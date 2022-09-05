Survivor.io codes for free Gems and Coins (August 2022)

September 5, 2022 - added 2 new codes

Do you want to get some free stuff in Survivor.io and kill lots of enemies with ease? Then look no further because we've got all the working Survivor.io codes for you. We will give you a list of all the latest active codes, as well as the expired ones, so you can claim them for tons of in-game rewards.

Survivor.io is an exciting bullet-hell roguelike adventure where your role as the main character is to defend against hordes of zombies and other creatures rushing at you, trying to eat your brains (or just simply kill you). It's an exciting and highly addictive game that is heaps of fun if you manage to get the basics down.

We will focus on making it even more fun by providing some useful redemption codes for Survivor.io that are sure to help you get better upgrades and nail down those pesky zombies.

All active Survivor.io codes

namin1004 - New!

dinter888 - New!

orange0818

stanley234

dinter001 - 100 Gems, 5 Energy, 1 Army Key and 5000 Coins



100 Gems, 5 Energy, 1 Army Key and 5000 Coins akaoni1207 - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack and 6666 Coins



100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack and 6666 Coins et1231777 - 100 Gems, 5 Energy, 1 Army Key and 5000 Coins



100 Gems, 5 Energy, 1 Army Key and 5000 Coins survivorio811 - 100 Gems, 5000 Coins

- 100 Gems, 5000 Coins survivoriotop1 - 300 Gems, 10000 Coins, 3 Random Design Pack

- 300 Gems, 10000 Coins, 3 Random Design Pack oni666 - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins

- 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins 11survivorio08 - 100 Gems, 5000 Coins, 1 Army Key

- 100 Gems, 5000 Coins, 1 Army Key crazyface777 - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins

- 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins 811survivorio - 100 Gems, 5000 Coins

- 100 Gems, 5000 Coins yesranger666 - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins

- 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins dinter777 - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins

- 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins 40shuteye - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins

- 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins stanley888 - 100 Gems, 6 Random Design Pack, 6666 Coins

Expired codes

None of the codes have expired yet

These are all the codes currently available in the game. Make sure to claim them soon because they are only active for a limited period of time.

How to redeem codes in Survivor.io

Step 1 : Head over to the game's official redemption page .

: Head over to the game's . Step 2 : While in-game, head over to the Settings menu (in Battle tab) and check your Player ID .

: While in-game, head over to the Settings menu (in tab) and check your . Step 3 : Type in your Player ID on the website, type in the Survivor.io code from the list above and the Verification Code .

: Type in your on the website, type in the from the list above and the . Step 4: Tap on the Redeem button.

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps we've listed below!

The rewards will automatically be sent to your in-game mailbox. Claim them from there and enjoy!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the latest redeem codes for Survivor.io, then make sure you bookmark this page or save it to your quick search bar because we're keeping an eye on all the game's social media handles and we'll update this list as soon as a new code is released.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.