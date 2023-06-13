Tier S+ includes the best characters in Vampire Survivors. These heroes are extremely powerful and can be used not only by experienced players but also by beginners. But the downside is that getting a Tier S+ hero can take a lot of time and resources.

Queen Sigma

Red Death

Big Trouser

Je-Ne-Viv

Megalo Menya Moonspell

Sammy

Queen Sigma

Red Death

Big Trouser

Even though Queen Sigma can't pick up Golden Eggs like other heroes in the game, she is still one of the most powerful characters, and it wouldn't be wrong to call her the best character without a doubt. She uses the Victory Sword, which is one of the game’s most potent weapons. After levelling up, she gets +1% Might and +1% Growth, allowing her to become much more powerful. The main feature of Queen Sigma is her 333 max health, making her survive longer.Red Death is the fastest and scariest hero in Vampire Survivors. The high speed makes this character suitable for finding Relics locations and fighting hidden bosses. Red Death uses the Death Spiral that can be easily combined with Axe in the same run. Its main feature is the 20% Might increase and 100% Movement increase. These stats make Red Death one of the most potent heroes in Vampire Survivors.The main feature of Big Trouser is his primary weapon - Candybox. It allows this character to choose any base weapon at the start. Moreover, this hero can get prolonged Gold Fever and gains +1% Greed at every level without a cap for the bonus.