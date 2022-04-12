Brawl Stars tier list - Best brawlers sorted from the top down
| Brawl Stars
Everyone has his favourite brawler, but that doesn't mean it will rank high on the Brawl Stars tier list
Since there are 56 characters in Brawl Stars, you will likely get confused while trying to choose the best one before brawling on the battlefield. To clear out your confusion we have put together this Brawl Stars tier list, where we have categorized the brawlers according to their viability.
Brawl Stars is developed and published by the popular Finnish company, Supercell. It is a sub-genre MOBA title that features third-person hero shooting. The title came out in June 2017 and since then has accumulated 100 million downloads all over the globe.
In Brawl Stars, the brawlers are broadly categorised into 6 types. They are as follows:
- Trophy Road
- Rare
- Super Rare
- Epic
- Mythic
- Legendary
As we have listed down the Brawler’s categories, all the 53 Brawlers fall into each one of them. Take a look at the description of each category.
How to check the rarity of a Brawler?In order to check the rarity of a Brawler, follow these steps:
- Launch the game and head to the Brawlers section
- Go to the Brawlers owned tab
- Tap on any of the Brawlers you own and you can see the rarity written on the side
In this Brawl Star tier list, we have categorised the Brawlers into multiple tiers, regardless of their rarity. Each Brawler is categorised by judging its viability and other factors. Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the tier list.
Download links for the game are available at the official Supercell's website.Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Brawl Stars tier list - Rank S+
This tier is usually occupied by the top and best Brawlers who perfectly fit into the current meta. These Brawlers have the best damage, escape skills and durability to be the most effective ones during a match.
- Fang
- Byron
- Leon
- Sprout
- Squeak
- Crow
2
Brawl Stars tier list - Rank S
The top heroes in this tiers are almost viable as the S+ tier Brawlers. As a result, this is the most fluctuating tier as the Brawlers are always swapping between the tiers when the season resets or whenever there is a meta change. There might be some changes when their Brawler patch update.
- El Tigro
- Sprout
- Grom
- Meg
- Ash
- Poco
- Lou
- Gene
- Mortis
- Max
- Colonel Ruffs
- Gale
- Sandy
- Belle
- Griff
- Ash
3
Brawl Stars tier list - Rank A
This tier consists of Brawlers who are equivalent to the immediate above tier, but due to their current skill sets, attributes, and stats, it is hard to include them in meta picks. However, with a good team and few good Brawlers, they can definitely shine.
- Lola
- Amber
- Bo
- Stu
- Surge
- Colette
- Jessie
- Rico
- Buzz
- Brock
- Tick
- Rosa
- Emz
- Edgar
- Tara
- Spike
- Pam
- Mr. P
- Penny
4
Brawl Stars tier list - Rank B
This tier is also in the same state as the previous one. Players who are looking to choose a Brawler from this list should match up with good teammates or decent Brawlers. The below-listed Brawlers are not as effective in team fights but some of them are quite good if you are solo queuing.
- Colt
- Dynamike
- El Primo
- Barley
- 8-Bit
- Piper
- Bea
- Nani
5
Brawl Stars tier list - Rank C
These Brawlers used to be in the overpowered category of the game. Due to constant changing gameplay tactics and strategies, these Brawlers sadly couldn’t keep up. If you are looking to give them a try then that might not be a bad idea, but make sure to look at the enemy composition before choosing them.
- Carl
- Rosa
- Bibi
- Daryl
- Nita
- Shelly
- Frank
- Bull
6
Brawl Stars tier list - Rank D
Finally, the last tier on our list. It is highly advisable not to use these Brawlers if you are going to grind ranks. There is a reason why these Brawlers are listed at the end of the list. The only way to use them is when the devs think of improving them or give them a much need revamp.
- Jacky
- Darryl