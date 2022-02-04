Rise of Kingdoms best city layouts
No matter if you're in need of some inspiration for your already existing kingdom or you want to start fresh and build something completely unbelievable and never-before-seen (hyperbola is mandatory here), we've got some unique Rise of Kingdoms city layouts for your viewing pleasure.
There are thousands, if not millions of kingdoms in the game, and while some boast a towering design, with beautifully placed structures, divided into neighourhoods and alleys, some others are... plain. It goes without saying that there's not much to see in those. However, every now and again a new city layout will surface, which makes even the ones who aren't that invested in RoK want to start their journey - and that's exactly what we're here to see!
What makes for the best city design in RoK?Some elements that contribute to having a truly outstanding design in the game, are numerous, and they include:
- having the buildings grouped (hospital next to hospital, farms next to other farms and so on)
- having a central focus point (could be a statue, a Monument, the City Hall)
- having roads
- having various trees and greenery
- all the buildings facing the right way (towards the connecting road)
- having a unique layout theme (there are some premium ones and some which can be unlocked via events)
The next important thing is to have an idea of what you'd like the city to look like - buying decorations and adorning the place can be expensive, so you must make sure that you won't run out of Wood or other resources and thus stall production just to have a neat-looking kingdom.
How to have a good-looking city layout in Rise of Kingdoms?In order to have a good-looking city, I'd strongly recommend you follow a theme. At City Hall level 8 you will unlock the Sakura Tree (cherry tree) which will give a beautiful pop of colour where needed. It can also go extremely well with the Bamboo and Elm tree, so try to use decorations that fall under a similar category. For instance, a Sakura Tree won't look that great next to a Coconut Tree (different flora, different regions, different biome, call it however you want; they just won't match!).
As for the rest of the buildings, you can use the rounded corners from the kingdom walls to place oddly shaped items there or to build winding roads that lead to farms, and other buildings.
Ideally, you want to have at least one, and up to three main focus points. These could be highlighted by larger roads and an interesting empty area around it adorned with trees, pillars and lampstands (or street lights) since these will draw the eye in that direction.
Where to buy decorations in RoK?The decors are in the same menu where you will find the rest of the buildings (on the hammer). Tap on that and then select Decorative, the last option from the three. There you'll see a number of available decorations, from Basic to Plants, Other and Limited. All you need to do is keep upgrading the City Hall and you'll unlock plenty of decorations.
Don't forget to add some plants!
Plants don't take up a lot of space, so you can sprinkle them out wherever you have some empty tiles. Most plants take up 3x3 tiles, so you can use them to make up for empty spaces left by un-matching buildings (some are 6x6, others 7x7 and so on). Get creative with it!
Now that you've got a clue on what to look for in good RoK city layouts, let's check some out!
RoK city design #1
This city layout was shared by Reddit user WallCalm2676
The city layout created by this player is extremely lush, with a jungle of trees and greenery surrounding it. The buildings each have dedicated streets and entrances, with the City Hall at the back having an especially beautiful one.
RoK city design #2
This city layout was shared by Redditor Xevadiah
Just one look and you can tell there's been a lot of thought and Gems went into the making of this city. Regardless, it's a beautiful piece of work that looks inspired by Edo-period Japan, which is only enhanced by the sakura trees and golden roads.
RoK city design #3
This city layout was shared by Redditor silver370345
A simple design that encompasses all of the fundamentals - some beautiful roads, a couple of central focus points and just enough greenery to provide some peace to the inhabitants.
RoK city design #4
This city layout was shared by Reddit user theonlytraveler96
In this RoK city layout we can see limited Chinese New Year and Halloween decorations, and they blend into the environment extremely well. It's a colourful kingdom worthy of admiration!
RoK city design #5
This city layout was shared by Reddit user KhanGGa115
This image is taken at night, but we're positive the city looks just as good during the day too. It's filled to the brim with decors, buildings and statues, so it definitely is not ideal for minimalists!
RoK city design #6
This city layout was shared by Reddit user DayanNaveed14
While it has all sorts of tree assortments, this city layout is still pretty clean looking and organised. We have a king road leading up to the City Hall on the left, and next to it some towering statues - it's a brilliant design!
RoK city design #7
This city layout was shared by Reddit user POOPYPANTSFUREV (props for that name)
This is one of the best city layouts in Rise of Kingdoms I have seen in a long time - it's using the uppermost edge to place the City Hall, and the roads leading up to it almost look like stairs. It must've taken hours to complete, but the work definitely did pay off in the end. It's beautiful!
RoK city design #8
This city layout was shared by Redditor f1ightmode
Another city layout based around stairs and roads, this one prides itself with its symmetry - at least in the upper part... The bottom side of it is nothing to call home about, but the top part of the city is beautiful. It also features a middle area centred around an obelisk.
RoK city design #9
This city layout was shared by Redditor Icelet
This has to be the number 1 most well-loved city layout in RoK. If you haven't seen it around, you've probably not been around for the past two years. It's a 3D depiction of a kingdom, using roads as stairs and that is, to say the least. The remaining buildings are also neatly aligned to create this 3D effect. Bonus points for having enough room to fit everything in!
RoK city design #10
This city layout was shared by an anonymous user
While we don't know who created this masterpiece, it is indeed a layout worthy of praise. The central road is beautifully offset by the empty space left between the buildings and plants in the middle, while all the important buildings are spread around the edges of the city walls.