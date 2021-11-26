Best upcoming mobile games in 2021
Looking forward to VALORANT Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile and other upcoming mobile games!
Are you looking for the best upcoming mobile games? Us too. Of course, there are plenty of great games already available on mobile, so many, in fact, you'd never be able to play every single one of them. But even so, we can't help but keep one eye on the future, because new games are always exciting.
So, we decided to compile this list of the best mobile games that are set to arrive on phones at some stage. We've got everything from exciting new IPs to recognisable franchises making a jump to the mobile gaming realm.
There is likely to be something for everyone, particularly if you enjoy multiplayer gaming. We've got MOBAs, battle royales, third-person action titles and RPGs you'll be able to sink an unfathomable number of hours into.
So, without further ado, hit that big blue button below and enjoy our list of the best upcoming mobile games.
Original article by Stephen Gregson-Wood, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.
1
VALORANT Mobile
Riot Games has confirmed that their incredibly popular FPS will be making its way over to mobile devices. Over 14 million players are enjoying the game on PC on a daily basis, so the demand for VALORANT Mobile was always going to be huge.
If you're – somehow – unfamiliar with the game, it is a 5v5 multiplayer FPS shooter set in the near future. Players can select from a roster of Agents, each of which possesses unique skills and abilities alongside numerous guns such as SMGs, shotguns and assault rifles, among others. There are several game modes to choose from, though the most popular mode uses the traditional attack and defend formula.
2
SLIME - ISEKAI Memories
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, better known as SLIME - ISEKAI Memories has finally been announced and we couldn't be more excited! This is your typical JRPG that takes inspiration from the manga and anime with the same name.
You can unfold a beautiful story and take the well-known characters into beautiful battles all across the beautiful world. In a way, it's similar to Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross, since it follows the anime narrative down to a T. We're pretty positive this game will be one that you'll genuinely enjoy if JRPGs are your cup of tea.
3
Diablo Immortal
Diablo Immortal was first announced way back in 2018 and, as such, has appeared on best upcoming mobile games lists for some time now. However, it wasn't the most positively received announcement at the time, but folks are slowly coming around to the idea of playing Diablo on mobile, in part because what we've seen so far looks pretty fantastic. It came a long way from being one of the most hated to one of the most anticipated mobile games!
Much like the PC and console counterparts, Diablo Immortal will allow players to choose from several classes before wading into battle to slay foes whilst gathering plenty of loot. The classic Diablo setup, essentially. The classes currently confirmed are Barbarian, Monk, Necromancer, Wizard, Demon Hunter, Crusader. Check out our Diablo Immortal release date article for even more details.
4
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Whilst this list is predominately comprised of upcoming multiplayer mobile games, there are a few singleplayer options to look forward to, including Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. Square Enix has always respected mobile as a platform, and their latest announcement is an exciting prospect for fans of the Final Fantasy franchise.
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a role-playing game that will receive monthly, episodic instalments. It will retell the stories from a plethora of Final Fantasy games, including Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus. Players can also tackle the story in whichever order they prefer.
Read more info about the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis release date.
5
Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a first-ever MMO in the popular franchise that gacha fans are sure to remember well. Gameplay will, of course, shift from turn-based to real-time and it will include more players that you can cooperate with. You'll be able to do rolls to avoid the enemy attacks and effects, solve puzzles and do a lot more.
The gameplay is similar to Genshin Impact, which is not a bad thing at all. You can read a bit more about this upcoming mobile game in Catherine's summary of Summoners War: Chronicles.
6
Garena: Undawn
If you couldn't get enough shooting action from names like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire, then Garena: Undawn will clearly fill that void, and do so pretty successfully. This upcoming open-world survival shooter brings just the right amount of strategy, beauty and action to be a game that many of us look forward to.
What can we expect from this game, you may ask? Well, for start its graphics are exceptional - the game looks absolutely stunning for a mobile shooter, and that will probably shift some non-shooter fans to like the genre. The action takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, and players can team up with others in order to be the last ones standing.
In terms of gameplay, we can assume it's going to be one of the more exciting shooters. The impressive graphics make it stand out, but the range of characters and weapons makes us think that it's also going to be fairly similar to other open-world shooter survivals out there. We'll have to wait and see!
7
Path of Exile Mobile
Back in 2019, Grinding Gear Games announced that they were working on a mobile version of their popular dungeon-crawling RPG, Path of Exile. Unlike most of the entries on this list, Path of Exile Mobile isn't 100 per cent confirmed since the developer has previously stated that they won't release the game if it's not an enjoyable experience.
But that doesn't mean we can't get excited about the concept. Carrying such a sizeable game around in our pockets is a tantalising prospect, no doubt. Much like Diablo Immortal, there will likely be several character classes to choose from, such as Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar and Scion, though none of this is confirmed just yet.
You can read all we know so far, including the Path of Exile Mobile release date in case you are interested in all of the info we have so far.
8
Just Cause: Mobile
The Just Cause series has always provided bombastic entertainment, and Square Enix is looking to bring that enjoyment to phones with the aptly named Just Cause: Mobile. Played from an isometric perspective, the game promises over-the-top action across numerous game modes.
Whether you prefer to enjoy a game solo and battle your way through the single-player story campaign or test your skills against other players in the multiplayer mode Triple Threat, you're well catered for. Alternatively, if you enjoy teaming up with others but not fighting against them, there are also PvE co-op missions on offer for a better sense of camaraderie. We know plenty of you will mark it as the most anticipated upcoming mobile game!
Just Cause: Mobile release date and the rest we know about it are one click away!
9
Alien: Isolation
Alien: Isolation is a popular horror game that will appear on mobile for the first time in the middle of December. The story of the game features young Amanda, looking for her mother in the Sevastopol space station. She is being stalked by the nerve-racking alien and has no means to defend herself. It's more of a sneaky experience than it's a classic horror shooter.
We hope that the port will live up to the expectations because the PC and console versions were both hits. It is a premium title that will cost a bit less than it did on the above-mentioned platforms. You can read more about it in Stephen's announcement of Alien: Isolation.
10
Undawn
Tencent is a name any mobile gamer is very familiar with, so any upcoming titles they announce are bound to be interesting. Undawn is a cooperative zombie survival title heading for iOS and Android. It will boast a mixture of PvE and PvP, where players will have to deal with the zombie hordes whilst contending with other players.
Additionaly they can team up with others and create shelters to provide sanctuary from the zombies whilst trading resources with their pals to ensure they are appropriately stocked with supplies. Admittedly, yet another zombie game doesn't sound that appealing, but Tencent has earned a reputation for making successful mobile games for a reason.
11
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
If you love games set in feudal Japan, where stunning graphics are a key element, chances are you've heard a thing or two about NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. Well, did you know this game will also release a mobile version sometime in the future?
We're thrilled to see what that will bring since we already love battle royale games. This one seems to elevate that genre though, and we're eager to give it a try. It's estimated that Naraka: Bladepoint will release on November 3rd, so if that's the case we have one more brilliant game to look forward to this autumn. Yay!
12
Rocket League Sideswipe
Earlier this year, Psyonix announced that they were working on a mobile version of Rocket League. It is called Rocket League Sideswipe and, as the name suggests, plays out from a side-on perspective but promises to maintain the fast-paced and frantic action its PC and console counterpart is known for.
Players will face off in either 1v1 or 2v2 matches that will only last for two minutes. This makes it perfect for the bite-sized play sessions that are popular on mobile. Psyonix has said that Rocket League Sideswipe will deliver the same in-depth customisation options for players' cars found in Rocket League.
Read more about Rocket League Sideswipe release date and the rest we know about it.
13
N-INNOCENCE
An action RPG that has a highly futuristic approach, N-INNOCENCE stays true to the anime genre and combat approach that we often see in popular titles that have amassed a great following. Knowing that, you can probably expect this to be trending as soon as it releases.
So far we don't know too much, but one thing's for sure, and that is that it looks great. Players will be tasked to assemble a team of up to four members and carry out various attacks based on their skills. There are many ways to develop and improve your strength, just like in many other games of the genre, so put on your best gacha gamer hat and get ready for this game's release - we know for sure we're eager to get our hands on it!
14
Soul Worker Rush
Yet another gacha RPG by the looks of it, Soul Worker Rush might sound familiar because of its predecessor, Soul Worker. While that game has not been the best of the franchise, we can only hope this one to top it off and bring improved gameplay and rates. Right?
Without much to go by at the moment, we can only tell that this game looks like a typical RPG with incremental levels of difficulty and all the good stuff we know (and not necessarily love) from the games of the genre. You can take a look at the teaser below, but that's all we got right now. Do let us know what you think down in the comments below!
15
Clash Heroes
Supercell has announced three different games they are currently working on. The first is Clash Heroes, an action RPG that sees players wading through various stages by battling a plethora of enemies. Each character looks to have its own special abilities in addition to a standard attack.
You can check out some gameplay from Clash Heroes in the embedded video below. Throughout the brief teaser, we see several well-known characters from the series, including the likes of skeleton, archer and barbarian.
16
takt op.
We've had Punishing: Gray Raven (which already got released), we've got SLIME - ISEKAI Memories and we've got Dislyte - all these titles got something in common with takt op., and that is they are all beautiful and they're hella fun RPGs.
Similar to the other titles, takt op. comes with a unique approach. It's a collab between DeNA and Bandai Namco, and it's based on the anime with the same name. Never heard of it? That's because it's somewhat of a mixed-media project that will probably appeal to many players and fans of the genre.
According to the official statements, "takt op. is a "classical music-themed x bishojo RPG". So far all we know is that it looks out of this world. And we're so excited to get our hands on it!
17
Clash Mini
The third of Supercell's upcoming mobile games is Clash Mini. Sporting an adorable aesthetic, this auto-chess strategy title is the developer's first foray into the genre. Two players will face off against one another by placing a series of Clash-inspired miniatures onto a board.
If you're familiar with the auto-chess setup, you already know what to expect after your minions are deployed. You will watch them battle out the round before making adjustments for the next. You can check out some gameplay in the embedded video below.
18
Awaken: Astral Blade
This is yet another game that promises a lot, but we don't see much just yet. It's still in fairly early stages, but so far this ARPG hack'n'slash looks like a game worth adding to your list.
You are in control of a character called Loretta, who has an alien parasite inside. Because of that, she's able to harness a lot of power and use it in order to discover what actually happened with the world she lives in. It's a game with beautiful renditions and visuals, and when it comes to the gameplay, you can probably expect some side-scrolling platformer-like action. So far so good - check out the trailer below!
19
Undecember
Undecember is another ARPG that promises a lot in terms of graphics and play style, but that's about it. We don't know too much about it yet, but at first glance, it appears to be fairly similar to Diablo Immortal and Path of exile. You've got some stunning realistic graphics too, as well as some gorey looking monsters to everyone's delight.
What we do have so far is a very detailed video of a skill that looks exactly like Fireball in Path of Exile. However, the amount of minutious detail that went into creating a mobile game of this magnitude makes us that much more excited for its official release.
20
ZIO and the Magic Scrolls
Creators of the Sword Master Story are never idle, although their games usually are. ZIO and the Magic Scrolls is an idle RPG based on the webtoon that's pretty popular at the moment.
The story is pretty conventional, Gods created a habitat, natives want to kill each other, and it has dragons involved somewhere into the mix as the late game entities. Still, these games are not usually played because of the story, it's building the characters that keep the players pinned to the screen. Knowing how well Sword Master Story turned out, we are expecting a lot.
Pre-registration is now available, so if you like what you see, seems reasonable to preregister.
And that's our list for the best upcoming mobile games! Feel free to bookmark this page and visit every so often as we'll look to keep it regularly updated with the most exciting impending releases.