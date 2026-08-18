Vampire Survivors tier list - Ranking characters from base game and DLCs
| Vampire Survivors
Each DLC brought different characters and we have decided to rank each one and rank them on the Vampire Survivors tier list according to their late-game power.
Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.15.115
Since the release of Vampire Survivors, people have been widely discussing things like "Who are the best characters in the game?" and other burning questions. There are, god knows, how many characters at the moment, but even then, this list can still expand with every update. Picking the most powerful character is essential to enjoying Vampire Survivors, and we are here to help with that.
Potent characters will mean an easier time, so if you're not looking for a challenge, they're the way to go. If you're playing with any of them, you can kill enemies much more effectively and win even if you are a beginner. Below are the best characters in Vampire Survivors. Also, feel free to check our Dead Cells weapons tier list as well as this tier list for Capybara Go.
1
Vampire Survivors Base Characters Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Queen Sigma
|S
|Pungala Provola, Red Death
|A
|Sir Ambrojoe, Poppea Pecorina, Yatta Cavallo, Christine Davain
|B
|Arca Ladonna, Mortaccio, Giovanna Grana, Krochi Freetto, Gennaro Belpaese
|C
|Antonio Belpaese, Imelda Belpaese, Pasqualina Belpaese, Dommario
|D
|Lama Ladonna, Poe Ratcho, Bianca Ramba, Zi'Assunta Belpaese, Divano Thelma, Concetta Caciotta
About Queen SigmaEven though Queen Sigma can't pick up Golden Eggs like other heroes, she is still one of the most powerful characters, and it wouldn't be wrong to call her the best character without a doubt.
She uses the Victory Sword, which is one of the game’s most potent weapons. After levelling up, she gets +1% Might and +1% Growth, allowing her to become much more powerful. The main feature of Queen Sigma is her 333 max health, allowing her to survive longer.
About Red DeathRed Death is the fastest and scariest hero in Vampire Survivors. The high speed makes this character suitable for finding Relic locations and fighting hidden bosses. Red Death uses the Death Spiral that can be easily combined with Axe in the same run. Its main feature is the 20% Might increase and the 100% Movement increase. These stats make Red Death one of the most potent heroes in Vampire Survivors.
About Pungala Provola
Pungola is a mighty Vampire Survivors character that has two primary weapons: Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow. The hero gets +1% Might every level and can be unlocked by opening a special coffin in Mad Forest. Also, you should cast the spell “flymetothemoon” in Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane to unlock this hero.
About Sir Ambrojoe
Ambrojoe is an easily attainable hero that uses La Robba as a primary weapon. This character has average stats and no special abilities, making him the best option for beginners. We have to note that the weapon looks an awful lot like a Kinder Egg - we're actually not sure if it's an easter egg or not.
About Donmario
Dommario can be a good option for beginners due to his powerful defence and attack stats, but the main disadvantage of Dommario is speed. It is one of the slowest characters you can choose.
2
Legacy of Moonspell DLC Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Megalo Menya Moonspell
|S
|Megalo Syuuto Moonspell, Syuuto Moonspell
|A
|Miang Moonspell, Menya Moonspell
|B
|McCoy-Oni
|C
|Gav'Et-Oni, Babi-Onna
About Megalo Menya Moonspell
Megalo Menya Moonspell is overall the best character in Legacy of Moonspell DLC due to her combination of survivability and damage.
What stands out particularly is her invincibility, meaning she cannot take damage at all during certain periods. That said, this comes with a limitation; she will disappear when the current time limit expires. This makes her particularly powerful for clearing stages quickly.
3
Tides of the Foscari DLC Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Je-Ne-Viv
|S
|Luminaire Foscari
|A
|Genevieve Gruyère
|B
|Maruto Cuts, Eleanor Uziron
|C
|Rottin'Ghoul, Sammy, Keitha Muort
About Je-Ne-Viv
Je-Ne-Viv is considered the most powerful character in Tides of the Foscari DLC, and that's why she's at the top of this part of our Vampire Survivors tier list. She has a unique weapon called Insatiable, which scales with Magnet and Greed stats, and comes with the Shadow Servant. Her abilities deal significant area-of-effect damage, making her a powerful character overall.
4
Emergency Meeting DLC Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Crewmate Dino
|A
|Megalo Impostor Rina, Scientist Rina
|B
|Engineer Gino, Impostor Rina
|C
|Guardian Pina, Shapeshifter Nino
|D
|Ghost Lino, Horse
About Crewmate Dino
Crewmate Dino gains permanent stat boosts whenever any player's weapon reaches its max level. This ability makes him especially powerful in co-op mode, making him the best character in the Emergency Meeting DLC.
About Megalo Impostor Rina
Megalo Impostor Rina has high base stats, special weapon mechanics, and the ability to scale through all phases of the game. Her toolkit is ideal for those who enjoy a playstyle that rewards aggressive tactics and strategic planning.
5
Operation Guns DLC Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Colonel Bahamut
|A
|Bill Rizer, Ariana
|B
|Probotector, Sheena Etranzi
|C
|Lance Bean, Brad Fang
|D
|Browny, Newt Plissken, Simondo Belmont
About Colonel BahamutColonel Bahamut stands out because of his great passive bonuses, like +100 Max Health and +50% Might. His weapon, Metal Claw, allows for significant area damage, making him the best character in Operation Guns DLC, capable of scaling effectively with Greed and Curse mechanics.
6
Ode to Castlevania DLC Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Alucard, Sonia Belmont
|A
|Richter Belmont, Trevor Belmont
|B
|Simon Belmont, Charlotte Aulin, Jonathan Morris
|C
|Grant Danasty, John Morris, Hector
|D
|Maria Renard, Sypha Belnades, Yoko Belnades
About AlucardAlucard is S-Tier and one of the best characters in the Ode to Castlevania DLC due to his high damage output, versatility, and healing abilities. His weapon mechanics allow for powerful area control, making him a top-tier choice for most runs.
About Sonia Belmont
Sonia Belmont is the other top-tier character in Ode to Castlevania. She has excellent scaling potential and powerful weapon synergies. Her ability to deal consistent dps while maintaining survivability is what makes her so good.
7
Hidden Characters Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Vlad Tepes Dracula, Lisa Tepes, Cornell
|A
|Rinaldo Gandolfi, Albus, Mina Hakuba
|B
|Nathan Graves, Julia Laforeze, Quincy Morris, Vincent Dorin
|C
|Maxim Kischine, Reinhardt Schneider, Henry, Carrie Fernandez
|D
|Isaac, Elizabeth Bartley, Shaft, Barlowe
About Vlad Tepes DraculaVlad Tepes Dracula has a deserving top position on this Vampire Survivors tier list since he is a character with high damage output and abilities that enhance survivability. His skills allow him to deal significant area damage, making him a standout choice for many players.
About Lisa TepesLisa Tepes provides excellent support with healing abilities and buffs that can sustain her and allies throughout runs. Her versatility and ability to boost stats make her invaluable in longer gameplay sessions.
About CornellCornell has strong offensive capabilities with transformation mechanics that allow him to adapt to different combat scenarios effectively. His versatility makes him a solid choice for various builds.
8
Secret Characters Tier List
About CosmoEven though Cosmo looks cute, he is one of the deadliest heroes in Vampire Survivors. The main feature of this character is that he does not have a primary weapon. So, you have more customisation options using Cosmo compared to other heroes.
About LedaThe primary weapon for Leda is the Holy Land, the improved version of the Magic Wand. She can equip both weapons to reach the highest effectiveness in the same run. Leda also has Passive Bonuses, which you can find below:
- +5 Armor
- -20% Movement Speed
- +100% Might
- +10% Area
- -10% Cooldown
- -80%Greed
About Avatar InfernasAvatar Infernas is one of the most specific heroes in Vampire Survivors that can be unlocked by completing a particular Piano Puzzle. He uses Flames of Misspell, one of the game’s most potent weapons. The main feature of Avatar Infernas is its substantial passive bonuses and decreasing cooldown by levelling up.
About Gyorunton
Gyorunton is another dragon in Tier S. It uses the Bracelet to kill enemies and has a special ability - Gyorunton can evolve weapons much faster than other heroes using Treasure Chest. Also, this hero has 300 Max Health, which is exceptionally high compared to the classic 100 Health Points.
About Smith IVSmith IV is a scary character who uses Vandalier as a primary weapon. This hero has +100% Luck and gets +1% Luck at every level, which is a unique ability. And for such a decisive boost, Smith IV pays with his stats.
About Gain BorosGains Boros is a mighty dragon that uses Heaven Sword as the primary weapon. This character gains +2% Growth every time you level it up, making Heaven Sword more powerful.
And that’s our complete Vampire Survivors tier list. As you can see, the game has a significant diversity of exciting characters, and 3 of the best heroes in Vampire Survivors are Queen Sigma, Red Death, and Big Trouser. While you're still here, make sure to check our list of the hardest mobile games.