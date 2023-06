Tier S still includes powerful characters that can be used if you are aiming for the best results when playing Vampire Survivors. The only difference between Tier S and Tier S+ is that Tier S heroes have 1 or 2 weak points. Tier S+ characters have no weak points.

Avatar Infernas

Cosmo

Gains Boros

Gyorunton

Leda

Pugnala

Smith IV

Luminaire Foscari

Genevieve Gruyere

Avatar Infernas

Cosmo

Gains Boros

Gyorunton

Leda

+5 Armor

-20% Movement Speed

+100% Might

+10% Area

-10% Cooldown

-80%Greed

Avatar Infernas is one of the most specific heroes in Vampire Survivors that can be unlocked by completing a particular Piano Puzzle. He uses Flames of Misspell, one of the game’s most potent weapons. The main feature of Avatar Infernas is his substantial passive bonuses and decreasing cooldown by levelling up.Even though Cosmo looks cute, he is one of the deadliest heroes in Vampire Survivors. The main feature of this character is that he does not have a primary weapon. So, you have more customisation options using Cosmo compared to other heroes.Gains Boros is a mighty dragon that uses Heaven Sword as the primary weapon. This character gains +2% Growth every time you level it up, making Heaven Sword more powerful.Gyorunton is another dragon in Tier S. It uses the unique Bracelet to kill enemies and has a special ability. Gyorunton can evolve weapons much faster than other heroes using Treasure Chest. Also, this hero has 300 Max Health, which is exceptionally high compared to the classic 100 Health Points.The primary weapon for Leda is the Holy Land, the improved version of the Magic Wand. She can equip both weapons to reach the highest effectiveness in the same run. Leda also has Passive Bonuses, which you can find below:

Pugnala

Smith IV

Pugnala is a mighty Vampire Survivors character that has two primary weapons: Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow. The hero gets +1% Might every level and can be unlocked by opening a special coffin in Mad Forest. Also, you should cast the spell “flymetothemoon” in Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane to unlock this hero.Smith IV is the scary character that uses Vandalier as a primary weapon. This hero has +100% Luck and gets +1% Luck at every level, which is a unique ability. And for such a decisive boost, Smith IV pays with his stats.