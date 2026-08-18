Tier Character S+ Queen Sigma S Pungala Provola, Red Death A Sir Ambrojoe, Poppea Pecorina, Yatta Cavallo, Christine Davain B Arca Ladonna, Mortaccio, Giovanna Grana, Krochi Freetto, Gennaro Belpaese C Antonio Belpaese, Imelda Belpaese, Pasqualina Belpaese, Dommario D Lama Ladonna, Poe Ratcho, Bianca Ramba, Zi'Assunta Belpaese, Divano Thelma, Concetta Caciotta

About Queen Sigma

Even though Queen Sigma can't pick up Golden Eggs like other heroes, she is still one of the most powerful characters, and it wouldn't be wrong to call her the best character without a doubt.

She uses the Victory Sword, which is one of the game’s most potent weapons. After levelling up, she gets +1% Might and +1% Growth, allowing her to become much more powerful. The main feature of Queen Sigma is her 333 max health, allowing her to survive longer.

About Red Death

About Pungala Provola

Red Death is the fastest and scariest hero in Vampire Survivors. The high speed makes this character suitable for finding Relic locations and fighting hidden bosses. Red Death uses the Death Spiral that can be easily combined with Axe in the same run. Its main feature is the 20% Might increase and the 100% Movement increase. These stats make Red Death one of the most potent heroes in Vampire Survivors.

Pungola is a mighty Vampire Survivors character that has two primary weapons: Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow. The hero gets +1% Might every level and can be unlocked by opening a special coffin in Mad Forest. Also, you should cast the spell “flymetothemoon” in Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane to unlock this hero.

About Sir Ambrojoe

Ambrojoe is an easily attainable hero that uses La Robba as a primary weapon. This character has average stats and no special abilities, making him the best option for beginners. We have to note that the weapon looks an awful lot like a Kinder Egg - we're actually not sure if it's an easter egg or not.

About Donmario

Dommario can be a good option for beginners due to his powerful defence and attack stats, but the main disadvantage of Dommario is speed. It is one of the slowest characters you can choose.