guard down for just a second, it might as well be game over. Make sure to check it out - it's one of those games that will keep you playing for hours. For more, don't miss our Cultist Simulator review.Download Cultist Simulator
23
Death Road to Canada
Ah, good old Death Road to Canada.
Zombies have infected every gaming genre known to man, so a zombie roguelike survival action RPG was always on the cards. That's Death Road to Canada in a slightly unwieldy nutshell. It's pixelated, it's intense, it can be done in multiplayer more, but most important - it's awesome.
You'll rarely run into a gem like this one belonging to the roguelike genre, and if you're looking to loot, kill, and try to not die among other stuff, you need to check it out. And if you want more DRTC, we also have a Death Road to Canada review!Download Death Road to Canada
24
Card Quest
A solo card crawl with hefty roguelike elements, Card Quest is an absolute treat. Its finely balanced card combat leaves ample room for experimentation, and inching through its rich retro-RPG world is a delight.
Traverse the cities in search of new dungeons, loot as many treasure chests as you can, and try your best to beat all the bosses in the game. It's all pretty straightforward, and it's done right. Don't forget to read our Car Quest review if you want to learn more about this brilliant game.Download Card Quest
25
NetHack
Roguelikes might be having a bit of a phase right now, but it's not a new phenomenon. NetHack is a port of a 1987 roguelike, with suitably retro visuals and genuinely Rogue-like action. That means while the game doesn't feature all the eye-catching graphics you see nowadays, it focuses solely on the gameplay aspect.
That leaves us with an age-old game worth playing even in 2022, that will appeal to most Android roguelike enthusiasts.Download NetHack
