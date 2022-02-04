Rise of Kingdoms best city layouts

No matter if you're in need of some inspiration for your already existing kingdom or you want to start fresh and build something completely unbelievable and never-before-seen (hyperbola is mandatory here), we've got some unique Rise of Kingdoms city layouts for your viewing pleasure.

There are thousands, if not millions of kingdoms in the game, and while some boast a towering design, with beautifully placed structures, divided into neighourhoods and alleys, some others are... plain. It goes without saying that there's not much to see in those. However, every now and again a new city layout will surface, which makes even the ones who aren't that invested in RoK want to start their journey - and that's exactly what we're here to see!

What makes for the best city design in RoK?

having the buildings grouped (hospital next to hospital, farms next to other farms and so on)

having a central focus point (could be a statue, a Monument, the City Hall)

having roads

having various trees and greenery

all the buildings facing the right way (towards the connecting road)

having a unique layout theme (there are some premium ones and some which can be unlocked via events)

Some elements that contribute to having a truly outstanding design in the game, are numerous, and they include:

The next important thing is to have an idea of what you'd like the city to look like - buying decorations and adorning the place can be expensive, so you must make sure that you won't run out of Wood or other resources and thus stall production just to have a neat-looking kingdom.

How to have a good-looking city layout in Rise of Kingdoms?

In order to have a good-looking city, I'd strongly recommend you follow a theme. At City Hall level 8 you will unlock the Sakura Tree (cherry tree) which will give a beautiful pop of colour where needed. It can also go extremely well with the Bamboo and Elm tree, so try to use decorations that fall under a similar category. For instance, a Sakura Tree won't look that great next to a Coconut Tree (different flora, different regions, different biome, call it however you want; they just won't match!).

Also read:

As for the rest of the buildings, you can use the rounded corners from the kingdom walls to place oddly shaped items there or to build winding roads that lead to farms, and other buildings.

Ideally, you want to have at least one, and up to three main focus points. These could be highlighted by larger roads and an interesting empty area around it adorned with trees, pillars and lampstands (or street lights) since these will draw the eye in that direction.

Where to buy decorations in RoK?

The decors are in the same menu where you will find the rest of the buildings (on the hammer). Tap on that and then select, the last option from the three. There you'll see a number of available decorations, from Basic to Plants, Other and Limited. All you need to do is keep upgrading the City Hall and you'll unlock plenty of decorations.

Don't forget to add some plants!

Plants don't take up a lot of space, so you can sprinkle them out wherever you have some empty tiles. Most plants take up 3x3 tiles, so you can use them to make up for empty spaces left by un-matching buildings (some are 6x6, others 7x7 and so on). Get creative with it!

Now that you've got a clue on what to look for in good RoK city layouts, let's check some out!